HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG announces an adjustment to its forecast for the 2022 financial year. This is mainly due to guarantees as a one-off effect at HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH (subsidiary) due to the insolvency of a major subcontractor. In addition, new order intake continued to decline in a very difficult market environment in the second half of 2022.



Even though, the Management Board expects revenues to reach the lower end of the communicated range of EUR 300 - 320 million. EBT is expected to be in the mid single-digit millions (previously EUR 20 million).



