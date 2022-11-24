Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
  News
  7. Summary
    H5E   DE000A0EQ578

HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG

(H5E)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-11-24 am EST
19.05 EUR   +0.79%
04:29pHELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast
EQ
10/17Changes to the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
EQ
10/11HELMA In Talks To Replace Insolvent Contract In Holiday Properties Projects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast

11/24/2022 | 04:29pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Forecast
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast

24-Nov-2022 / 22:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG announces an adjustment to its forecast for the 2022 financial year. This is mainly due to guarantees as a one-off effect at HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH (subsidiary) due to the insolvency of a major subcontractor. In addition, new order intake continued to decline in a very difficult market environment in the second half of 2022.

Even though, the Management Board expects revenues to reach the lower end of the communicated range of EUR 300 - 320 million. EBT is expected to be in the mid single-digit millions (previously EUR 20 million).

IR contact:
Daniel Weseloh, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 221
E-Mail: ir@helma.de

24-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5132/8850-221
Fax: +49 (0)5132/8850-111
E-mail: info@helma.de
Internet: www.helma.de
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578
WKN: A0EQ57
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1496841

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1496841  24-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1496841&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 302 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2022 13,3 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net Debt 2022 215 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,74x
Yield 2022 7,35%
Capitalization 76,2 M 79,3 M 79,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG
Duration : Period :
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,05 €
Average target price 48,12 €
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Sander Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Heinz Maerzke Managing Director
Peter Plathe Member-Supervisory Board
Sven Aßmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Morzynski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG-70.92%78
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-18.93%24 000
VONOVIA SE-52.25%19 106
VINGROUP-35.86%8 914
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-43.67%8 571
VINHOMES-45.12%7 780