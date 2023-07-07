EQS-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Financing/Restructure of Company
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reaches agreement with banks on future financing
Lehrte, 7 July 2023 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG announces agreement with banks on future financing.
As already reported in the ad hoc release of 23 May 2023, HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is in constructive talks with its financing banks and is working with them on the implementation of a financial restructuring of the company.
In the course of these talks, a common understanding has been reached with the main financing partners. A corresponding agreement was signed today by all parties involved.
Specifically, this agreement deals with repayment and termination rights for existing credit lines.
A restructuring concept which will also be subject to external assessment is also planned and is expected to be ready by the end of October 2023. The concept will be the blueprint to realign and strengthen the core business and redesign the financing structures of Helma Eigenheimbau AG, among other things. If necessary, measures from the German Stabilisation and Restructuring Framework for Businesses will also be applied to prepare for this restructuring concept.
This agreement enables Helma to plan with certainty and to lay the foundations for the new financing structure of Helma Eigenheimbau AG during the coming months. At the same time, the company’s operating business will be secured for the longer term.
IR Contact:
Elaine Heise, Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345
E-Mail: ir@helma.de
End of Inside Information
