Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HELMA Eigenheimbau Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H5E   DE000A0EQ578

HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(H5E)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:08 2022-07-05 am EDT
39.15 EUR   +0.64%
10:43aHELMA EIGENHEIMBAU : Company presentation July 2022 Download PDF
PU
07/01HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports strong order intake in H1 2022
EQ
06/09HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU : Company presentation June 2022 Download PDF
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HELMA Eigenheimbau : Company presentation July 2022 Download PDF

07/05/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company presentation

July 05, 2022

1.

Investment case

2.

Business model

3.

Current market environment

4.

Sustainability

5.

Order book position

6.

Financial figures

7.

Project pipeline

8.

Forecast

9.

Share

10.

Annex

Disclaimer

Comment on forward-looking statements

The information published in this presentation relating to the future development of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries refers only to forecasts and estimates and thus not to given historic facts. This merely serves for information purposes and may contain words such as "intend", "aim", "expect", "plan", "forecast", "assume" or "appraise". These forward-looking statements rely on the information, facts and expectations available to us at present, and therefore only apply at the point in time of their publishing.

Forward-looking statements are generally prone to uncertainties and risk factors difficult to estimate in their impact. The actual results and development of the company could therefore materially deviate from the forecasts. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries intend to monitor and update the published data at all times. Nevertheless, the company is not responsible for adapting the forward-looking statements to later events and developments. As a result, it is neither expressly nor actually liable for and does not assume any guarantee for the timeliness, accuracy and completeness of this data and information.

Note on rounded amounts and percentages

Slight differences can occur in the summation of amounts and percentages in this presentation due to commercial rounding.

2

Company presentation July 05, 2022

1. Investment case

HELMA

ƒis a leading supplier of individual detached houses as well as pre-plannedsemi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses as well as holiday properties in Germany.

  • invests on a large scale in land plots in high-growth metropolitan regions and attractive holiday regions, and thereby has a broadly diversified project pipeline characterised by
    favourable entry conditions.
  • is benefiting greatly from the 4 real estate megatrends: Environmentally compatible living / Attractive metropolitan regions / Home in the countryside / Mobile working.

ƒ … is making an active contribution to achieving Germany's climate protection targets.

  • … aims to continue its profitable growth in the long term and expects consolidated revenue of significantly above € 400 million and consolidated EBT of significantly above € 40 million by 2024 at the latest.

3

Company presentation July 05, 2022

2. Business model

Individual segment

Total market: c. 77 % of owner-

occupied houses in Germany are built

ƒ Individual detached houses both with (HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH)

using the solid construction method

and without land plots (HELMA Eigenheimbau AG).

ƒ Solid construction of detached houses occurring especially in many

high-growth metropolitan regions for owner-occupiers.

ƒ HELMA Eigenheimbau AG also realises individual energy self-sufficient houses without land plots.

Pre-planned segment

  • Pre-plannedresidential units in semi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses, all including

land plots, in various major cities as well as in their suburbs for owner-occupiers (focus) and investors via HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH.

  • HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH develops, plans and sells holiday properties and apartments to

private customers for own use or as high-yield capital investment - Including land plot with current focus on the North Sea and Baltic Coast, German seaside and river locations, and the low mountain range.

Individual and Pre-planned segments

  • Nationwide and bank-independentfinancing and building insurance brokerage, especially for private customers of the HELMA Group via Hausbau Finanz GmbH.

4

Company presentation July 05, 2022

2. Business model

Büsum

Tossens

Burhave

Competitive strengths

ƒ Experienced: Several thousand references

ƒ Attractive: Individual all-inclusive packages

ƒ Value-retaining: Sustainable product quality

Dortmund

ƒ Personal: Regional presence

Dusseldorf

Lake Sorpe

Winterberg

ƒ Secure: High creditworthiness and

Cologne

transparency

Frechen

Bonn

Gießen

Koblenz

Frankfurt

Mannheim

Sales location

Individual segment:

Individual detached houses excluding land plots (core region HELMA Eigenheimbau AG)

Individual detached houses including land plots (core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH)

Pre-planned segment:

Pre-planned residential units in semi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses, all including land plots (core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH)

Pre-planned holiday properties and apartments including land plots (project region HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH)

Status as of February 25, 2022

Kappeln

Hamburg

Zerpenschleuse

Berlin

Hanover

Brunswick

Potsdam

Magdeburg

Bitterfeld

Leipzig

Dresden

Chemnitz

Zella-Mehlis

Würzburg

Munich

5

Company presentation July 05, 2022

Disclaimer

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 14:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
10:43aHELMA EIGENHEIMBAU : Company presentation July 2022 Download PDF
PU
07/01HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports strong order intake in H1 2022
EQ
06/09HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU : Company presentation June 2022 Download PDF
PU
04/01HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU : Company presentation April 2022 Download PDF
PU
03/24HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2021 annual report
EQ
03/02HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU : Company presentation March 2022 Download PDF
PU
03/02HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG REPORTS PRELIM : Record earnings of EUR 4.69 per share (+22 %); comp..
EQ
01/11HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports record new order intake in 2021
EQ
2021HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU : Company Presentation December 2021
PU
2021HELMA Eigenheimbau AG raises its FY 2021 earnings forecast
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 367 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2022 21,0 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net Debt 2022 224 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,42x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 156 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 352
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
HELMA Eigenheimbau Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 38,90 €
Average target price 85,75 €
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerrit Janssen Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Heinz Maerzke Managing Director
Peter Plathe Member-Supervisory Board
Sven Aßmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Morzynski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-40.15%162
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.2.28%33 788
VONOVIA SE-42.14%22 725
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-23.55%11 538
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-25.61%11 362
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-43.40%8 664