HELMA Eigenheimbau : Company presentation July 2022 Download PDF

Comment on forward-looking statements

The information published in this presentation relating to the future development of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries refers only to forecasts and estimates and thus not to given historic facts. This merely serves for information purposes and may contain words such as "intend", "aim", "expect", "plan", "forecast", "assume" or "appraise". These forward-looking statements rely on the information, facts and expectations available to us at present, and therefore only apply at the point in time of their publishing.

Forward-looking statements are generally prone to uncertainties and risk factors difficult to estimate in their impact. The actual results and development of the company could therefore materially deviate from the forecasts. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries intend to monitor and update the published data at all times. Nevertheless, the company is not responsible for adapting the forward-looking statements to later events and developments. As a result, it is neither expressly nor actually liable for and does not assume any guarantee for the timeliness, accuracy and completeness of this data and information.

Note on rounded amounts and percentages

Slight differences can occur in the summation of amounts and percentages in this presentation due to commercial rounding.