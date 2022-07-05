HELMA Eigenheimbau : Company presentation July 2022 Download PDF
07/05/2022 | 10:43am EDT
Company presentation
July 05, 2022
1.
Investment case
2.
Business model
3.
Current market environment
4.
Sustainability
5.
Order book position
6.
Financial figures
7.
Project pipeline
8.
Forecast
9.
Share
10.
Annex
Disclaimer
Comment on forward-looking statements
The information published in this presentation relating to the future development of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries refers only to forecasts and estimates and thus not to given historic facts. This merely serves for information purposes and may contain words such as "intend", "aim", "expect", "plan", "forecast", "assume" or "appraise". These forward-looking statements rely on the information, facts and expectations available to us at present, and therefore only apply at the point in time of their publishing.
Forward-looking statements are generally prone to uncertainties and risk factors difficult to estimate in their impact. The actual results and development of the company could therefore materially deviate from the forecasts. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries intend to monitor and update the published data at all times. Nevertheless, the company is not responsible for adapting the forward-looking statements to later events and developments. As a result, it is neither expressly nor actually liable for and does not assume any guarantee for the timeliness, accuracy and completeness of this data and information.
Note on rounded amounts and percentages
Slight differences can occur in the summation of amounts and percentages in this presentation due to commercial rounding.
2
Company presentation July 05, 2022
1. Investment case
HELMA
ƒ … is a leading supplier of individual detached houses as well as pre-plannedsemi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses as well as holiday properties in Germany.
…invests on a large scale in land plots in high-growth metropolitan regions and attractive holiday regions, and thereby has a broadly diversified project pipeline characterised by
favourable entry conditions.
… is benefiting greatly from the 4 real estate megatrends: Environmentally compatible living / Attractive metropolitan regions / Home in the countryside / Mobile working.
ƒ… is making an active contribution to achieving Germany's climate protection targets.
… aims to continue its profitable growth in the long term and expectsconsolidated revenue of significantly above € 400 million and consolidated EBT of significantly above € 40 million by 2024 at the latest.
3
Company presentation July 05, 2022
2. Business model
Individual segment
Total market: c. 77 % of owner-
occupied houses in Germany are built
ƒ Individual detached houses both with (HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH)
using the solid construction method
and without land plots (HELMA Eigenheimbau AG).
ƒ Solid construction of detached houses occurring especially in many
high-growth metropolitan regions for owner-occupiers.
ƒHELMA Eigenheimbau AG also realises individual energy self-sufficient houses without land plots.
Pre-planned segment
Pre-plannedresidential units in semi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses, all including
land plots, in various major cities as well as in their suburbs for owner-occupiers (focus) and investors via HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH.
HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH develops, plans and sellsholiday properties and apartments to
private customers for own use or as high-yield capital investment - Including land plot with current focus on the North Sea and Baltic Coast, German seaside and river locations, and the low mountain range.
Individual and Pre-planned segments
Nationwide and bank-independentfinancing and building insurance brokerage, especially for private customers of the HELMA Group via Hausbau Finanz GmbH.
4
Company presentation July 05, 2022
2. Business model
Büsum
Tossens
Burhave
Competitive strengths
ƒExperienced: Several thousand references
ƒAttractive: Individual all-inclusive packages
ƒValue-retaining: Sustainable product quality
Dortmund
ƒPersonal: Regional presence
Dusseldorf
Lake Sorpe
Winterberg
ƒSecure: High creditworthiness and
Cologne
transparency
Frechen
Bonn
Gießen
Koblenz
Frankfurt
Mannheim
Sales location
Individual segment:
Individual detached houses excluding land plots (core region HELMA Eigenheimbau AG)
Individual detached houses including land plots (core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH)
Pre-planned segment:
Pre-planned residential units in semi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses, all including land plots (core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH)
Pre-planned holiday properties and apartments including land plots (project region HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH)
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 14:42:06 UTC.