Company presentation November 2021

The information published in this presentation relating to the future development of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries refers only to forecasts and estimates and thus not to given historic facts. This merely serves for information purposes and may contain words such as "intend", "aim", "expect", "plan", "forecast", "assume" or "appraise". These forward-looking statements rely on the information, facts and expectations available to us at present, and therefore only apply at the point in time of their publishing.
Forward-looking statements are generally prone to uncertainties and risk factors difficult to estimate in their impact. The actual results and development of the company could therefore materially deviate from the forecasts. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries intend to monitor and update the published data at all times. Nevertheless, the company is not responsible for adapting the forward-looking statements to later events and developments. As a result, it is neither expressly nor actually liable for and does not assume any guarantee for the timeliness, accuracy and completeness of this data and information.
Note on rounded amounts and percentages
Slight differences can occur in the summation of amounts and percentages in this presentation due to commercial rounding.
1. Investment case
HELMA
ƒ … is a leading supplier of individual detached houses as well as pre-plannedsemi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses as well as holiday properties in Germany.
…invests on a large scale in land plots in high-growth metropolitan regions and attractive holiday regions, and thereby has a broadly diversified project pipeline characterised by
favourable entry conditions.
… is benefiting greatly from the 5 real estate megatrends: Sustainable building methods / Attractive metropolitan regions / Living in the countryside / Home office working / Vacations in Germany.
ƒ… is making an active contribution to achieving Germany's climate protection targets.
… aims to continue its profitable growth in the long term and expectsconsolidated revenue of over € 400 million and consolidated EBT of over € 40 million by 2024 at the latest.
2. Business model
Individual detached houses both with(HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH) and without land plots (HELMA Eigenheimbau AG).
Solid construction occurring especially in many high-growth metropolitan regions for owner-occupiers.
Total market: c. 78 % of owner- occupied houses in Germany are built using the solid construction method
ƒ Pre-planned residential units in semi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses, all including land plots, in Berlin / Potsdam, Hamburg / Hanover, Leipzig and Munich forowner-occupiers(focus) and investors via HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH.
HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH develops, plans and sellsholiday properties and apartments to private customers for own use or as high-yield capital investment.
Including land plot with current focus on the North Sea and Baltic Coast, German seaside locations, and the low mountain range.
ƒ Nationwide and bank-independentfinancing and building insurance brokerage, especially for private customers of the HELMA Group via Hausbau Finanz GmbH.
2. Business model
Büsum
Kappeln
Competitive strengths
ƒExperienced: Several thousand references
ƒAttractive: Individual all-inclusive packages
ƒValue-retaining: Sustainable product quality
Tossens Burhave
Dortmund
Hamburg
Zerpenschleuse
Berlin
Hanover
Brunswick
Potsdam
Magdeburg
Bitterfeld
ƒ
Personal: Regional presence
ƒ
Secure: High creditworthiness and
Dusseldorf
Lake Sorpe
Winterberg
Leipzig
Dresden
transparency
Core region HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: individual detached houses
excluding land plots
Core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual detached
houses, pre-plannedsemi-detached and terraced houses as well
as owner-occupied apartments in each case including land plots
Extended core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual
