Company presentation November 2021

10/29/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Company presentation

November 2021

1.

Investment case

2.

Business model

3.

Real estate megatrends

4.

Sustainability

5.

Order book position

6.

Financial figures

7.

Project pipeline

8.

Forecast

9.

Share

10.

Annex

Disclaimer

Comment on forward-looking statements

The information published in this presentation relating to the future development of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries refers only to forecasts and estimates and thus not to given historic facts. This merely serves for information purposes and may contain words such as "intend", "aim", "expect", "plan", "forecast", "assume" or "appraise". These forward-looking statements rely on the information, facts and expectations available to us at present, and therefore only apply at the point in time of their publishing.

Forward-looking statements are generally prone to uncertainties and risk factors difficult to estimate in their impact. The actual results and development of the company could therefore materially deviate from the forecasts. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries intend to monitor and update the published data at all times. Nevertheless, the company is not responsible for adapting the forward-looking statements to later events and developments. As a result, it is neither expressly nor actually liable for and does not assume any guarantee for the timeliness, accuracy and completeness of this data and information.

Note on rounded amounts and percentages

Slight differences can occur in the summation of amounts and percentages in this presentation due to commercial rounding.

2

Company presentation November 2021

1. Investment case

HELMA

ƒis a leading supplier of individual detached houses as well as pre-plannedsemi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses as well as holiday properties in Germany.

  • invests on a large scale in land plots in high-growth metropolitan regions and attractive holiday regions, and thereby has a broadly diversified project pipeline characterised by
    favourable entry conditions.
  • is benefiting greatly from the 5 real estate megatrends: Sustainable building methods / Attractive metropolitan regions / Living in the countryside / Home office working / Vacations in Germany.

ƒ … is making an active contribution to achieving Germany's climate protection targets.

  • … aims to continue its profitable growth in the long term and expects consolidated revenue of over € 400 million and consolidated EBT of over € 40 million by 2024 at the latest.

3

Company presentation November 2021

2. Business model

  • Individual detached houses both with (HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH) and without land plots (HELMA Eigenheimbau AG).
  • Solid construction occurring especially in many high-growth metropolitan regions for owner-occupiers.

Total market: c. 78 % of owner- occupied houses in Germany are built using the solid construction method

ƒ Pre-planned residential units in semi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses, all including land plots, in Berlin / Potsdam, Hamburg / Hanover, Leipzig and Munich for owner-occupiers(focus) and investors via HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH.

  • HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH develops, plans and sells holiday properties and apartments to private customers for own use or as high-yield capital investment.
  • Including land plot with current focus on the North Sea and Baltic Coast, German seaside locations, and the low mountain range.

ƒ Nationwide and bank-independentfinancing and building insurance brokerage, especially for private customers of the HELMA Group via Hausbau Finanz GmbH.

4

Company presentation November 2021

2. Business model

Büsum

Kappeln

Competitive strengths

ƒ Experienced: Several thousand references

ƒ Attractive: Individual all-inclusive packages

ƒ Value-retaining: Sustainable product quality

Tossens Burhave

Dortmund

Hamburg

Zerpenschleuse

Berlin

Hanover

Brunswick

Potsdam

Magdeburg

Bitterfeld

ƒ

Personal: Regional presence

ƒ

Secure: High creditworthiness and

Dusseldorf

Lake Sorpe

Winterberg

Leipzig

Dresden

transparency

Core region HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: individual detached houses

excluding land plots

Core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual detached

houses, pre-plannedsemi-detached and terraced houses as well

as owner-occupied apartments in each case including land plots

Extended core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual

detached houses including land plots

Project region HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH

Sales location

Cologne

Frechen Bonn

Gießen

Koblenz

Frankfurt

Mannheim

Chemnitz

Zella-Mehlis

Würzburg

Munich

Status as of June 30, 2021

5

Company presentation November 2021

Disclaimer

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
