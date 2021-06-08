DGAP-DD : HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
08.06.2021 / 11:51
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Karl-Heinz
Last name(s): Maerzke
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
b) LEI
529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
52.00 EUR 7657936.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
52.0000 EUR 7657936.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-04; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Internet: www.helma.de
68516 08.06.2021
