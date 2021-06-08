DGAP-DD : HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.06.2021 / 11:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Karl-Heinz Last name(s): Maerzke 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name HELMA Eigenheimbau AG b) LEI 529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0EQ578 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 52.00 EUR 7657936.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 52.0000 EUR 7657936.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-04; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Zum Meersefeld 4 31275 Lehrte Germany Internet: www.helma.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

68516 08.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2021 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)