Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H5E   DE000A0EQ578

HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG

(H5E)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english

06/08/2021 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
08.06.2021 / 11:51 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Karl-Heinz 
 
 Last name(s):  Maerzke 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 HELMA Eigenheimbau AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A0EQ578 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 52.00 EUR     7657936.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 52.0000 EUR   7657936.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-04; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HELMA Eigenheimbau AG 
              Zum Meersefeld 4 
              31275 Lehrte 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.helma.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

68516 08.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2021 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 34630.24 Delayed Quote.13.56%
HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG 0.00% 56.8 Delayed Quote.37.20%
All news about HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG
05:52aDGAP-DD  : HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english
DJ
06/02HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU  : Company presentation June 2021 Download PDF
PU
05/31PRESS RELEASE  : HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: Sales launches of Havelmarina - NordVill..
DJ
05/31HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG : Sales launches of Havelmarina - NordVillen project in Be..
EQ
05/18DGAP-DD  : HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english
DJ
04/22HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU  : Company presentation May 2021 Download PDF
PU
03/24PRESS RELEASE  : HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2020 annual report and dividend..
DJ
03/24HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU  : publishes 2020 annual report and dividend proposal - attra..
EQ
03/04HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU  : expects dynamic corporate growth / Preliminary figures for..
EQ
01/21HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU  : beats FY 2020 earnings forecast, according to preliminary ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 307 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2021 17,6 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net Debt 2021 216 M 263 M 263 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 227 M 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG
Duration : Period :
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 77,75 €
Last Close Price 56,80 €
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerrit Janssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Heinz Maerzke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Plathe Member-Supervisory Board
Sven Aßmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Heinrich Morzynski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG37.20%277
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.62%45 702
VONOVIA SE-11.25%36 608
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE17.42%21 509
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-20.94%20 061
VINGROUP13.68%17 249