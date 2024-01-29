Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) reported net income of $95 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $677 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $78 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $660 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The net income per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 include $(0.03) and $0.08 of after-tax losses and gains, respectively, comprised of select items(2). For the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, select items were comprised of:

  • $(0.03) of after-tax losses related to the non-cash fair market value adjustments to our equity investments

Net cash provided by operating activities was $175 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $215 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

President and CEO John Lindsay commented, "The Company performed well both operationally and financially during the first fiscal quarter of 2024 despite the persistent volatility in crude oil and natural gas prices. During the quarter, the Company's stock price continued to trade as it has historically, with a strong correlation to crude oil prices and industry rig count. Decoupling from these traditional macro measures will require proving our ability to maintain returns above our cost of capital through the cycles, and I believe our fiscal first quarter results are another step in that direction.

"Expectations for modest incremental rig adds during the quarter were further tempered to some extent by the ongoing churn we are experiencing in the market and, as a result, we exited the December quarter at 151 active rigs, towards the lower end of our guidance range. We expect this churn to continue in the March quarter as E&P budgets are being reset in a relatively weaker commodity price environment, particularly on the natural gas side. From a North America Solutions margin perspective, the Company delivered direct margins that were higher on a sequential basis, indicating that our direct margins, like our rig count, may have experienced a trough during our fourth fiscal quarter of 2023. Looking out, we project our North America Solutions direct margins to remain relatively flat to up slightly during the March quarter.

"In our International Solutions segment we are very excited regarding recent developments that are tangible proof of our execution on our international expansion strategy. The Company recently received preliminary notification, subject to finalization of contractual agreements, that it has been awarded seven super-spec FlexRigs for work in a drilling campaign in the Middle East. These rigs are expected to commence operations shortly after delivery, which is currently scheduled for the first half of fiscal 2025. Additionally, these rigs will be sourced from our idle super-spec rigs in the U.S., converted to walking configurations, and further equipped to suit contractual specifications. Furthermore, in the Middle East we have been successful in contracting an additional rig in Bahrain. The super-spec rig to be utilized for this work is already located in the region as part of our Middle East hub and it is expected to commence operations during the summer of 2024. These are positive outcomes in our Middle East expansion strategy, and we look forward to further growth in the future."

Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Smith also commented, "During the quarter, we executed on our fiscal 2024 supplemental shareholder return plan, returning approximately $42 million to shareholders in the form of base and supplemental dividends. Additionally, we exhausted our calendar 2023 share repurchase authorization of 7 million shares by repurchasing roughly 1.3 million shares for approximately $47 million. At the start of the new calendar year, our share repurchase authorization was reset to 4 million shares. These actions demonstrate our prioritization of returning cash to shareholders and highlight our shareholder capital allocation strategy.

"Given the outlook for a lower level of crude oil production growth in the U.S. in 2024, combined with the recent volatility in commodity prices, we expect our rig count will only grow modestly in fiscal 2024. That is something we had already contemplated as part of our fiscal 2024 capex budget, so we do not currently believe we need to modify our capex plans. We believe current conditions highlight the continued need to remain focused on our NAS margins and reinforce support for the international expansion strategy we are undertaking. Along those lines, the planned capex for the recent seven-rig award was included in our fiscal 2024 capex budget that we announced last October. Furthermore, this award supports our goals of not only expanding internationally, but also reducing the available supply of our idle super-spec rigs in the U.S. market."

John Lindsay concluded, “Every year in this industry new challenges arise, many resulting from supply and demand dynamics that ultimately result in crude oil and natural gas price volatility. As difficult as it is to manage in these times, we also see these headwinds as opportunities to show-case the exceptional capabilities of our fleet and to demonstrate the value our technology, processes and people bring to providing drilling solutions for our customers. For our part, we will remain focused on our goals and execute toward their achievement in the long-term. Our recent successes on the international front are evidence of this with our announcement of securing work for eight rigs in the Middle East, subject to finalization of contractual agreements. Including the one rig contracted in August 2023, we now have plans to put nine additional rigs to work in the Middle East, which when they begin operations will nearly double our existing international active rig count."

Operating Segment Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

North America Solutions:

This segment had operating income of $144.5 million compared to operating income of $128.5 million during the previous quarter. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to sequentially higher operating revenues offset by only a modest increase in direct operating expenses. Direct margin(1) increased by $17.3 million to $256.1 million sequentially.

International Solutions:

This segment had operating income of $5.4 million compared to an operating loss of $5.0 million during the previous quarter. The increase in operating income was mainly due to prior quarter results being adversely impacted by costs associated with preparing U.S. rigs for international deployment, additional expat expenses and a relatively large foreign currency loss. Direct margin(1) during the first fiscal quarter was $10.2 million compared to a $0.5 million loss during the previous quarter. Current quarter results included a $1.8 million foreign currency loss compared to a $4.6 million foreign currency loss in the previous quarter.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

This segment had operating income of $3.1 million compared to operating income of $4.7 million during the previous quarter. Direct margin(1) for the quarter was $6.0 million compared to $7.4 million in the previous quarter primarily driven by the anticipated activity decline.

Operational Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

North America Solutions:

  • We expect North America Solutions direct margins(1) to be between $255-$275 million
  • We expect to exit the quarter between approximately 154-159 contracted rigs

International Solutions:

  • We expect International Solutions direct margins(1) to be between $1-$3 million, exclusive of any foreign exchange gains or losses; the projected sequential decline is due to one less rig operating in both Argentina and Colombia and expenses related to preparing rigs for export

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

  • We expect Offshore Gulf of Mexico direct margins(1) to be between $4-$7 million

Other Estimates for Fiscal Year 2024

  • Gross capital expenditures are still expected to be approximately $450 to $500 million;
    • ongoing asset sales that include reimbursements for lost and damaged tubulars and sales of other used drilling equipment offset a portion of the gross capital expenditures, and are still expected to total approximately $50 million in fiscal year 2024
  • Depreciation for fiscal year 2024 is still expected to be approximately $390 million
  • Research and development expenses for fiscal year 2024 are still expected to be roughly $30 million
  • General and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2024 are still expected to be approximately $230 million
  • Cash taxes to be paid in fiscal year 2024 are still expected to be approximately $150-$200 million

Select Items(1) Included in Net Income per Diluted Share

First quarter of fiscal year 2024 net income of $0.94 per diluted share included $(0.03) in after-tax losses comprised of the following:

  • $(0.03) of non-cash after-tax losses related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments

Fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 net income of $0.77 per diluted share included $0.08 in after-tax gains comprised of the following:

  • $0.13 of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments
  • $0.05 of after-tax gains related to net settlements and accruals of certain outstanding claims
  • $(0.01) of non-cash after-tax losses related to the change in the fair value of certain contingent liabilities
  • $(0.09) of after-tax losses on a Blue Chip Swap transaction to repatriate cash to the U.S. from Argentina

Conference Call

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. At December 31, 2023, H&P's fleet included 233 land rigs in the United States, 22 international land rigs and seven offshore platform rigs. For more information, see H&P online at www.helmerichpayne.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the registrant’s business strategy, future financial position, operations outlook, future cash flow, future use of generated cash flow, dividend amounts and timing, supplemental shareholder return plans and amounts of any future dividends, future share repurchases, investments, active rig count projections, projected costs and plans, objectives of management for future operations, contract terms, financing and funding, capex spending and budgets, outlook for domestic and international markets, conversion of rig awards to definitive agreements on the terms and timing currently expected, and actions by customers are forward-looking statements. For information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections and other disclosures in the Company’s SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10‑K and quarterly reports on Form 10‑Q. As a result of these factors, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in internal estimates, expectations or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Helmerich & Payne uses its Investor Relations website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

 

Note Regarding Trademarks. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. owns or has rights to the use of trademarks, service marks and trade names that it uses in conjunction with the operation of its business. Some of the trademarks that appear in this release or otherwise used by H&P include FlexRig, which may be registered or trademarked in the United States and other jurisdictions.

(1) Direct margin, which is considered a non-GAAP metric, is defined as operating revenues (less reimbursements) less direct operating expenses (less reimbursements) and is included as a supplemental disclosure. We believe it is useful in assessing and understanding our current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time. See Non-GAAP Measurements for a reconciliation of segment operating income(loss) to direct margin. Expected direct margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measure is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of certain items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future items and adjustments, which could be significant, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of expected direct margin to the most comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

(2) Select items are considered non-GAAP metrics and are included as a supplemental disclosure as the Company believes identifying and excluding select items is useful in assessing and understanding current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time involving previous and subsequent periods and/or forecasting future periods results. Select items are excluded as they are deemed to be outside the Company's core business operations. See Non-GAAP Measurements.

(3) During the first fiscal quarter of fiscal 2024, H&P repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares for approximately $47 million.

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

2023

 

2023

 

2022

OPERATING REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling services

$

674,565

 

 

$

657,258

 

 

$

717,170

 

Other

 

2,582

 

 

 

2,348

 

 

 

2,467

 

 

 

677,147

 

 

 

659,606

 

 

 

719,637

 

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling services operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

403,303

 

 

 

408,555

 

 

 

428,251

 

Other operating expenses

 

1,137

 

 

 

1,160

 

 

 

1,126

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

93,991

 

 

 

94,593

 

 

 

96,655

 

Research and development

 

8,608

 

 

 

7,326

 

 

 

6,933

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

56,577

 

 

 

56,076

 

 

 

48,455

 

Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,097

 

Gain on reimbursement of drilling equipment

 

(7,494

)

 

 

(10,233

)

 

 

(15,724

)

Other (gain) loss on sale of assets

 

(2,443

)

 

 

8,410

 

 

 

(2,379

)

 

 

553,679

 

 

 

565,887

 

 

 

575,414

 

OPERATING INCOME

 

123,468

 

 

 

93,719

 

 

 

144,223

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

 

10,734

 

 

 

7,885

 

 

 

4,705

 

Interest expense

 

(4,372

)

 

 

(4,365

)

 

 

(4,355

)

Gain (loss) on investment securities

 

(4,034

)

 

 

5,176

 

 

 

(15,091

)

Other

 

(543

)

 

 

10,299

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

1,785

 

 

 

18,995

 

 

 

(14,683

)

Income before income taxes

 

125,253

 

 

 

112,714

 

 

 

129,540

 

Income tax expense

 

30,080

 

 

 

35,092

 

 

 

32,395

 

NET INCOME

$

95,173

 

 

$

77,622

 

$

97,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.95

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.94

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

99,143

 

 

 

99,427

 

 

 

105,248

 

Diluted

 

99,628

 

 

 

99,884

 

 

 

106,104

 

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

(in thousands except share data and share amounts)

2023

 

2023

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

214,104

 

 

$

257,174

 

Restricted cash

 

65,137

 

 

 

59,064

 

Short-term investments

 

84,121

 

 

 

93,600

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,948 and $2,688, respectively

 

435,819

 

 

 

404,188

 

Inventories of materials and supplies, net

 

101,419

 

 

 

94,227

 

Prepaid expenses and other, net

 

88,080

 

 

 

97,727

 

Assets held-for-sale

 

 

 

 

645

 

Total current assets

 

988,680

 

 

 

1,006,625

 

 

 

 

 

Investments

 

263,443

 

 

 

264,947

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

2,970,371

 

 

 

2,921,695

 

Other Noncurrent Assets:

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

45,653

 

 

 

45,653

 

Intangible assets, net

 

58,968

 

 

 

60,575

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

62,254

 

 

 

50,400

 

Other assets, net

 

31,959

 

 

 

32,061

 

Total other noncurrent assets

 

198,834

 

 

 

188,689

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

4,421,328

 

 

$

4,381,956

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

157,302

 

 

$

130,852

 

Dividends payable

 

41,993

 

 

 

25,194

 

Accrued liabilities

 

269,691

 

 

 

262,885

 

Total current liabilities

 

468,986

 

 

 

418,931

 

 

 

 

 

Noncurrent Liabilities:

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

545,292

 

 

 

545,144

 

Deferred income taxes

 

510,015

 

 

 

517,809

 

Other

 

137,389

 

 

 

128,129

 

Total noncurrent liabilities

 

1,192,696

 

 

 

1,191,082

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.10 par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized, 112,222,865 shares issued as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and 98,623,747 and 99,426,526 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively

 

11,222

 

 

 

11,222

 

Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

506,672

 

 

 

525,369

 

Retained earnings

 

2,743,794

 

 

 

2,707,715

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(7,847

)

 

 

(7,981

)

Treasury stock, at cost, 13,599,118 shares and 12,796,339 shares as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively

 

(494,195

)

 

 

(464,382

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

2,759,646

 

 

 

2,771,943

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,421,328

 

 

$

4,381,956

 

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2023

 

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net income

$

95,173

 

 

$

97,145

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

93,991

 

 

 

96,655

 

Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

 

12,097

 

Provision for credit loss

 

1,309

 

 

 

3,358

 

Stock-based compensation

 

7,672

 

 

 

8,273

 

Loss on investment securities

 

4,034

 

 

 

15,091

 

Gain on reimbursement of drilling equipment

 

(7,494

)

 

 

(15,724

)

Other gain on sale of assets

 

(2,443

)

 

 

(2,379

)

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

 

(7,829

)

 

 

188

 

Other

 

(856

)

 

 

7,274

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

(8,759

)

 

 

(36,603

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

174,798

 

 

 

185,375

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(136,411

)

 

 

(96,027

)

Purchase of short-term investments

 

(46,250

)

 

 

(41,641

)

Purchase of long-term investments

 

(291

)

 

 

(16,237

)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

 

57,956

 

 

 

40,758

 

Proceeds from asset sales

 

11,929

 

 

 

30,978

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(113,067

)

 

 

(82,169

)

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Dividends paid

 

(42,294

)

 

 

(51,764

)

Payments for employee taxes on net settlement of equity awards

 

(8,820

)

 

 

(9,483

)

Payment of contingent consideration from acquisition of business

 

(250

)

 

 

(250

)

Share repurchases

 

(47,364

)

 

 

(39,060

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(98,728

)

 

 

(100,557

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(36,997

)

 

 

2,649

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

316,238

 

 

 

269,009

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

279,241

 

 

$

271,658

 

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

SEGMENT REPORTING

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

(in thousands, except operating statistics)

2023

 

2023

 

2022

NORTH AMERICA SOLUTIONS

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

594,282

 

$

575,188

 

 

$

627,163

Direct operating expenses

 

338,208

 

 

336,374

 

 

 

366,855

Depreciation and amortization

 

87,019

 

 

87,883

 

 

 

89,814

Research and development

 

8,689

 

 

7,406

 

 

 

7,059

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

15,876

 

 

15,003

 

 

 

14,190

Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,948

Segment operating income

$

144,490

 

$

128,522

 

 

$

145,297

Financial Data and Other Operating Statistics1:

 

 

 

 

 

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)2

$

256,074

 

$

238,814

 

 

$

260,308

Revenue days3

 

13,711

 

 

13,672

 

 

 

16,578

Average active rigs4

 

149

 

 

149

 

 

 

180

Number of active rigs at the end of period5

 

151

 

 

147

 

 

 

184

Number of available rigs at the end of period

 

233

 

 

233

 

 

 

235

Reimbursements of "out-of-pocket" expenses

$

69,728

 

$

65,582

 

 

$

79,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTERNATIONAL SOLUTIONS

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

54,752

 

$

53,183

 

 

$

54,801

Direct operating expenses

 

44,519

 

 

53,650

 

 

 

40,977

Depreciation

 

2,334

 

 

2,400

 

 

 

1,392

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

2,476

 

 

2,156

 

 

 

2,709

Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,149

Segment operating income (loss)

$

5,423

 

$

(5,023

)

 

$

1,574

Financial Data and Other Operating Statistics1:

 

 

 

 

 

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)2

$

10,233

 

$

(467

)

 

$

13,824

Revenue days3

 

1,173

 

 

1,170

 

 

 

1,140

Average active rigs4

 

13

 

 

13

 

 

 

12

Number of active rigs at the end of period5

 

12

 

 

13

 

 

 

13

Number of available rigs at the end of period

 

22

 

 

22

 

 

 

20

Reimbursements of "out-of-pocket" expenses

$

3,384

 

$

2,484

 

 

$

2,856

 

 

 

 

 

 

OFFSHORE GULF OF MEXICO

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

25,531

 

$

28,880

 

 

$

35,164

Direct operating expenses

 

19,579

 

 

21,489

 

 

 

25,691

Depreciation

 

2,068

 

 

1,951

 

 

 

1,894

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

832

 

 

772

 

 

 

833

Segment operating income

$

3,052

 

$

4,668

 

 

$

6,746

Financial Data and Other Operating Statistics1:

 

 

 

 

 

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)2

$

5,952

 

$

7,391

 

 

$

9,473

Revenue days3

 

289

 

 

368

 

 

 

368

Average active rigs4

 

3

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

Number of active rigs at the end of period5

 

3

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

Number of available rigs at the end of period

 

7

 

 

7

 

 

 

7

Reimbursements of "out-of-pocket" expenses

$

7,827

 

$

7,439

 

 

$

7,189

(1)

These operating metrics and financial data, including average active rigs, are provided to allow investors to analyze the various components of segment financial results in terms of activity, utilization and other key results. Management uses these metrics to analyze historical segment financial results and as the key inputs for forecasting and budgeting segment financial results.

(2)

Direct margin, which is considered a non-GAAP metric, is defined as operating revenues less direct operating expenses and is included as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it is useful in assessing and understanding our current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time. See — Non-GAAP Measurements below for a reconciliation of segment operating income (loss) to direct margin.

(3)

Defined as the number of contractual days we recognized revenue for during the period.

(4)

Active rigs generate revenue for the Company; accordingly, 'average active rigs' represents the average number of rigs generating revenue during the applicable time period. This metric is calculated by dividing revenue days by total days in the applicable period (i.e. 92 days for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and the three months ended September 30, 2023).

(5)

Defined as the number of rigs generating revenue at the applicable end date of the time period.

Segment operating income (loss) for all segments is a non-GAAP financial measure of the Company’s performance, as it excludes gain on sale of assets, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses and corporate depreciation. The Company considers segment operating income (loss) to be an important supplemental measure of operating performance for presenting trends in the Company’s core businesses. This measure is used by the Company to facilitate period-to-period comparisons in operating performance of the Company’s reportable segments in the aggregate by eliminating items that affect comparability between periods. The Company believes that segment operating income (loss) is useful to investors because it provides a means to evaluate the operating performance of the segments and the Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our internal decision makers. Additionally, it highlights operating trends and aids analytical comparisons. However, segment operating income (loss) has limitations and should not be used as an alternative to operating income or loss, a performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP, as it excludes certain costs that may affect the Company’s operating performance in future periods.

Income from discontinued operations was presented as a separate line item on our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations during the three months ended December 31, 2022. To conform with the current fiscal year presentation, we reclassified amounts previously presented in Income from discontinued operations, which were not material, to Other within Other income (expense) on our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

The following table reconciles operating income (loss) per the information above to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes as reported on the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations:

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

(in thousands)

2023

 

2023

 

2022

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

North America Solutions

$

144,490

 

 

$

128,522

 

 

$

145,297

 

International Solutions

 

5,423

 

 

 

(5,023

)

 

 

1,574

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

 

3,052

 

 

 

4,668

 

 

 

6,746

 

Other

 

(67

)

 

 

2,272

 

 

 

4,677

 

Eliminations

 

334

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

2,310

 

Segment operating income

$

153,232

 

 

$

130,597

 

 

$

160,604

 

Gain on reimbursement of drilling equipment

 

7,494

 

 

 

10,233

 

 

 

15,724

 

Other gain (loss) on sale of assets

 

2,443

 

 

 

(8,410

)

 

 

2,379

 

Corporate selling, general and administrative costs and corporate depreciation

 

(39,701

)

 

 

(38,701

)

 

 

(34,484

)

Operating income

$

123,468

 

 

$

93,719

 

 

$

144,223

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

 

10,734

 

 

 

7,885

 

 

 

4,705

 

Interest expense

 

(4,372

)

 

 

(4,365

)

 

 

(4,355

)

Gain (loss) on investment securities

 

(4,034

)

 

 

5,176

 

 

 

(15,091

)

Other

 

(543

)

 

 

10,299

 

 

 

58

 

Total unallocated amounts

 

1,785

 

 

 

18,995

 

 

 

(14,683

)

Income before income taxes

$

125,253

 

 

$

112,714

 

 

$

129,540

 

SUPPLEMENTARY STATISTICAL INFORMATION

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. LAND RIG COUNTS & MARKETABLE FLEET STATISTICS

 

 

January 29,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

Q1FY24

 

2024

 

2023

 

2023

 

Average

U.S. Land Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Term Contract Rigs

93

 

89

 

85

 

87

Spot Contract Rigs

61

 

62

 

62

 

62

Total Contracted Rigs

154

 

151

 

147

 

149

Idle or Other Rigs

79

 

82

 

86

 

84

Total Marketable Fleet

233

 

233

 

233

 

233

H&P GLOBAL FLEET UNDER TERM CONTRACT STATISTICS

Number of Rigs Already Under Long-Term Contracts(*)

(Estimated Quarterly Average — as of 12/31/23)

 

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

Segment

FY24

 

FY24

 

FY24

 

FY25

 

FY25

 

FY25

 

FY25

U.S. Land Operations

91.3

 

85.0

 

74.0

 

43.0

 

30.5

 

22.3

 

20.9

International Land Operations

7.0

 

6.7

 

5.9

 

5.0

 

4.4

 

3.7

 

3.0

Offshore Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

98.3

 

91.7

 

79.9

 

48.0

 

34.9

 

26.0

 

23.9

 

(*) All of the above rig contracts have original terms equal to or in excess of six months and include provisions for early termination fees.

NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF SELECT ITEMS AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME(**)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pretax

 

Tax

 

Net

 

EPS

Net income (GAAP basis)

 

 

 

 

$

95,173

 

 

$

0.94

 

(-) Fair market adjustment to equity investments

$

(4,102

)

 

$

(1,005

)

 

$

(3,097

)

 

$

(0.03

)

Adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

$

98,270

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pretax

 

Tax

 

Net

 

EPS

Net income (GAAP basis)

 

 

 

 

$

77,622

 

 

$

0.77

 

(-) Fair market adjustment to equity investments

$

17,286

 

 

$

4,715

 

 

$

12,571

 

 

$

0.13

 

(-) Net settlements and accruals related to certain outstanding claims

$

7,112

 

 

$

1,913

 

 

$

5,199

 

 

$

0.05

 

(-) Contingent liabilities

$

(2,000

)

 

$

(583

)

 

$

(1,417

)

 

$

(0.01

)

(-) Losses on a Blue Chip Swap transaction

$

(12,158

)

 

$

(3,270

)

 

$

(8,888

)

 

$

(0.09

)

Adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

$

70,157

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

(**)The Company believes identifying and excluding select items is useful in assessing and understanding current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time involving previous and subsequent periods and/or forecasting future period results. Select items are excluded as they are deemed to be outside of the Company's core business operations.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF DIRECT MARGIN

Direct margin is considered a non-GAAP metric. We define "direct margin" as operating revenues less direct operating expenses. Direct margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it is useful in assessing and understanding our current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time. Direct margin is not a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should therefore be considered only as supplemental to such GAAP financial measures.

The following table reconciles direct margin to segment operating income (loss), which we believe is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP that is most directly comparable to direct margin.

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(in thousands)

North America Solutions

 

International Solutions

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

Segment operating income

$

144,490

 

$

5,423

 

$

3,052

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

87,019

 

 

2,334

 

 

2,068

Research and development

 

8,689

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

15,876

 

 

2,476

 

 

832

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)

$

256,074

 

$

10,233

 

$

5,952

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands)

North America Solutions

 

International Solutions

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

Segment operating income (loss)

$

128,522

 

$

(5,023

)

 

$

4,668

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

87,883

 

 

2,400

 

 

 

1,951

Research and development

 

7,406

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

15,003

 

 

2,156

 

 

 

772

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)

$

238,814

 

$

(467

)

 

$

7,391

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

North America Solutions

 

International Solutions

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

Segment operating income

$

145,297

 

$

1,574

 

$

6,746

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

89,814

 

 

1,392

 

 

1,894

Research and development

 

7,059

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

14,190

 

 

2,709

 

 

833

Asset impairment charges

 

3,948

 

 

8,149

 

 

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)

$

260,308

 

$

13,824

 

$

9,473

 