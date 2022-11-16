Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HP   US4234521015

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

(HP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
51.77 USD   -2.19%
04:19pHelmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year Results
BU
04:16pEarnings Flash (HP) HELMERICH & PAYNE Reports Q4 Revenue $631.3M
MT
12:19pEarnings Reaction History: Helmerich & Payne, 57.1% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.9% Sensitive
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year Results

11/16/2022 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • H&P announced its fiscal 2023 Supplemental Shareholder Return Plan(1), which is currently projected to provide nearly $210 million combined in established base and supplemental dividends in fiscal year 2023
  • The Company reported fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year net income of $0.42 and $0.05 per diluted share respectively, including select items(2) of $(0.03) and $(0.05) per diluted share respectively
  • Quarterly North America Solutions operating income increased $35 million sequentially, while direct margins(3) increased $36 million to approximately $203 million, as revenues increased by $66 million to $552 million and expenses increased by $30 million to $349 million
  • The North America Solutions segment exited the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 with 176 active rigs reflecting an increase in revenue per day of approximately $3,000/day or 11% to $29,500/day on a sequential basis, while direct margins(3) per day increased by roughly $2,000/day or almost 20% to $12,600/day
  • H&P's North America Solutions segment anticipates exiting the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 between 181-186 active rigs with expected direct margins(3) per day increasing by another 20% on a sequential basis and expects to reach a maximum active rig count for fiscal year 2023 of 192 rigs by March 31, 2023
  • H&P set its fiscal year 2023 capex budget to range between $425 and $475 million
  • On September 7, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.25 per share, and on October 17, 2022 declared a supplemental cash dividend of $0.235 per share; both dividends are payable on December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) reported net income of $46 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $631 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $18 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $550 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The net income per diluted share for the fourth and third quarters of fiscal year 2022 include $(0.03) and $(0.11) of after-tax losses, respectively, comprised of select items(2). For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, select items(2) were comprised of:

  • $0.03 of after-tax gains pertaining to the sale of equipment and non-cash fair market adjustments to equity investments
  • $(0.06) of after-tax losses pertaining to a lump sum settlement for a distribution from the pension plan

Net cash provided by operating activities was $117 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to $98 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

For fiscal year 2022, the Company reported net income of $7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $2.1 billion. The net income per diluted share includes $(0.05) of after-tax losses comprised of select items(2). Net cash provided by operating activities was $234 million in fiscal year 2022 compared to $136 million in fiscal year 2021.

President and CEO John Lindsay commented, "Supportive market conditions and our adherence to our business and capital allocation strategy have led to sequentially improving quarterly results in fiscal 2022. We are beginning to recognize economic returns at levels that we have not experienced since 2014. As such, we believe there is significant momentum heading into fiscal 2023, and we plan to continue a posture of fiscal discipline, move forward with our supplemental shareholder return plan, and further implement our strategic initiative to expand internationally. These actions align with the Company's history of financial stewardship by increasing the Company's financial returns through long-term investment in the business and increasing cash returns to shareholders through the augmentation of our long-standing dividend commitment.

"Customer demand during the fourth fiscal quarter was satisfied by contractual churn and by reactivating one rig out of stack early in the quarter as expected. Our financial results improved substantially quarter over quarter as pricing increases and better contract economics took hold across more of our FlexRig® fleet. We anticipate a modest 16 rig uplift in our NAS rig count in fiscal 2023 of which roughly two-thirds are already committed and to attain a maximum of 192 active rigs for fiscal 2023 sometime during the second fiscal quarter of 2023. As in prior years, we expect our 2023 rig adds to be weighted toward the front half of the fiscal year, and do anticipate experiencing additional contractual churn throughout the year. We expect our financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 to follow the improving trend of the past two fiscal quarters, where strong demand from customers coupled with rollovers of term contracts, should continue to drive higher average levels of pricing across the active fleet.

"For our International Solutions segment, the Company plans to deploy capital in preparation for more substantive growth in the future. We are seeing opportunities to bid in areas of existing operations as well as in countries that would be new to H&P. Most of these tenders are taking place where unconventional drilling is in its nascent stages, such as in the Middle East, and where we believe our proven drilling solutions can provide a lot of value to customers. We believe our international business is an important avenue of growth for the future and serves as a potential outlet for some of our currently idle super-spec rigs in the U.S. This initiative also adds more diversification to the Company's revenue streams over the long-term and this current allocation of investment capital plays an important part in executing on this strategy."

Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Smith also commented, "Maintaining economic discipline in our capital-intensive business remains paramount, and has resulted in increased capital efficiency and a positive impact on our financial returns. The Company will continue to allocate capital with this mindset. Our North America Solutions direct margins continue to improve, led by our fiscal discipline and robust pricing despite the current inflationary and supply chain challenges, which have been more apparent as of late with a labor-related cost increase just at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter and in our recently announced fiscal 2023 capex budget reflecting higher levels of maintenance expenditures.

"Looking out to fiscal 2023, we expect to see increased profitability for the Company propelling us forward to execute on other strategic capital allocation priorities, such as the recently announced 2023 supplemental shareholder return plan and diversification through further investment in our international operations. We believe both provide incremental returns; one that is more near-term and one that will develop over time. Even beyond these planned capital commitments, the Company should have flexibility to be positioned to take advantage of additional investment opportunities and/or further augment shareholder returns through additional supplemental dividends and/or share repurchases. Essentially in fiscal 2023, we plan to allocate roughly two-thirds of our cash flow generation after capex commitments to shareholders in the form of base and supplemental dividends, which would currently represent an approximate dividend yield of 4%, very competitive for our industry. The remaining one-third we believe, should give us an adequate amount of flexibility. This is further testament to the Company's strong cash flow generation and financial position."

John Lindsay concluded, “We enter fiscal 2023 with momentum and increased confidence that our initiatives in our North America Solutions segment have gained traction and are delivering positive financial results. We are also excited by the prospects and opportunities before us, particularly in our International Solutions segment. The successes the Company has achieved and plans to achieve would not be possible without our devoted and hard-working employee base, which I am proud to say continues to set the standard for our industry."

Operating Segment Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

North America Solutions:

This segment had operating income of $92.1 million compared to operating income of $57.4 million during the previous quarter. The increase in operating income was primarily due to improving contract economics as market pricing continued to increase coupled with term contracts rolling onto market rates.

Direct margins(3) increased by $35.9 million to $203.5 million as both revenues and expenses increased sequentially. Quarterly operating results were impacted by the costs associated with reactivating rigs; $7.5 million in the fourth fiscal quarter compared to $6.5 million in the previous quarter.

International Solutions:

This segment had an operating loss of $0.8 million compared to an operating loss of $6.6 million during the previous quarter. The decrease in operating loss is primarily attributable to increased activity in Latin America, particularly with operations in Argentina.

Direct margins(3) during the fourth fiscal quarter were $3.3 million compared to a negative $3.2 million during the previous quarter. Current quarter results included a $1.2 million foreign currency loss compared to a $1.1 million foreign currency loss in the previous quarter.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

This segment had operating income of $6.6 million compared to operating income of $5.9 million during the previous quarter. Direct margins(3) for the quarter were $9.4 million compared to $8.8 million in the prior quarter.

Operational Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

North America Solutions:

  • We expect North America Solutions direct margins(3) to be between $250-$270 million, which includes approximately $8.5 million in estimated reactivation costs
  • We expect to exit the quarter between approximately 181-186 contracted rigs

International Solutions:

  • We expect International Solutions direct margins(3) to be between $7-$10 million, exclusive of any foreign exchange gains or losses
  • International Solutions direct margins(2) are expected to be reduced by operating costs related to establishing our Middle East hub

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

  • We expect Offshore Gulf of Mexico direct margins(3) to be between $8-$10 million

Other Estimates for Fiscal Year 2023

  • Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $425 to $475 million;
    • approximately two-thirds expected for North America Solutions, including maintenance per active rig of $1.1 to $1.3 million and reactivating up to 16 super-spec rigs of which six are planned walking conversions
    • approximately one-quarter for International Solutions, including five super-spec upgrades and six reactivations that will be also converted to walking capabilities for export from the U.S. fleet
    • remainder for corporate and information technology expenditures
    • ongoing asset sales include reimbursements for lost and damaged tubulars and sales of other used drilling equipment that offset a portion of the gross capital expenditures and are expected to total approximately $50 million in fiscal year 2023
  • Depreciation for fiscal year 2023 is expected to be approximately $400 million
  • Research and development expenses for fiscal year 2023 are expected to be roughly $28 million
  • General and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2023 are expected to be approximately $195 million
  • Cash taxes for fiscal year 2023 are expected to be approximately $190-$240 million
    • inclusive of approximately $45 million relating to fiscal year 2022 amounts to be paid in fiscal 2023
    • exclusive of roughly $28 million in income tax receivables of which $25 million was already received during the fiscal first quarter of 2023

Select Items(2) Included in Net Income per Diluted Share

Fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 net income of $0.42 per diluted share included $(0.03) in after-tax losses comprised of the following:

  • $0.02 of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments
  • $0.01 of after-tax gains related to the sale of equipment
  • $(0.06) of after-tax losses related to a lump sum settlement for a distribution from the pension plan

Third quarter of fiscal year 2022 net income of $0.16 per diluted share included $(0.11) in after-tax losses comprised of the following:

  • $(0.11) of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments
  • $(0.00) of after-tax losses related to restructuring charges

Fiscal year 2022 net income of $0.05 per diluted share included $(0.05) in after-tax losses comprised of the following:

  • $0.42 of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments
  • $0.13 of after-tax gains related to a settlement of a previous contractual dispute with an international customer
  • $(0.01) of after-tax losses related to restructuring charges
  • $(0.03) of after-tax losses related to the sale of equipment
  • $(0.03) of non-cash after-tax losses for impairments related to fair market value adjustments to decommissioned rigs and equipment that are held for sale
  • $(0.06) of after-tax losses related to a lump sum settlement for a distribution from the pension plan
  • $(0.47) of after-tax losses related to a debt make-whole premium and write-off of debt discount and issuance costs

Conference Call

A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations, to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results. Dial-in information for the conference call is (877) 830-2596 for domestic callers or (785) 424-1877 for international callers. The call access code is ‘Helmerich’. You may also listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet by logging on to the Company’s website at http://www.helmerichpayne.com and accessing the corresponding link through the investor relations section by clicking on “Investors” and then clicking on “News and Events - Events & Presentations” to find the event and the link to the webcast.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. At September 30, 2022, H&P's fleet included 236 land rigs in the United States, 28 international land rigs and seven offshore platform rigs. For more information, see H&P online at www.helmerichpayne.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the registrant’s business strategy, future financial position, operations outlook, future cash flow, future use of generated cash flow, dividend amounts and timing, supplemental shareholder return plans, share repurchases, investments, active rig count projections, budgets, projected costs and plans, objectives of management for future operations, contract terms, financing and funding, capex spending, outlook for international markets, and actions by customers are forward-looking statements. For information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10‑K and quarterly reports on Form 10‑Q. As a result of these factors, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information changes in internal estimates, expectations or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Helmerich & Payne uses its Investor Relations website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

 

Note Regarding Trademarks. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. owns or has rights to the use of trademarks, service marks and trade names that it uses in conjunction with the operation of its business. Some of the trademarks that appear in this release or otherwise used by H&P include FlexRig, which may be registered or trademarked in the United States and other jurisdictions.

(1) The Company's planned base and supplemental dividends represent our current intention of returning capital to shareholders during fiscal year 2023 based upon our outlook of market and industry conditions at present, including our current expectations surrounding rig pricing, activity levels, margins, cash generation, capital expenditures and other investment opportunities. In determining whether to proceed with the fiscal year 2023 base dividends and the supplemental dividends, management and the Board of Directors will continue to review the Company's financial position and performance together with relative market conditions at that time in order for the Board of Directors to determine the amount, timing and approval of any dividend payments.

(2) Select items are considered non-GAAP metrics and are included as a supplemental disclosure as the Company believes identifying and excluding select items is useful in assessing and understanding current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time involving previous and subsequent periods and/or forecasting future periods results. Select items are excluded as they are deemed to be outside the Company's core business operations. See Non-GAAP Measurements.

(3) Direct margin, which is considered a non-GAAP metric, is defined as operating revenues less direct operating expenses and is included as a supplemental disclosure. We believe it is useful in assessing and understanding our current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time. See Non-GAAP Measurements for a reconciliation of segment operating income(loss) to direct margin. Expected direct margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the cost comparable GAAP measure is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of certain items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future items and adjustments, which could be significant, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of expected direct margin to the most comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

OPERATING REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling services

$

629,031

 

 

$

547,906

 

 

$

342,219

 

 

$

2,049,841

 

 

$

1,210,800

 

Other

 

2,301

 

 

 

2,327

 

 

 

1,588

 

 

 

9,103

 

 

 

7,768

 

 

 

631,332

 

 

 

550,233

 

 

 

343,807

 

 

 

2,058,944

 

 

 

1,218,568

 

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling services operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

410,968

 

 

 

376,210

 

 

 

268,127

 

 

 

1,426,589

 

 

 

952,600

 

Other operating expenses

 

1,222

 

 

 

1,053

 

 

 

1,021

 

 

 

4,638

 

 

 

5,138

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

99,055

 

 

 

100,741

 

 

 

101,955

 

 

 

403,170

 

 

 

419,726

 

Research and development

 

7,138

 

 

 

6,511

 

 

 

5,197

 

 

 

26,563

 

 

 

21,724

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

46,667

 

 

 

44,933

 

 

 

51,824

 

 

 

182,366

 

 

 

172,195

 

Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,436

 

 

 

4,363

 

 

 

70,850

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

2,070

 

 

 

838

 

 

 

5,926

 

Gain on reimbursement of drilling equipment

 

(7,846

)

 

 

(9,895

)

 

 

(2,115

)

 

 

(29,443

)

 

 

(12,322

)

Other (gain) loss on sale of assets

 

(2,670

)

 

 

(3,075

)

 

 

(1,672

)

 

 

(5,432

)

 

 

11,280

 

 

 

554,534

 

 

 

516,511

 

 

 

440,843

 

 

 

2,013,652

 

 

 

1,647,117

 

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

76,798

 

 

 

33,722

 

 

 

(97,036

)

 

 

45,292

 

 

 

(428,549

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

 

6,789

 

 

 

5,313

 

 

 

2,029

 

 

 

18,090

 

 

 

10,254

 

Interest expense

 

(4,327

)

 

 

(4,372

)

 

 

(6,094

)

 

 

(19,203

)

 

 

(23,955

)

Gain (loss) on investment securities

 

2,253

 

 

 

(14,310

)

 

 

(1,126

)

 

 

57,937

 

 

 

6,727

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(60,083

)

 

 

 

Other

 

(8,949

)

 

 

(1,148

)

 

 

(2,630

)

 

 

(11,115

)

 

 

(5,657

)

 

 

(4,234

)

 

 

(14,517

)

 

 

(7,821

)

 

 

(14,374

)

 

 

(12,631

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

 

72,564

 

 

 

19,205

 

 

 

(104,857

)

 

 

30,918

 

 

 

(441,180

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

27,532

 

 

 

1,730

 

 

 

(25,323

)

 

 

24,366

 

 

 

(103,721

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

45,032

 

 

 

17,475

 

 

 

(79,534

)

 

 

6,552

 

 

 

(337,459

)

Income from discontinued operations before income taxes

 

507

 

 

 

277

 

 

 

373

 

 

 

401

 

 

 

11,309

 

Income tax provision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations

 

507

 

 

 

277

 

 

 

373

 

 

 

401

 

 

 

11,309

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

45,539

 

 

$

17,752

 

 

$

(79,161

)

 

$

6,953

 

 

$

(326,150

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.74

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(3.14

)

Income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.10

 

Net income (loss)

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.74

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(3.04

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.74

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(3.14

)

Income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.10

 

Net income (loss)

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.74

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(3.04

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

105,292

 

 

 

105,289

 

 

 

107,899

 

 

 

105,891

 

 

 

107,818

 

Diluted

 

106,078

 

 

 

106,021

 

 

 

107,899

 

 

 

106,555

 

 

 

107,818

 

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(in thousands except share data and share amounts)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

232,131

 

 

$

917,534

 

Restricted cash

 

36,246

 

 

 

18,350

 

Short-term investments

 

117,101

 

 

 

198,700

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,975 and $2,068, respectively

 

458,713

 

 

 

228,894

 

Inventories of materials and supplies, net

 

87,957

 

 

 

84,057

 

Prepaid expenses and other, net

 

66,463

 

 

 

67,578

 

Assets held-for-sale

 

4,333

 

 

 

71,453

 

Total current assets

 

1,002,944

 

 

 

1,586,566

 

 

 

 

 

Investments

 

218,981

 

 

 

135,444

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

2,960,809

 

 

 

3,127,287

 

Other Noncurrent Assets:

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

45,653

 

 

 

45,653

 

Intangible assets, net

 

67,154

 

 

 

73,838

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

39,064

 

 

 

49,187

 

Other assets, net

 

20,926

 

 

 

16,153

 

Total other noncurrent assets

 

172,797

 

 

 

184,831

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

4,355,531

 

 

$

5,034,128

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

126,966

 

 

$

71,996

 

Dividends payable

 

26,693

 

 

 

27,332

 

Current portion of long-term debt, net

 

 

 

 

483,486

 

Accrued liabilities

 

241,151

 

 

 

283,492

 

Total current liabilities

 

394,810

 

 

 

866,306

 

 

 

 

 

Noncurrent Liabilities:

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

542,610

 

 

 

541,997

 

Deferred income taxes

 

537,712

 

 

 

563,437

 

Other

 

113,387

 

 

 

147,757

 

Noncurrent liabilities - discontinued operations

 

1,540

 

 

 

2,013

 

Total noncurrent liabilities

 

1,195,249

 

 

 

1,255,204

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.10 par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized, 112,222,865 shares issued as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, and 105,293,662 and 107,898,859 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

11,222

 

 

 

11,222

 

Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

528,278

 

 

 

529,903

 

Retained earnings

 

2,473,572

 

 

 

2,573,375

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(12,072

)

 

 

(20,244

)

Treasury stock, at cost, 6,929,203 shares and 4,324,006 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

(235,528

)

 

 

(181,638

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

2,765,472

 

 

 

2,912,618

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,355,531

 

 

$

5,034,128

 

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

 

Year Ended September 30,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

6,953

 

 

$

(326,150

)

 

$

(494,497

)

Adjustment for income from discontinued operations

 

(401

)

 

 

(11,309

)

 

 

(1,895

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

6,552

 

 

 

(337,459

)

 

 

(496,392

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

403,170

 

 

 

419,726

 

 

 

481,885

 

Asset impairment charges

 

4,363

 

 

 

70,850

 

 

 

563,234

 

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

 

1,200

 

 

 

1,423

 

 

 

1,817

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

60,083

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit loss

 

1,081

 

 

 

203

 

 

 

2,203

 

Stock-based compensation

 

28,032

 

 

 

27,858

 

 

 

36,329

 

Loss (gain) on investment securities

 

(57,937

)

 

 

(6,727

)

 

 

8,720

 

Gain on reimbursement of drilling equipment

 

(29,443

)

 

 

(12,322

)

 

 

(26,959

)

Other (gain) loss on sale of assets

 

(5,432

)

 

 

11,280

 

 

 

(19,816

)

Gain on sale of subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(14,963

)

Deferred income tax benefit

 

(28,488

)

 

 

(89,752

)

 

 

(157,555

)

Other

 

6,533

 

 

 

13,794

 

 

 

(2,423

)

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

(155,728

)

 

 

37,614

 

 

 

162,848

 

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

 

233,986

 

 

 

136,488

 

 

 

538,928

 

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations

 

(73

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(47

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

233,913

 

 

 

136,440

 

 

 

538,881

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(250,894

)

 

 

(82,148

)

 

 

(140,795

)

Other capital expenditures related to assets held-for-sale

 

(21,645

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of short-term investments

 

(165,109

)

 

 

(315,078

)

 

 

(134,641

)

Purchase of long-term investments

 

(51,241

)

 

 

(102,523

)

 

 

(550

)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

 

244,728

 

 

 

207,716

 

 

 

94,646

 

Proceeds from sale of long-term investments

 

22,042

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,056

 

Proceeds from asset sales

 

62,304

 

 

 

43,515

 

 

 

78,399

 

Advance payment for sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

 

86,524

 

 

 

 

Other

 

(7,500

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(167,315

)

 

 

(161,994

)

 

 

(87,885

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

 

(107,395

)

 

 

(109,130

)

 

 

(260,335

)

Proceeds from debt issuance

 

 

 

 

548,719

 

 

 

 

Debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(3,935

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,100

 

Payments for employee taxes on net settlement of equity awards

 

(5,505

)

 

 

(2,162

)

 

 

(3,784

)

Payment of contingent consideration from acquisition of business

 

(250

)

 

 

(7,250

)

 

 

(8,250

)

Payments for early extinguishment of long-term debt

 

(487,148

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Make-whole premium payment

 

(56,421

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share repurchases

 

(76,999

)

 

 

 

 

 

(28,505

)

Other

 

(587

)

 

 

(719

)

 

 

(446

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(734,305

)

 

 

425,523

 

 

 

(297,220

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(667,707

)

 

 

399,969

 

 

 

153,776

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

936,716

 

 

 

536,747

 

 

 

382,971

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

269,009

 

 

$

936,716

 

 

$

536,747

 

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

SEGMENT REPORTING

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

(in thousands, except operating statistics)

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

NORTH AMERICA SOLUTIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

552,315

 

 

$

486,004

 

 

$

293,303

 

 

$

1,788,167

 

 

$

1,026,364

 

Direct operating expenses

 

348,769

 

 

 

318,400

 

 

 

224,185

 

 

 

1,218,134

 

 

 

773,507

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

92,200

 

 

 

93,612

 

 

 

95,177

 

 

 

375,250

 

 

 

392,415

 

Research and development

 

7,195

 

 

 

6,545

 

 

 

5,411

 

 

 

26,728

 

 

 

21,811

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

12,015

 

 

 

10,069

 

 

 

13,866

 

 

 

43,796

 

 

 

51,089

 

Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,436

 

 

 

1,868

 

 

 

70,850

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

899

 

 

 

498

 

 

 

3,868

 

Segment operating income (loss)

$

92,136

 

 

$

57,353

 

 

$

(60,671

)

 

$

121,893

 

 

$

(287,176

)

Financial Data and Other Operating Statistics1:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)2

$

203,546

 

 

$

167,604

 

 

$

69,118

 

 

$

570,033

 

 

$

252,857

 

Revenue days3

 

16,178

 

 

 

15,796

 

 

 

11,429

 

 

 

59,672

 

 

 

39,199

 

Average active rigs4

 

176

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

107

 

Number of active rigs at the end of period5

 

176

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

127

 

Number of available rigs at the end of period

 

236

 

 

 

236

 

 

 

236

 

 

 

236

 

 

 

236

 

Reimbursements of "out-of-pocket" expenses

$

75,082

 

 

$

67,218

 

 

$

34,536

 

 

$

232,092

 

 

$

113,897

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTERNATIONAL SOLUTIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

42,373

 

 

$

29,118

 

 

$

17,308

 

 

$

136,072

 

 

$

57,917

 

Direct operating expenses

 

39,114

 

 

 

32,364

 

 

 

17,741

 

 

 

120,780

 

 

 

68,672

 

Depreciation

 

1,177

 

 

 

1,175

 

 

 

652

 

 

 

4,156

 

 

 

2,013

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

2,871

 

 

 

2,129

 

 

 

4,565

 

 

 

8,779

 

 

 

8,028

 

Asset impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,495

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

207

 

Segment operating loss

$

(789

)

 

$

(6,550

)

 

$

(5,650

)

 

$

(138

)

 

$

(21,003

)

Financial Data and Other Operating Statistics1:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)2

$

3,259

 

 

$

(3,246

)

 

$

(433

)

 

$

15,292

 

 

$

(10,755

)

Revenue days3

 

1,035

 

 

 

718

 

 

 

586

 

 

 

3,036

 

 

 

1,815

 

Average active rigs4

 

11

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

5

 

Number of active rigs at the end of period5

 

12

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

6

 

Number of available rigs at the end of period

 

28

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

30

 

Reimbursements of "out-of-pocket" expenses

$

1,542

 

 

$

699

 

 

$

1,369

 

 

$

4,910

 

 

$

6,693

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OFFSHORE GULF OF MEXICO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

34,303

 

 

$

32,701

 

 

$

31,488

 

 

$

125,465

 

 

$

126,399

 

Direct operating expenses

 

24,898

 

 

 

23,922

 

 

 

23,797

 

 

 

90,415

 

 

 

97,249

 

Depreciation

 

2,066

 

 

 

2,328

 

 

 

2,420

 

 

 

9,175

 

 

 

10,557

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

741

 

 

 

579

 

 

 

729

 

 

 

2,661

 

 

 

2,624

 

Segment operating income

$

6,598

 

 

$

5,872

 

 

$

4,542

 

 

$

23,214

 

 

$

15,969

 

Financial Data and Other Operating Statistics1:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)2

$

9,405

 

 

$

8,779

 

 

$

7,691

 

 

$

35,050

 

 

$

29,150

 

Revenue days3

 

368

 

 

 

364

 

 

 

368

 

 

 

1,460

 

 

 

1,552

 

Average active rigs4

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

Number of active rigs at the end of period5

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

Number of available rigs at the end of period

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

Reimbursements of "out-of-pocket" expenses

$

6,974

 

 

$

7,219

 

 

$

5,985

 

 

$

26,077

 

 

$

27,388

 

(1)

These operating metrics and financial data, including average active rigs, are provided to allow investors to analyze the various components of segment financial results in terms of activity, utilization and other key results. Management uses these metrics to analyze historical segment financial results and as the key inputs for forecasting and budgeting segment financial results.

(2)

Direct margin, which is considered a non-GAAP metric, is defined as operating revenues less direct operating expenses and is included as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it is useful in assessing and understanding our current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time. See — Non-GAAP Measurements below for a reconciliation of segment operating income (loss) to direct margin.

(3)

Defined as the number of contractual days we recognized revenue for during the period.

(4)

Active rigs generate revenue for the Company; accordingly, 'average active rigs' represents the average number of rigs generating revenue during the applicable time period. This metric is calculated by dividing revenue days by total days in the applicable period (i.e. 90 days).

(5)

Defined as the number of rigs generating revenue at the applicable end date of the time period.

Segment reconciliation amounts were as follows:

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands)

North America Solutions

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

 

International

Solutions

 

Other

 

Eliminations

 

Total

Operating revenue

$

552,315

 

$

34,303

 

$

42,373

 

$

2,341

 

$

 

 

$

631,332

Intersegment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,470

 

 

(15,470

)

 

 

Total operating revenue

$

552,315

 

$

34,303

 

$

42,373

 

$

17,811

 

$

(15,470

)

 

$

631,332

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct operating expenses

 

336,880

 

 

23,020

 

 

38,915

 

 

13,375

 

 

 

 

 

412,190

Intersegment

 

11,889

 

 

1,878

 

 

199

 

 

20

 

 

(13,986

)

 

 

Total drilling services & other operating expenses

$

348,769

 

$

24,898

 

$

39,114

 

$

13,395

 

$

(13,986

)

 

$

412,190

 

Year Ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands)

North America Solutions

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

 

International Solutions

 

Other

 

Eliminations

 

Total

Operating revenue

$

1,788,167

 

$

125,465

 

$

136,072

 

$

9,240

 

$

 

 

$

2,058,944

Intersegment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,047

 

 

(57,047

)

 

 

Total operating revenue

$

1,788,167

 

$

125,465

 

$

136,072

 

$

66,287

 

$

(57,047

)

 

$

2,058,944

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct operating expenses

 

1,177,381

 

 

83,079

 

 

120,167

 

 

50,600

 

 

 

 

 

1,431,227

Intersegment

 

40,753

 

 

7,336

 

 

613

 

 

83

 

 

(48,785

)

 

 

Total drilling services & other operating expenses

$

1,218,134

 

$

90,415

 

$

120,780

 

$

50,683

 

$

(48,785

)

 

$

1,431,227

Segment operating income (loss) for all segments is a non-GAAP financial measure of the Company’s performance, as it excludes gain on sale of assets, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, corporate restructuring charges, and corporate depreciation. The Company considers segment operating income (loss) to be an important supplemental measure of operating performance for presenting trends in the Company’s core businesses. This measure is used by the Company to facilitate period-to-period comparisons in operating performance of the Company’s reportable segments in the aggregate by eliminating items that affect comparability between periods. The Company believes that segment operating income (loss) is useful to investors because it provides a means to evaluate the operating performance of the segments and the Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our internal decision makers. Additionally, it highlights operating trends and aids analytical comparisons. However, segment operating income has limitations and should not be used as an alternative to operating income or loss, a performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP, as it excludes certain costs that may affect the Company’s operating performance in future periods.

The following table reconciles operating income (loss) per the information above to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes as reported on the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America Solutions

$

92,136

 

 

$

57,353

 

 

$

(60,671

)

 

$

121,893

 

 

$

(287,176

)

International Solutions

 

(789

)

 

 

(6,550

)

 

 

(5,650

)

 

 

(138

)

 

 

(21,003

)

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

 

6,598

 

 

 

5,872

 

 

 

4,542

 

 

 

23,214

 

 

 

15,969

 

Other

 

3,659

 

 

 

1,965

 

 

 

(8,073

)

 

 

12,720

 

 

 

(9,704

)

Eliminations

 

(969

)

 

 

(2,140

)

 

 

7,277

 

 

 

(6,422

)

 

 

(1,580

)

Segment operating income (loss)

$

100,635

 

 

$

56,500

 

 

$

(62,575

)

 

$

151,267

 

 

$

(303,494

)

Gain on reimbursement of drilling equipment

 

7,846

 

 

 

9,895

 

 

 

2,115

 

 

 

29,443

 

 

 

12,322

 

Other gain (loss) on sale of assets

 

2,670

 

 

 

3,075

 

 

 

1,672

 

 

 

5,432

 

 

 

(11,280

)

Corporate selling, general and administrative costs, corporate depreciation and corporate restructuring charges

 

(34,353

)

 

 

(35,748

)

 

 

(38,248

)

 

 

(140,850

)

 

 

(126,097

)

Operating income (loss)

$

76,798

 

 

$

33,722

 

 

$

(97,036

)

 

$

45,292

 

 

$

(428,549

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

 

6,789

 

 

 

5,313

 

 

 

2,029

 

 

 

18,090

 

 

 

10,254

 

Interest expense

 

(4,327

)

 

 

(4,372

)

 

 

(6,094

)

 

 

(19,203

)

 

 

(23,955

)

Gain (loss) on investment securities

 

2,253

 

 

 

(14,310

)

 

 

(1,126

)

 

 

57,937

 

 

 

6,727

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(60,083

)

 

 

 

Other

 

(8,949

)

 

 

(1,148

)

 

 

(2,630

)

 

 

(11,115

)

 

 

(5,657

)

Total unallocated amounts

 

(4,234

)

 

 

(14,517

)

 

 

(7,821

)

 

 

(14,374

)

 

 

(12,631

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

$

72,564

 

 

$

19,205

 

 

$

(104,857

)

 

$

30,918

 

 

$

(441,180

)

SUPPLEMENTARY STATISTICAL INFORMATION

Unaudited

 

U.S. LAND RIG COUNTS & MARKETABLE FLEET STATISTICS

 

 

November 16,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

Q4FY22

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

Average

U.S. Land Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Term Contract Rigs

119

 

119

 

115

 

122

Spot Contract Rigs

61

 

57

 

60

 

54

Total Contracted Rigs

180

 

176

 

175

 

176

Idle or Other Rigs

56

 

60

 

61

 

60

Total Marketable Fleet

236

 

236

 

236

 

236

H&P GLOBAL FLEET UNDER TERM CONTRACT STATISTICS

Number of Rigs Already Under Long-Term Contracts(*)

(Estimated Quarterly Average — as of 9/30/22)

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

Segment

FY23

 

FY23

 

FY23

 

FY23

 

FY24

 

FY24

 

FY24

U.S. Land Operations

113.0

 

94.8

 

54.6

 

43.8

 

35.4

 

32.9

 

30.7

International Land Operations

9.1

 

9.0

 

7.8

 

7.7

 

7.0

 

6.0

 

5.7

Offshore Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

122.1

 

103.8

 

62.4

 

51.5

 

42.4

 

38.9

 

36.4

 

(*) All of the above rig contracts have original terms equal to or in excess of six months and include provisions for early termination fees.

NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS

 

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF SELECT ITEMS AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME(**)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pretax

 

Tax

 

Net

 

EPS

Net income (GAAP basis)

 

 

 

 

$

45,539

 

 

$

0.42

 

(-) Fair market value adjustments to equity investments

$

2,287

 

 

$

518

 

 

$

1,769

 

 

$

0.02

 

(-) Gain related to the sale of equipment

$

2,019

 

 

$

458

 

 

$

1,561

 

 

$

0.01

 

(-) Lump sum settlement for distribution from pension

$

(8,270

)

 

$

(1,873

)

 

$

(6,397

)

 

$

(0.06

)

Adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

$

48,606

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pretax

 

Tax

 

Net

 

EPS

Net income (GAAP basis)

 

 

 

 

$

17,752

 

 

$

0.16

 

(-) Fair market adjustment to equity investments

$

(14,268

)

 

$

(3,028

)

 

$

(11,240

)

 

$

(0.11

)

(-) Restructuring charges

$

(33

)

 

$

(68

)

 

$

35

 

 

$

 

Adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

$

28,957

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pretax

 

Tax

 

Net

 

EPS

Net income (GAAP basis)

 

 

 

 

$

6,953

 

 

$

0.05

 

(-) Fair market adjustment to equity investments

$

58,258

 

 

$

13,196

 

 

$

45,062

 

 

$

0.42

 

(-) Settlement of a previous contractual dispute with an international customer

$

16,381

 

 

$

2,469

 

 

$

13,912

 

 

$

0.13

 

(-) Gain related to the sale of equipment

$

2,019

 

 

$

458

 

 

$

1,561

 

 

$

0.01

 

(-) Restructuring charges

$

(838

)

 

$

(190

)

 

$

(648

)

 

$

(0.01

)

(-) Impairments for fair market value adjustments to equipment held for sale

$

(4,363

)

 

$

(658

)

 

$

(3,705

)

 

$

(0.03

)

(-) Loss related to the sale of equipment

$

(4,744

)

 

$

(716

)

 

$

(4,028

)

 

$

(0.04

)

(-) Lump sum settlement for distribution from pension

$

(8,270

)

 

$

(1,873

)

 

$

(6,397

)

 

$

(0.06

)

(-) Debt make whole premium and write-off of debt discount and issuance

$

(60,083

)

 

$

(9,054

)

 

$

(51,029

)

 

$

(0.47

)

Adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

$

12,225

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

(**)The Company believes identifying and excluding select items is useful in assessing and understanding current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time involving previous and subsequent periods and/or forecasting future period results. Select items are excluded as they are deemed to be outside of the Company's core business operations.

 

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF DIRECT MARGIN

Direct margin is considered a non-GAAP metric. We define "direct margin" as operating revenues less direct operating expenses. Direct margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it is useful in assessing and understanding our current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time. Direct margin is not a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should therefore be considered only as supplemental to such GAAP financial measures.

The following table reconciles direct margin to segment operating income (loss), which we believe is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP that is most directly comparable to direct margin.

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands)

North America Solutions

 

International Solutions

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

Segment operating income (loss)

$

92,136

 

$

(789

)

 

$

6,598

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

92,200

 

 

1,177

 

 

 

2,066

Research and development

 

7,195

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

12,015

 

 

2,871

 

 

 

741

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)

$

203,546

 

$

3,259

 

 

$

9,405

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

North America Solutions

 

International Solutions

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

Segment operating income (loss)

$

57,353

 

$

(6,550

)

 

$

5,872

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

93,612

 

 

1,175

 

 

 

2,328

Research and development

 

6,545

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

10,069

 

 

2,129

 

 

 

579

Restructuring charges

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)

$

167,604

 

$

(3,246

)

 

$

8,779

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands)

North America Solutions

 

International Solutions

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

Segment operating income (loss)

$

(60,671

)

 

$

(5,650

)

 

$

4,542

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

95,177

 

 

 

652

 

 

 

2,420

Research and development

 

5,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

13,866

 

 

 

4,565

 

 

 

729

Asset impairment charges

 

14,436

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

899

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)

$

69,118

 

 

$

(433

)

 

$

7,691

 

Year Ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands)

North America Solutions

 

International Solutions

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

Segment operating income (loss)

$

121,893

 

$

(138

)

 

$

23,214

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

375,250

 

 

4,156

 

 

 

9,175

Research and development

 

26,728

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

43,796

 

 

8,779

 

 

 

2,661

Asset impairment charges

 

1,868

 

 

2,495

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

498

 

 

 

 

 

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)

$

570,033

 

$

15,292

 

 

$

35,050

 

Year Ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands)

North America Solutions

 

International Solutions

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

Segment operating income (loss)

$

(287,176

)

 

$

(21,003

)

 

$

15,969

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

392,415

 

 

 

2,013

 

 

 

10,557

Research and development

 

21,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

51,089

 

 

 

8,028

 

 

 

2,624

Asset impairment charges

 

70,850

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

3,868

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

Direct margin (Non-GAAP)

$

252,857

 

 

$

(10,755

)

 

$

29,150

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
04:19pHelmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year Results
BU
04:16pEarnings Flash (HP) HELMERICH & PAYNE Reports Q4 Revenue $631.3M
MT
12:19pEarnings Reaction History: Helmerich & Payne, 57.1% Follow-Thr..
MT
11/14HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/18Helmerich & Payne, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
10/18Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Supplemental Shareholder Return Plan and Capital Budg..
BU
09/26Morgan Stanley Upgrades Helmerich & Payne to Equalweight From Underweight, Adjusts Pric..
MT
09/19Tamboran Resources Limited (asx : TBN) Strategic Alliance with Helmerich & Payne, Inc anno..
AQ
09/07Helmerich & Payne Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.25 a Share, Payable Dec. 1 to Sha..
MT
09/07Helmerich & Payne, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 035 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -477x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 5 573 M 5 573 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 932
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 52,93 $
Average target price 53,65 $
Spread / Average Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hans C. Helmerich President & Chief Executive Officer
Cara M. Hair Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Senior VP
John D. Zeglis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.123.33%5 573
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.-1.18%14 766
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED39.68%9 579
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC63.28%5 348
VALARIS LIMITED91.94%5 195
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.124.73%4 117