  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HP   US4234521015

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

(HP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
37.53 USD   -2.34%
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
03/27Goldman Sachs Adjusts Helmerich & Payne Price Target to $38 From $44, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
03/16Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Conferences in March 2023
BU
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

04/05/2023 | 06:31am EDT
In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) second quarter 2023 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Investors may listen to the conference call either by phone or audio webcast.

 

What:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release. Other material developments may also be discussed.

 

 

 

 

When:

11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), Thursday, April 27, 2023

 

 

 

 

Via Phone:

Domestic: 877-830-2598 Access Code: Helmerich

 

 

International: 785-424-1745 Access Code: Helmerich

 

 

 

 

Via Internet:

Visit http://www.helmerichpayne.com then click on “Investors” and then click on “News & Events – Event & Presentations” to find the link to the webcast.

 

 

 

 

Questions:

Dave Wilson, investor.relations@hpinc.com, 918-588-5190

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived for 365 days on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s website, http://www.helmerichpayne.com, under “News & Events – Event & Presentations”, which can be accessed through the “Investors” section of the website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its investor relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.


© Business Wire 2023
