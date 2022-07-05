Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HP   US4234521015

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

(HP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
43.51 USD   +1.05%
08:33aHelmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
06/17Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
BU
06/08Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on Helmerich & Payne to $62 From $55, Keeps Positive Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

07/05/2022 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) fiscal third quarter 2022 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Investors may listen to the conference call either by phone or audio webcast.

 

What:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release. Other material developments may also be discussed.

 

 

 

 

When:

11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), Thursday, July 28, 2022

 

 

 

 

Via Phone:

Domestic: 877-830-2596 Access Code: Helmerich

 

 

International: 785-424-1881 Access Code: Helmerich

 

 

 

 

Via Internet:

Visit http://www.helmerichpayne.com then click on “Investors” and then click on “News & Events – Event & Presentations” to find the link to the webcast.

 

 

 

 

Questions:

Dave Wilson, investor.relations@hpinc.com, 918-588-5190

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived for 365 days on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s website, http://www.helmerichpayne.com, under “News & Events – Event & Presentations”, which can be accessed through the “Investors” section of the website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its investor relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
08:33aHelmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
06/17Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables C..
BU
06/08Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on Helmerich & Payne to $62 From $55, Keeps Positive R..
MT
06/01Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Helmerich & Payne to $53 From $49, Maintains Neut..
MT
05/31HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 1, 2022
CI
05/20Goldman Sachs Raises Helmerich & Payne's Price Target to $45 From $41, Maintains Sell R..
MT
05/12HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/06Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Conferences in May 2022
BU
05/02Morgan Stanley Adjusts Helmerich & Payne's Price Target to $50 from $40, Keeps Underwei..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 969 M - -
Net income 2022 -58,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 193 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -86,5x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 4 581 M 4 581 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 932
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 43,51 $
Average target price 51,44 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hans C. Helmerich President & Chief Executive Officer
Cara M. Hair Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Senior VP
John D. Zeglis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.83.59%4 581
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.-1.47%14 593
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED13.32%7 950
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-7.69%4 242
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.79.05%3 273
VALARIS LIMITED19.03%3 215