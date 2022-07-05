Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) fiscal third quarter 2022 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Investors may listen to the conference call either by phone or audio webcast.

What: Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release. Other material developments may also be discussed. When: 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), Thursday, July 28, 2022 Via Phone: Domestic: 877-830-2596 Access Code: Helmerich International: 785-424-1881 Access Code: Helmerich Via Internet: Visit http://www.helmerichpayne.com then click on “Investors” and then click on “News & Events – Event & Presentations” to find the link to the webcast. Questions: Dave Wilson, investor.relations@hpinc.com, 918-588-5190

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived for 365 days on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s website, http://www.helmerichpayne.com, under “News & Events – Event & Presentations”, which can be accessed through the “Investors” section of the website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its investor relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005096/en/