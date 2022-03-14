Log in
    HP   US4234521015

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

(HP)
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Conferences in March 2022

03/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P management plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of March 2022. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

  • The Fearnley Securities Onshore Energy and Services Seminar on Wednesday, March 16, 2022; Mr. Smith will present on behalf of the Company at 10:10 a.m. U.S. ET.
  • The Piper Sandler 22nd Annual Energy Conference on both Tuesday and Wednesday, March 22-23, 2022.
  • The NYSE Energy & Utilities Access Day on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Investor slides to be used during the conferences are available for download on the company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 870 M - -
Net income 2022 -109 M - -
Net Debt 2022 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -41,5x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 4 419 M 4 419 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 932
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
John W. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hans C. Helmerich President & Chief Executive Officer
Cara M. Hair Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Senior VP
John D. Zeglis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.76.71%4 419
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.9.41%15 987
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED20.06%8 893
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION0.00%4 945
VALARIS LIMITED34.19%3 623
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.90.65%3 468