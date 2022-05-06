Log in
    HP   US4234521015

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

(HP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
48.73 USD   +0.66%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Conferences in May 2022

05/06/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P management plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of May 2022. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

  • Citi’s 2022 Global Energy, Utilities and Climate Technology Conference on both Tuesday and Wednesday, May 10-11, 2022, Mr. Lindsay will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 11 at 10:15 a.m. U.S. ET.
  • The TPH Hotter ’N Hell Conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations, the afternoon of May 9, 2022.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 956 M - -
Net income 2022 -71,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -69,7x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 5 097 M 5 097 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 932
Free-Float 90,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 48,41 $
Average target price 48,84 $
Spread / Average Target 0,89%
Managers and Directors
John W. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hans C. Helmerich President & Chief Executive Officer
Cara M. Hair Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Senior VP
John D. Zeglis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.104.26%5 097
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.5.00%15 551
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED18.74%7 570
VALARIS LIMITED64.75%4 448
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-10.77%4 172
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.92.19%3 513