Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HP   US4234521015

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

(HP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
40.96 USD   -4.19%
04:17pHelmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Conferences in September 2022
BU
08/30EAVOR TO DRILL THE DEEPEST AND HOTTEST DIRECTIONAL GEOTHERMAL WELL IN HISTORY : Eavor-Deep™
AQ
08/29Avid Technology to Join S&P SmallCap 600
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Conferences in September 2022

09/01/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; John Bell, Senior Vice President of International and Offshore Operations; and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2022. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

  • Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Mr. Smith will participate in a fireside chat at 8:35 a.m. U.S. ET.
  • NYSE Energy & Utilities Investor Access Day on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Investor slides to be used during the conferences are available for download on the company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
04:17pHelmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Conferences in September 2022
BU
08/30EAVOR TO DRILL THE DEEPEST AND HOTTE : Eavor-Deep™
AQ
08/29Avid Technology to Join S&P SmallCap 600
MT
08/23Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Helmerich & Payne to $40 From $38, Reiterates Sel..
MT
08/22Fervo Energy Company announced that it has received $138.286583 million in funding from..
CI
08/16HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08Fervo Energy Company announced that it expects to receive $138.286583 million in fundin..
CI
08/01Morgan Stanley Adjusts Helmerich & Payne's Price Target to $48 From $45, Reiterates Und..
MT
08/01Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Helmerich & Payne to $58 From $52, Reiterates Overweig..
MT
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Helmerich & Payne, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 032 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -348x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 4 501 M 4 501 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 5 932
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 42,75 $
Average target price 53,47 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hans C. Helmerich President & Chief Executive Officer
Cara M. Hair Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Senior VP
John D. Zeglis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.80.38%4 501
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.7.65%15 942
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED19.47%8 169
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-20.00%4 120
VALARIS LIMITED41.61%3 832
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.76.33%3 231