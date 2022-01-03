Log in
    HP   US4234521015

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

(HP)
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in January 2022

01/03/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Trey Adams, Senior Vice President of Digital Operations, Sales & Marketing; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of January 2022. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

  • The Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference 2022 on Wednesday, January 5, 2022; Mr. Adams will participate in a virtual panel on behalf of the Company at 10:20 a.m. ET.
  • The ATB 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations, the afternoon of January 3, 2022.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 782 M - -
Net income 2022 -136 M - -
Net cash 2022 47,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,5x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 2 560 M 2 560 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 932
Free-Float 92,9%
Technical analysis trends HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 23,70 $
Average target price 30,15 $
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hans C. Helmerich Chairman
Cara M. Hair Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Senior VP
John D. Zeglis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.0.00%2 560
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED0.15%8 577
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION1.54%5 022
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%2 700
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.0.00%1 818
TRANSOCEAN LTD.0.00%1 809