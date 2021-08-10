Log in
    HELN   CH0466642201

HELVETIA HOLDING AG

(HELN)
  Report
EQS-News : Helvetia Venture Fund invests in Spanish fintech Coinscrap Finance

08/10/2021 | 01:01am EDT
EQS Group-News: Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment 
Helvetia Venture Fund invests in Spanish fintech Coinscrap Finance 
2021-08-10 / 07:00 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Helvetia Venture Fund invests in Coinscrap Finance. The Spanish fintech offers white-label apps in the areas of 
pensions and savings for Millennials and Generation Z customer groups of banks and insurance companies. Coinscrap 
Finance is already successfully collaborating with Caser. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Helvetia Holding AG 
              Dufourstrasse 40 
              9001 St.Gallen 
              Switzerland 
E-mail:       info@helvetia.ch 
Internet:     www.helvetia.com 
ISIN:         CH0466642201 
Valor:        46664220 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225169 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
-------------

1225169 2021-08-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225169&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 9 872 M 10 734 M 10 734 M
Net income 2021 475 M 516 M 516 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 5 516 M 6 004 M 5 997 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11 687
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart HELVETIA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Helvetia Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELVETIA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 104,50 CHF
Average target price 94,25 CHF
Spread / Average Target -9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philipp Robert Gmür Chief Executive Officer
Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli Chief Financial Officer
Doris Russi Schurter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Achim Baumstark Chief Technology Officer
André Keller Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELVETIA HOLDING AG11.88%6 004
ALLIANZ SE-0.55%95 835
CHUBB LIMITED13.68%76 766
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.28.11%75 938
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.01%61 886
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED57.25%30 043