EQS-News : Helvetia Venture Fund invests in Spanish fintech Coinscrap Finance

EQS Group-News: Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment Helvetia Venture Fund invests in Spanish fintech Coinscrap Finance 2021-08-10 / 07:00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Helvetia Venture Fund invests in Coinscrap Finance. The Spanish fintech offers white-label apps in the areas of pensions and savings for Millennials and Generation Z customer groups of banks and insurance companies. Coinscrap Finance is already successfully collaborating with Caser. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of Media Release ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Helvetia Holding AG Dufourstrasse 40 9001 St.Gallen Switzerland E-mail: info@helvetia.ch Internet: www.helvetia.com ISIN: CH0466642201 Valor: 46664220 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1225169 End of News EQS Group News Service -------------

1225169 2021-08-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225169&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)