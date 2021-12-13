Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund posts strong result for the 2021 financial year

EQS-News: Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate

Basel, 13 December 2021 The Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund is reporting a very encouraging result for the second financial year. Underpinned by solid net income and an appreciation in the property portfolio, total income in 2021 came to CHF 24.2 million, representing an attractive investment yield of 5.5%. After transaction costs from the purchase of the initial portfolio of 29 properties impacted on the short first financial year (3.6.2020 to 30.9.2020), the 2021 financial year revealed the portfolio's strong earning power over the twelve-month period. On the strength of the dominant residential component of 83% of the target rental income, the portfolio of the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund remained largely unscathed by the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second financial year too. Property income solid and rent default rate low

Rental income amounted to CHF 22.2 million, while the rent default rate was reduced to a low 2.5% within the space of a year. The EBIT margin increased to 66.3% and the fund operating expense ratio (TER REF GAV) was down to almost 0.8%. Net income generated in the 2021 financial year amounted to CHF 12.8 million, or CHF 2.84 per unit. Encouraging price trend and strong performance

Low interest rates and stable income on the Swiss property market ensured the continuing appeal of the real estate asset class and strong demand for investment properties in 2021 as well. Real estate investments with a high residential component profited in particular. In the period from 30.9.2020 to 30.9.2021 the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund reported a performance of 18.9% based on the price trend in over-the-counter trading, beating the benchmark SXI(R) Real Estate Funds Broad TR (relevant for listed Swiss real estate funds), which achieved a performance of 15.3% in the same period. Increase in net asset value and high dividend yield

Last year the net asset value per unit increased by 5.5% from CHF 98.03 to CHF 103.40. The market value of the properties rose by around CHF 12.2 million (2.3%). After the decision not to distribute accrued income in the short first financial year, the initial distribution per unit was set at CHF 3.55. Based on the over-the-counter price of CHF 126.00 per unit, this represents a dividend yield of 2.8% as at the end of the 2021 financial year. Further expansion of real estate portfolio planned

Fund information Name Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund Security / ISIN Security: 51383832 / ISIN: CH0513838323 Legal form Contractual real estate fund under Swiss law Fund domicile Switzerland Investor group Limited to qualified investors pursuant to Art. 10 para. 3 CISA and Art. 10 para. 3ter CISA Income use distributed Launch date 3 June 2020 Fund manager Helvetia Asset Management Ltd, Basel Portfolio management Helvetia Asset Management Ltd, Basel Custodian bank Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich Over-the-counter trading Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Zurich Audit firm KPMG AG, Zurich Valuation expert Wüest Partner AG, Zurich

