Helvetia : Green Bond Report 2022

Green Bond Report 2022

Helvetia Group at a Glance

3

Helvetia Group

at a Glance

1. Our Profile

Helvetia­ Group, with its headquarters in St. Gallen, has grown since 1858 to become a successful insurance group with over 12,000 employees and more than 7 million customers. It has been enabling its customers to seize opportunities and minimise risks for all that time - Helvetia is there for them when it matters. Helvetia is the best partner and is present everywhere that protection needs arise, with insurance, pension and investment solutions from a single source as well as simple products and processes. The insurance group knows the business, from mobile phone insurance and insurance cover for the Gotthard Base Tunnel to the long-term investment of customer assets. Helvetia develops and opens up new business models with enthusiasm and drives forward its own business in a powerful and future-oriented manner. It acts with foresight and responsibility in everything it does: for the benefit of its shareholders, customers and employees as well as its partners, society and the environment.

Helvetia is the leading all-lines insurer in Switzerland. In the Europe segment comprising Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain, the company has firmly rooted market positions for generating above-average growth. In the Specialty Markets segment, Helvetia offers tailored special insurance and reinsurance cover worldwide.

2. Corporate Sustainability at Helvetia

Our ambition

Helvetia­ recognises its responsibility and position to help combat climate change and en­ vironmental degradation by supporting the transition to a low carbon sustainable economy and the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. As a contribution to combating climate change, Helvetia wants to reduce its CO2 emissions of its business operations to net zero emissions by 2040. Similarly, we steadily reduce the emissions of our investment portfolio to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Helvetia­ operates an active environmental management system at its locations and meets its goal to source renewable energy for 100% of its global annual power needs. Helvetia's procurement process is based on a consistent strategy for reducing emissions. Helvetia offsets the remaining CO2 emissions of its own business operations with an investment in