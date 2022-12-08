Helvetia : Green Bond Report 2022

Impact Report of Investments in Eligible Green Assets
Methodological Notes
Appendix
13 Eligible Green Assets
Pictures of property investments and developments funded by Green Bond Proceeds
Disclaimer
Green Bond Report 2022
Helvetia Group at a Glance
3
Helvetia Group
at a Glance
1. Our Profile
Helvetia Group, with its headquarters in St. Gallen, has grown since 1858 to become a successful insurance group with over 12,000 employees and more than 7 million customers. It has been enabling its customers to seize opportunities and minimise risks for all that time - Helvetia is there for them when it matters. Helvetia is the best partner and is present everywhere that protection needs arise, with insurance, pension and investment solutions from a single source as well as simple products and processes. The insurance group knows the business, from mobile phone insurance and insurance cover for the Gotthard Base Tunnel to the long-term investment of customer assets. Helvetia develops and opens up new business models with enthusiasm and drives forward its own business in a powerful and future-oriented manner. It acts with foresight and responsibility in everything it does: for the benefit of its shareholders, customers and employees as well as its partners, society and the environment.
Helvetia is the leading all-lines insurer in Switzerland. In the Europe segment comprising Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain, the company has firmly rooted market positions for generating above-average growth. In the Specialty Markets segment, Helvetia offers tailored special insurance and reinsurance cover worldwide.
2. Corporate Sustainability at Helvetia
Our ambition
Helvetia recognises its responsibility and position to help combat climate change and en vironmental degradation by supporting the transition to a low carbon sustainable economy and the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. As a contribution to combating climate change, Helvetia wants to reduce its CO2 emissions of its business operations to net zero emissions by 2040. Similarly, we steadily reduce the emissions of our investment portfolio to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
Helvetia operates an active environmental management system at its locations and meets its goal to source renewable energy for 100% of its global annual power needs. Helvetia's procurement process is based on a consistent strategy for reducing emissions. Helvetia offsets the remaining CO2 emissions of its own business operations with an investment in
Green Bond Report 2022
Helvetia Group at a Glance
4
high-quality climate protection projects, some of which are certified with the Gold Standard. Under the Helvetia ClimatePartner ID 12937-1809-1001, the respective projects and quantities to balance out CO2 emissions can be viewed transparently. Thus, Helvetia is carbon-neutral throughout its group operations.
Less than 7% of Helvetia's group financial assets are invested in climate-sensitive sectors. According to the largest global investor initiative on climate change impact management (CDP), Helvetia is among the most transparent financial services providers with a rating of "A-".
To deliver a comprehensive, systematic sustainability approach around Helvetia's core business activities, a group-wide framework was defined with guidelines for careful assessment of sustainability risks and adverse sustainability impacts. In the previously small niche market of products with sustainability components, in 2021 and for the first time, we achieved a triple-digit percentage range growth of 181%. Large parts of its investments are sustainable, which is evidenced by an average MSCI portfolio rating of "A" for several years. 2021 also marked a milestone in Helvetia's sustainability journey with the announcement of its Responsible Investment Strategy. In addition, a sustainable real estate strategy with targets was defined for the integration of sustainability aspects in Helvetia's real estate business.
Helvetia adapts to changes in its business environment - in demand, expectations and op- portunities - to become increasingly digitalised and climate friendly.
For example, Helvetia promotes sustainable development in the following ways:
Responsible real estate investments: The aim is to finance and facilitate energy efficiency measures of its real estate portfolio in the next ten years to advance buildings that address climate change and contribute to sustainable development.
Paris-alignedfinancing: Helvetia has announced to align key sectors of its financing port- folio with the goals of the Paris Agreement and Helvetia announced its goal, to reach net zero by 2050 for its investment portfolio. Thus, carbon intensity of the portfolio will constantly reduce over time and will be tracked by measuring the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of its investments in key sectors.
Risk management: Helvetia supports the TCFD recommendations and willingness to con- tribute to managing the risks of climate change to financial markets through better report- ing and to the scaled incorporation of climate-related corporate performance and risk considerations into routine capital allocation decision making within the financial system.
Operational sustainability: Helvetia has a strong focus on environmental measures in
order to reduce carbon footprint as a company.
Green Bond Report 2022
Helvetia Group at a Glance
5
Memberships and partnerships
Specifically to real estate, Helvetia's sustainability path is described best as follows:
Through its normative, strategic and operational anchoring, sustainability plays a central role in all decisions for Helvetia, especially in developing, investing and managing of real estate.
The sustainability strategy pursues the goal of further developing the value of investments for investors as well as tenants while simultaneously taking into account ecological, social
and economic aspects. Helvetia is convinced that optimal long-term development is only possible through sustainable management of the properties over their entire life cycle. The
core of Helvetia's Real Estate Asset Management sustainability strategy has been formed by sustainability aspects, which have been considered most relevant for achieving its sustainability goals.
Based on the defined sustainability goals, a measurement concept with six sustainability targets was defined, which are used to monitor the effectiveness and the measures derived from it. The six sustainability targets are:
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in buildings operations
Helvetia Holding AG published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 08:22:02 UTC.