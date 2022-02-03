Log in
Helvetia Group: 2021 in review

02/03/2022 | 08:41am EST
2021 in review

Analyst conference call Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli, CFO

Helvetia Group

3 February 2022

2 |

Agenda

01

New financial targets helvetia 20.25

02

Trends for business volume

03

Investment trends

04

Combined ratio trends (non-life)

05

Trends for net income

06

Capital and dividend

3 |

New strategy helvetia 20.25 and financial targets form a strong basis for an attractive shareholder return

Strategic priorities

Customer convenience

Right offering

Profitable growth

New opportunities

Financial objectives

Financial targets 2025

Quality of earnings and growth

Profitability:

Non-life net combined ratio

92% - 94%

Life new business margin

2% - 3%

Fee business:

Volume

CHF >350 million by 2025

Share on Group IFRS profit

>5% by 2025

Operational efficiency

Cost efficiencies

CHF 100 million by 2025

Capital and dividends

S&P rating

'A' rating

Dividend distribution to shareholders

CHF >1.5 billion over the next

5 years (cumulative)

Return on equity*

8% - 11%

Helvetia acts responsibly towards the environment, society, its employees and the economic sphere.

* Excluding unrealised gains and losses in equity

4 |

Ongoing broad-based growth in non-life and successful development of investment-linked life business offset decrease in Swiss group life

Business volume

Non-life

Life

Trends in 2021

  • Positive volume effect from first full-year integration of Caser, as already seen in the first half
  • Broad-basedgrowth trend in all segments seen in the first half continuing, both organically and thanks to the Caser acquisition
  • Shift to investment-linked business in individual life continuing
  • Expected decline in Swiss group life as in the first half due to a new tariff introduced in 2020 to strengthen future profitability

2020

(in CHF million)

9,714

5,430

4,283

Drivers in 2020

  • Positive impact of Caser acquisition (included pro rata for the second half-year)
  • Strong growth in Specialty Markets
  • Growth in Switzerland mainly driven by an expansion of the B2B2C business
  • Increase in Europe predominantly resulting from the Caser acquisition, but also solid organic growth
  • Europe growing thanks to Caser acquisition and a positive development of investment- linked products
  • Deliberate reduction in Swiss group life with the introduction of a new tariff

5 |

