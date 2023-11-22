Stock HELN HELVETIA HOLDING AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Helvetia Holding AG

Helvetia Holding AG

Equities

HELN

CH0466642201

Multiline Insurance & Brokers

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 03:58:11 2023-11-22 am EST 		Intraday chart for Helvetia Holding AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
122.95 CHF -0.77% -2.00% +13.73%
09:36am HELVETIA HOLDING : EPS cut (2023: -25.7%, 2024: +0.0%) Alphavalue
07:36am Helvetia Expects Q3 Net Claims from Natural Disasters, Major Loss Events to Hit CHF200 Million MT
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Helvetia Holding AG

HELVETIA HOLDING : EPS cut (2023: -25.7%, 2024: +0.0%) Alphavalue
Helvetia Expects Q3 Net Claims from Natural Disasters, Major Loss Events to Hit CHF200 Million MT
Helvetia Receives UK Regulatory Approval to Underwrite Specialty Lines Business MT
Helvetia Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Helvetia Holding AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 27, 2023 CI
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Helvetia Holding AG MT
HELVETIA HOLDING : Good H1 23 figures Alphavalue
Helvetia Reports Growth in H1 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
Swiss Insurer Helvetia to Exit Coal Insurance Market Under New Climate Targets MT
Global markets live: Robinhood, Walgreens, Alphabet, Nissan, Vodafone...
Transcript : Helvetia Holding AG - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Helvetia Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Helvetia Holding AG MT
Yearly payment FA
Helvetia Holding AG Approves Dividend CI
Helvetia Holding AG Announces Board Changes CI
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Helvetia Holding AG MT
Italy's ICCREA awaits offers by end May for insurance business- sources RE
Switzerland's Helvetia Appoints New CEO MT
Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Helvetia, Maintains Hold Recommendation MT
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Helvetia Holding AG MT
Helvetia to Buy Guarantee Insurer Mobile Garantie Deutschland MT
Swiss Insurer Helvetia Tests New Customer Service Using ChatGPT MT
Helvetia's Asset Management Arm Raises CHF170 Million to Buy Property Portfolio MT
Octavian Lifts Price Target on Helvetia, Maintains Buy Recommendation MT

Chart Helvetia Holding AG

Chart Helvetia Holding AG
More charts

Company Profile

Helvetia Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company of the Helvetia Group, an all-lines insurance service group. The Company divides its activities into the segments Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Spain and Other insurance units, including Austria, France and the global reinsurance business, as well as Corporate, comprising all Helvetia Group activities, financing companies and the Company itself. It operates in areas such as life business and non-life business. The life business offers life insurance, pension plans and annuities, among others. The non-life business includes property, motor vehicle, liability and transport policies, as well as health and accidental insurance coverage. The reinsurance business, among others, is included in Other activities business. It operates through its branch offices and subsidiaries, including Basler Versicherungen AG, Chiara Assicurazioni SpA and Schweizerische National-Versicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Nationale Suisse).
Sector
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
Calendar
2024-03-03 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Helvetia Holding AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
123.90CHF
Average target price
110.93CHF
Spread / Average Target
-10.47%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HELVETIA HOLDING AG Stock Helvetia Holding AG
+13.27% 7 424 M $
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES Stock Marsh & McLennan Companies
+20.29% 98 146 M $
CHUBB LIMITED Stock Chubb Limited
+2.13% 91 916 M $
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD Stock Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
-2.13% 71 785 M $
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. Stock Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.
+1.96% 23 256 M $
TALANX AG Stock Talanx AG
+48.01% 18 415 M $
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Stock BB Seguridade Participações S.A.
-5.34% 12 988 M $
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA Stock Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna
+31.96% 10 103 M $
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED Stock ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
+16.95% 8 643 M $
ASSURANT, INC. Stock Assurant, Inc.
+31.77% 8 666 M $
Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Helvetia Holding AG - Swiss Exchange
  4. News Helvetia Holding AG
  5. Helvetia Holding : EPS cut (2023
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer