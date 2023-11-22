Helvetia Holding AG
Equities
HELN
CH0466642201
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|122.95 CHF
|-0.77%
|-2.00%
|+13.73%
|09:36am
|HELVETIA HOLDING : EPS cut (2023: -25.7%, 2024: +0.0%)
|07:36am
|Helvetia Expects Q3 Net Claims from Natural Disasters, Major Loss Events to Hit CHF200 Million
|MT
More about the company
Helvetia Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company of the Helvetia Group, an all-lines insurance service group. The Company divides its activities into the segments Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Spain and Other insurance units, including Austria, France and the global reinsurance business, as well as Corporate, comprising all Helvetia Group activities, financing companies and the Company itself. It operates in areas such as life business and non-life business. The life business offers life insurance, pension plans and annuities, among others. The non-life business includes property, motor vehicle, liability and transport policies, as well as health and accidental insurance coverage. The reinsurance business, among others, is included in Other activities business. It operates through its branch offices and subsidiaries, including Basler Versicherungen AG, Chiara Assicurazioni SpA and Schweizerische National-Versicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Nationale Suisse).
Calendar
2024-03-03 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
123.90CHF
Average target price
110.93CHF
Spread / Average Target
-10.47%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.27%
|7 424 M $
|+20.29%
|98 146 M $
|+2.13%
|91 916 M $
|-2.13%
|71 785 M $
|+1.96%
|23 256 M $
|+48.01%
|18 415 M $
|-5.34%
|12 988 M $
|+31.96%
|10 103 M $
|+16.95%
|8 643 M $
|+31.77%
|8 666 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Helvetia Holding AG - Swiss Exchange
- News Helvetia Holding AG
- Helvetia Holding : EPS cut (2023