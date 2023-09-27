Stock HELN HELVETIA HOLDING AG
Helvetia Holding AG

Equities

HELN

CH0466642201

Multiline Insurance & Brokers

 06:42:17 2023-09-27 am EDT
127.60 CHF -0.93% -2.74% +18.74%
12:26pm HELVETIA HOLDING : Good H1 23 figures Alphavalue
07:26am Helvetia Reports Growth in H1 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT

HELVETIA HOLDING : Good H1 23 figures

September 27, 2023 at 06:26 am EDT

Company Profile

Helvetia Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company of the Helvetia Group, an all-lines insurance service group. The Company divides its activities into the segments Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Spain and Other insurance units, including Austria, France and the global reinsurance business, as well as Corporate, comprising all Helvetia Group activities, financing companies and the Company itself. It operates in areas such as life business and non-life business. The life business offers life insurance, pension plans and annuities, among others. The non-life business includes property, motor vehicle, liability and transport policies, as well as health and accidental insurance coverage. The reinsurance business, among others, is included in Other activities business. It operates through its branch offices and subsidiaries, including Basler Versicherungen AG, Chiara Assicurazioni SpA and Schweizerische National-Versicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Nationale Suisse).
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
2023-09-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
128.80CHF
Average target price
115.27CHF
Spread / Average Target
-10.51%
