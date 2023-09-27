Helvetia Holding AG
HELVETIA HOLDING : Good H1 23 figures
September 27, 2023 at 06:26 am EDT
More about the company
Helvetia Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company of the Helvetia Group, an all-lines insurance service group. The Company divides its activities into the segments Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Spain and Other insurance units, including Austria, France and the global reinsurance business, as well as Corporate, comprising all Helvetia Group activities, financing companies and the Company itself. It operates in areas such as life business and non-life business. The life business offers life insurance, pension plans and annuities, among others. The non-life business includes property, motor vehicle, liability and transport policies, as well as health and accidental insurance coverage. The reinsurance business, among others, is included in Other activities business. It operates through its branch offices and subsidiaries, including Basler Versicherungen AG, Chiara Assicurazioni SpA and Schweizerische National-Versicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Nationale Suisse).
