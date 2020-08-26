Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Helvetia Holding AG    HELN   CH0466642201

HELVETIA HOLDING AG

(HELN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helvetia : Venture Fund acquires stake in Swiss fintech company neon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 06:17am BST
The Helvetia Venture Fund holds a stake in neon. The fintech company provides the leading app-based Swiss banking solution, in which users can open a bank account and get a free Mastercard. neon is extremely convenient and offers low fees, particularly for international transactions, and attractive exchange rates. Unlike foreign challenger banks, neon issues accounts with a Swiss IBAN, which are also covered by the Swiss deposit protection scheme thanks to a cooperation with Hypothekarbank Lenzburg. Just one year after its launch, more than 30,000 customers are using the straightforward banking app.

This round of investments includes the new investors QoQa SA, Helvetia Venture Fund and other private investors, as well as existing investors TX Group, Backbone Ventures, the Innovation Foundation of the Schwyz Cantonal Bank and Business Angels.

First fintech investment by the Helvetia Venture Fund
Smile, the Swiss digital insurance solution from Helvetia, and neon presented Switzerland's first mobile bancassurance solution in early summer. They are currently looking at expanding their cooperation further. This potential for closer cooperation prompted the Helvetia Venture Fund to invest in the fintech market for the first time. 'neon has an excellent product with impressive growth figures. The cooperation with neon gives Helvetia the opportunity to access new customers. We are also confident that neon will further develop the traditional Swiss banking market in the long term', explains Martin Tschopp, Chief Customer Officer at Helvetia Switzerland. Jörg Sandrock, CEO and co-founder of neon, adds: 'We are delighted that Helvetia has placed its trust in neon. Insurance is set to become an important additional service as we expand our business model.'


This media release is also available on our website www.helvetia.com/media.

Disclaimer

Helvetia Holding AG published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HELVETIA HOLDING AG
01:17aHELVETIA : Venture Fund acquires stake in Swiss fintech company neon
PU
07/07HELVETIA : is using its digital insurance Smile for the first mobile bancassuran..
AQ
07/07HELVETIA : Approvals for the acquisition of Caser and update on COVID-19
PU
07/07HELVETIA : successfully concludes the acquisition of Caser
PU
07/07HELVETIA : issues hybrid bond
PU
07/07HELVETIA : successfully completes the placement of new shares
PU
07/07HELVETIA : launches a placement of new shares
PU
06/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: France says U.S. move is a "provocation"
04/28HELVETIA HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New coronavirus warnings
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 901 M 10 892 M 8 286 M
Net income 2020 401 M 442 M 336 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 6,00%
Capitalization 4 574 M 5 031 M 3 828 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 6 829
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart HELVETIA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Helvetia Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELVETIA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 101,93 CHF
Last Close Price 86,70 CHF
Spread / Highest target 63,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philipp Robert Gmür Chief Executive Officer
Doris Russi Schurter Chairman
Paul Norton Chief Financial Officer
Achim Baumstark Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Jürg Bernet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELVETIA HOLDING AG-36.62%5 031
ALLIANZ SE-15.29%89 344
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.09%57 045
CHUBB LIMITED-19.11%56 159
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-14.10%55 736
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-42.49%25 455
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group