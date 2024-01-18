Helvetia achieves very good results in this year's Top Employer ranking

Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

St.Gallen, 18 January 2024

In this year's Top Employer ranking, the Helvetia Group was able to gain more than 13 percent across all categories compared with the previous year. In the area of business strategy in particular, Helvetia was awarded the maximum score in all its country markets. The awarding of the European Top Employer certification seal and the Top Employer certification seal to all six country markets – Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Italy and Spain – rounded off the result. The Top Employers Institute has been auditing companies worldwide for over 30 years in terms of their employment conditions, and issues awards to the best ones. This year, Helvetia Switzerland has received the Top Employer award for the fourth time. It is the third time for the national markets Helvetia Germany and Austria, while Helvetia France, Italy and Spain have been honoured for the second time. As the Helvetia Group was recognized in all six country markets, it also received the European award, as in the previous year. Helvetia Austria named third-best employer

This year, Helvetia was particularly strong in the area of business strategy, with 100 percent of the points in all country markets. Across all the categories, the Helvetia Group achieved very good results, gaining more than 13 percent compared to the previous year. Helvetia Austria also placed third in the overall ranking for the whole of Austria. "At Helvetia, we know that the best employees are essential in order to provide the best service for our customers", says Fabian Rupprecht, CEO of the Helvetia Group. "Being named Top Employer in all six country markets and receiving the European certification seal show that we are a top employer for both current and future employees." Jonas Grossniklaus

Helvetia Group, with its headquarters in St. Gallen, has grown since 1858 to become a successful insurance group with over 12,000 employees and more than 7 million customers. It has been enabling its customers to seize opportunities and minimise risks for all that time – Helvetia is there for them when it matters. Helvetia is the best partner and is present everywhere that protection needs arise, with insurance, pension and investment solutions from a single source as well as simple products and processes. The insurance group knows the business, from mobile phone insurance and insurance cover for the Gotthard Base Tunnel to the long-term investment of customer assets. Helvetia develops and opens up new business models with enthusiasm and drives forward its own business in a powerful and future-oriented manner. It acts with foresight and responsibility in everything it does: for the benefit of its shareholders, customers and employees as well as its partners, society and the environment.

Helvetia is the leading all-lines insurer in Switzerland. In the Europe segment comprising Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain, the company has firmly rooted market positions for generating above-average growth. In the Specialty Markets segment, Helvetia offers tailored special insurance and reinsurance cover worldwide. With a business volume of CHF 10.7 billion, Helvetia generated IFRS net income after tax of CHF 480.2 million in the 2022 financial year under IFRS 17/9. The shares of Helvetia Holding AG are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange. Cautionary note

