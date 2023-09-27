Helvetia increases its profits, grows profitably and implements its strategy successfully

Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Overview of key details of the 2023 half-year financial statements:
Further profitable growth in the core business
Resilience due to financial strength and diversification
Seizing growth opportunities with the helvetia 20.25 strategy
"The first half of 2023 was marked by stability because we were broadly diversified and able to seize profitable growth opportunities, thus achieving remarkable growth and significantly higher profits compared to the same period in the previous year. This was based on the solid technical results we achieved in our core business. At the same time, we successfully established ourselves in new business fields. This means we once again created value for our shareholders in the first half of 2023", stated Philipp Gmür, Group CEO of Helvetia, in response to the 2023 half-year financial statements. Helvetia used the new IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 standards for the first time in preparing its 2023 half-year financial statements. All previous year's figures are presented on a comparative basis.
Non-life business as driver of profitable growth in the core business
The non-life business generated strong growth, boosting business volume by 13.2% to CHF 4,200.3 million in total (at constant exchange rates). Helvetia posted gains in this business area across all segments within its diverse portfolio of business lines. Growth in Helvetia's three largest country markets – Switzerland (10.0% at constant exchange rates), Spain and Germany – as well as Austria was above the market average (overall Europe growth segment: 7.6% at constant exchange rates). Helvetia was therefore able to further expand market share in its profitable core business. The volume in the non-life business of the Specialty Markets segment also experienced very good growth (+30.5% at constant exchange rates), primarily due to additional new business. Furthermore, favourable price effects supported growth in this segment, contributing approximately one third.
Life insurance business volume amounted to CHF 2,486.7 million (-4.3% at constant exchange rates). Helvetia's strategy remains focused on investment-linked business and pure risk products. This led to growth in business volume with deposits received from investment contracts in the individual life business and with the reinsurance of biometric risks assumed in the active reinsurance business. The continuing market trend from full insurance to semi-autonomous solutions caused savings premiums in the Swiss group life business to come in lower compared to the same period in the previous year. Helvetia is well positioned for this trend with its semi-autonomous products and risk solutions.
Strong technical results and favourable financial markets
At CHF 215.9 million, the IFRS result after tax in the non-life business was significantly higher than in the prior-year period (first half of 2022: CHF 71.4 million). Besides the solid operating insurance service result, it was primarily the much-improved capital market performance that had a significant positive effect on gains and losses from investments.
In the life business, the IFRS result after tax in the first half of 2023 was CHF 137.0 million, on par with the same period in the previous year (first half of 2022: CHF 140.4 million). The solid result confirmed the strategy Helvetia has been pursuing in recent years that focuses on capital-light investment-linked insurance products and risk life insurance. Helvetia posted a stable release of the contractual service margin of CHF 188.5 million (first half of 2022: CHF 193.4 million), although, compared to the same period in the previous year, the contribution of the life insurance company Sa Nostra Vida, which was sold at the end of 2022, was no longer included.
Combined ratio of 94.0%
Improved new business margin and higher contractual service margin (CSM) in the life business
The CSM increased compared to the end of 2022 to CHF 4,278.8 million as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: CHF 3,942.4 million). Besides profitable new business written in the reporting period, the main contribution to this increase came from the positive financial markets.
Capitalisation remains very strong
Helvetia pursues growth opportunities with the helvetia 20.25 strategy
Besides the fee business, Helvetia is also seizing growth opportunities in new business fields such as embedded insurance, which provides access to new customers and creates a basis for further profitable growth. Helvetia has further developed this business by acquiring Mobile Garantie in Germany, which provides bespoke solutions and services for supplementary car insurance in the form of warranty extensions and repair costs cover.
Profitable growth is also the focus of the internationalisation of Smile, Switzerland's leading online insurer. Smile was launched successfully in Austria last year, where in 2023 it expanded its product range to include motor vehicle insurance.
Comprehensive real estate services
"The first half of 2023 once again shows Helvetia's strengths: Our robust core business enables us to create sustainable value for our shareholders and our excellent capitalisation and broad diversification make us very resilient. Furthermore, we are successfully seizing growth opportunities. I am very pleased to be able to pass on an excellently positioned company to my successor Fabian Rupprecht", states Philipp Gmür, who, as announced in April, will hand over to Fabian Rupprecht, the incoming Group CEO, at the beginning of October.
