Sale of Spanish life insurance company Sa Nostra Vida completed

St.Gallen, 25 November 2022

Helvetia Group completes the sale of its stake in the Spanish life insurer Sa Nostra Vida to Caixabank. The transaction, together with the additional stake in Caser acquired in the summer, strengthens the non-life business within the entire Group. Helvetia Group announced the sale of its stake in the Spanish life insurance company Sa Nostra Vida to Caixabank on 28 June 2022. Helvetia previously held this stake through Caser. Now that all approvals have been obtained, the transaction has been closed. The sale price was EUR 262 million and will return a high double-digit million profit for Caser. Sa Nostra Vida contributed CHF 7.7 million to the Group's annual result in 2021 and generated gross premiums of CHF 41.1 million. The transaction improves the Group's SST ratio in a low double-digit percentage point range. The sale is part of the implementation of the helvetia 20.25 strategy and reduces the exposure in life business of the Group. At the same time, with this transaction and the increase in the stake of Caser in the summer, Helvetia is further strengthening the non-life business. Analysts Rachael Burri

