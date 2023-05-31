HEMPSANA Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Hempsana”) is providing a bi-weekly default status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”)

In press releases dated April 21, 2023, May 4, 2023 and May 19, 2023, the Company announced (the “Default Announcement”) that it submitted an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”), the Company’s principal regulator, for a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) in connection with the Company’s delay in filing its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for the period (collectively, the “Required Filings”) which were required to be filed on or before May 1, 2023.

The MCTO was issued by the BCSC on May 3, 2023. It prevents the Company’s CEO and CFO from trading in the Company’s securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company.

As previously announced, the delay in filing the Required Filings is a consequence of this recent change of auditors. In December 2022, the Company learned that its former auditors would be increasing its fees significantly and required payment terms beyond the financial ability of the Company. Despite undertaking a search for a new auditor, the limited number of available auditing firms available to service cannabis clients posed a challenge. As a result of the short time period to the filing deadline, the Company and its current auditor, require more time to complete the Required Filings.

The MCTO remains in effect until the Company files the Required Filings and the BCSC’s Executive Director has revoked the MCTO. The Company now anticipates that it will file the Required Filings on or before June 30, 2023. The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement, other than as described above: (a) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms that it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains delayed in filing the Required Filings.

