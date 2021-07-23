Log in
    HMPS   CA4238651042

HEMA HLDG

(HMPS)
Hempsana Inc., 18 Products and Over 50 SKU's, CEO Clip Video

07/23/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Hempsana Inc. (CSE: HMPS) - Co-Founder, CEO and President of Hempsana, Randy Ko, speaks on the company's goal to provide cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products to the marketplace in late 2021.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/hempsana-extraction-ceo-clip-90sec/

Hempsana Inc. (CSE: HMPS)

Hempsana is being featured on BNN Bloomberg Jul 24th - Jul 25th, 2021.

www.hempsana.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91114


© Newsfilecorp 2021
