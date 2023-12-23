Hemang Resources Limited announced that With effect from December 22, 2023, Ms. Saloni Kochar (ACS 64138) has submitted her resignation from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. Additionally, as of December 22, 2023, Ms. Maya Vishwakarma (ACS 62556) has been appointed to the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer for the company.
Hemang Resources Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
December 23, 2023 at 02:27 am EST
