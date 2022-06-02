Log in
06:32aHEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Change of company name and symbol of HREIT
PU
06/01HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Progress in change of name and abbreviation of the REIT, and amendment to the Trust Deed
PU
05/13Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distribution from the 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022, Payable on 24 June 2022
CI
Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Change of company name and symbol of HREIT

06/02/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Headline:

Change of company name and symbol of HREIT

Security Symbol:

HREIT, SET

Announcement Details

Change of securities' name

Subject

Change of company name and symbol of HREIT

Company name

HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

TRUST (HREIT)

Company name - old

HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

TRUST

Company name - new

WHA INDUSTRIAL LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE

INVESTMENT TRUST

Securities symbol - old

HREIT

Securities symbol - new

WHAIR

Effective date

08-Jun-2022

Disclaimer

Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
06:32aHEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVEST : Change of company name and symbol of HREIT
PU
06/01HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVEST : Progress in change of name and abbreviation of the ..
PU
05/13Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distribution from the 1 Januar..
CI
05/13Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
04/22HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVEST : Notification of Resolution of Annual General Meetin..
PU
04/07HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVEST : Publication of Invitation of Annual General Meeting..
PU
03/24HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVEST : Holding Annual General Meeting for the year 2022 of..
PU
03/23HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVEST : Holding Annual General Meeting for the year 2022 of..
PU
02/21Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Approves Distribution for October 1, 202..
CI
02/21Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 776 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net income 2022 561 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2022 3 389 M 98,6 M 98,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 8,16%
Capitalization 7 015 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,2%
Managers and Directors
Kanchana Ouaoborm Managing Director
Jareeporn Jarukornsakul Chairman
Nateekarn Vongpipopmongkol Assistant Manager-Risk Management & Compliance
Porntep Rattanataipop Independent Director
Krailuck Asawachatroj Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-7.73%204
PROLOGIS, INC.-25.24%93 170
GOODMAN GROUP-23.17%27 273
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-19.52%20 238
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-21.90%10 436
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-15.83%7 432