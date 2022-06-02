Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Change of company name and symbol of HREIT
Headline:
Change of company name and symbol of HREIT
Security Symbol:
HREIT, SET
Announcement Details
Change of securities' name
Subject
Change of company name and symbol of HREIT
Company name
HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT
TRUST (HREIT)
Company name - old
HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT
TRUST
Company name - new
WHA INDUSTRIAL LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE
INVESTMENT TRUST
Securities symbol - old
HREIT
Securities symbol - new
WHAIR
Effective date
08-Jun-2022
Disclaimer
Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:31:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Sales 2022
776 M
22,6 M
22,6 M
Net income 2022
561 M
16,3 M
16,3 M
Net Debt 2022
3 389 M
98,6 M
98,6 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,5x
Yield 2022
8,16%
Capitalization
7 015 M
204 M
204 M
EV / Sales 2022
13,4x
EV / Sales 2023
13,3x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
82,2%
Chart HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
8,35 THB
Average target price
9,97 THB
Spread / Average Target
19,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.