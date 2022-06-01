Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Progress in change of name and abbreviation of the REIT, and amendment to the Trust Deed

No. WHAIRM 029/2565

1 June 2022 Subject: Progress in change of name and abbreviation of the REIT, and amendment to the Trust Deed Attention: President Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the Board of Directors' meeting of WHA Industrial REIT Management Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), as the REIT Manager of Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT"), resolving to approve the change of name and abbreviation of the REIT on 13 May 2022.

The Company would like to inform you that the Company and SCB Asset Management Co., Ltd., as the Trustee of the REIT, are in the process of amending the Trust Deed on the relevant parts to reflect the aforementioned resolution as follows:

Name written in Thai: ทรัสต์เพื่อการลงทุนในสทธิการเชิาอส่ังหาริมทรัพย์ดับบลิวเอชเอ อินดัสเตรียล

Name written in English: WHA Industrial Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust

Abbreviation:WHAIR

The amendments to the Trust Deed will take effect from 8 June 2022.

In this regard, the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission has acknowledged the change of name of the REIT which will become effective on the Stock Exchange of Thailand from 8 June 2022 onward.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Krailuck Asawachatroj)

Director

WHA Industrial REIT Management Co., Ltd.

REIT Manager of Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust