Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HREIT   TH7585010005

HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(HREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-30
8.350 THB   -0.60%
01:52aHEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Progress in change of name and abbreviation of the REIT, and amendment to the Trust Deed
PU
05/13Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distribution from the 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022, Payable on 24 June 2022
CI
05/13Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Progress in change of name and abbreviation of the REIT, and amendment to the Trust Deed

06/01/2022 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No. WHAIRM 029/2565

1 June 2022

Subject:

Progress in change of name and abbreviation of the REIT, and amendment to the Trust

Deed

Attention:

President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the Board of Directors' meeting of WHA Industrial REIT Management Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), as the REIT Manager of Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT"), resolving to approve the change of name and abbreviation of the REIT on 13 May 2022.

The Company would like to inform you that the Company and SCB Asset Management Co., Ltd., as the Trustee of the REIT, are in the process of amending the Trust Deed on the relevant parts to reflect the aforementioned resolution as follows:

Name written in Thai: ทรัสต์เพื่อการลงทุนในสทธิการเชิาอส่ังหาริมทรัพย์ดับบลิวเอชเอ อินดัสเตรียล

Name written in English: WHA Industrial Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust

Abbreviation:WHAIR

The amendments to the Trust Deed will take effect from 8 June 2022.

In this regard, the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission has acknowledged the change of name of the REIT which will become effective on the Stock Exchange of Thailand from 8 June 2022 onward.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Krailuck Asawachatroj)

Director

WHA Industrial REIT Management Co., Ltd.

REIT Manager of Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust

Disclaimer

Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
01:52aHEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVEST : Progress in change of name and abbreviation of the ..
PU
05/13Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distribution from the 1 Januar..
CI
05/13Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
04/22HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVEST : Notification of Resolution of Annual General Meetin..
PU
04/07HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVEST : Publication of Invitation of Annual General Meeting..
PU
03/24HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVEST : Holding Annual General Meeting for the year 2022 of..
PU
03/23HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVEST : Holding Annual General Meeting for the year 2022 of..
PU
02/21Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Approves Distribution for October 1, 202..
CI
02/21Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
2021Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Approves Dividend, Payable on 23 Decembe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 776 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net income 2022 561 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2022 3 389 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 8,16%
Capitalization 7 015 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,35 THB
Average target price 9,97 THB
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kanchana Ouaoborm Managing Director
Jareeporn Jarukornsakul Chairman
Nateekarn Vongpipopmongkol Assistant Manager-Risk Management & Compliance
Porntep Rattanataipop Independent Director
Krailuck Asawachatroj Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEMARAJ LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-7.73%204
PROLOGIS, INC.-24.28%94 206
GOODMAN GROUP-23.09%27 405
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-18.62%20 538
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-19.79%10 718
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-15.46%7 464