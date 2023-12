Hemcheck Sweden AB is a Sweden-based medical technology company. The Company's product development focuses on issue of hemolyzed blood samples. The offer implies product HELGE that is a simple, single use test that detects hemolysis in blood samples at the point of care. HELGE is used directly on the blood sample without affecting or altering it. It consists of a needle that penetrates the test tube cap. A small amount of whole blood enters the test and plasma is separated. This plasma gets transferred to a detection field and display window changes color when hemolysis is detected. HELGE has a needle shield for protection of the operator. The Company's customers primarily consist of hospitals where blood samples are mainly taken.