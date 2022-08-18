Hemisphere Energy : Q2 - 2022

OVERVIEW During the second quarter of 2022, Hemisphere achieved record adjusted funds flow from operations (AFF)1 of $14 million and lowered net debt1 to $3.7 million. Hemisphere was also active in the field with five new wells drilled in the Atlee Buffalo area, which were brought onstream throughout July. The Company continues to optimize both production and injection operations at its polymer and water flood pools in the area and anticipates further production growth through the year. A second drilling program will take place in September with up to four additional wells planned. QUARTERLY VARIABLE DIVIDEND With significant free funds flow1 of over $8 million in the quarter, Hemisphere's board of directors has approved a quarterly variable dividend of $0.025 per share, to be paid on September 7, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2022. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for income tax purposes. Q2 2022 HIGHLIGHTS Produced a record quarterly average of 2,883 boe/d, a 61% increase over the second quarter of 2021.

Attained record quarterly revenue of $30.6 million, a 203% increase over the second quarter of 2021.

Delivered an operating field netback1 of $71.25/boe, 82% higher than in the second quarter of 2021.

Realized record adjusted funds flow from operations (AFF) 1 of $14.0 million ($0.14 per diluted share), a 232% increase over the comparable period in 2021.

of $14.0 million ($0.14 per diluted share), a 232% increase over the comparable period in 2021. Achieved free funds flow 1 of $8.2 million, ($0.08 per diluted share), representing a 250% increase over the comparable period in 2021.

of $8.2 million, ($0.08 per diluted share), representing a 250% increase over the comparable period in 2021. Lowered net debt 1 at the end of the quarter to $3.7 million from $18.5 million at the end of June 2021, representing an 80% reduction year-over-year.

at the end of the quarter to $3.7 million from $18.5 million at the end of June 2021, representing an 80% reduction year-over-year. Exited the quarter with a net debt to annualized AFF ratio 1 of 0.07.

of 0.07. Paid Hemisphere's inaugural quarterly variable dividend of $0.025 per share.

Acquired 656,500 Hemisphere shares as part of the corporate NCIB at an average price of $1.62. CORPORATE UPDATE Since the second quarter of 2021, Hemisphere has organically grown production by approximately 75% to an average of 3,150 boe/d in July 2022 (99% heavy crude oil). Over the same period, Hemisphere reduced its net debt to annualized AFF ratio1 to less than 0.1. In June, Hemisphere commenced a variable dividend program targeting approximately 30% of annual free cash flow to be paid to shareholders quarterly. Additionally, over a million total shares have been purchased under Hemisphere's Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) to date in 2022. 1 See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures".

2 Q2 2022 HIGHLIGHTS 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($000s except per unit and share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 FINANCIAL $ 30,608 $ 53,463 Petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 10,087 $ 17,976 Operating field netback(1) 18,695 6,375 34,156 11,773 Operating netback(1) 16,148 5,579 28,145 10,877 Cash flow provided by operating activities 14,926 4,741 23,136 7,944 Adjusted funds flow from operations (AFF)(1) 14,031 4,230 25,070 8,272 Per share, basic(1) 0.14 0.05 0.26 0.09 Per share, diluted(1) 0.14 0.05 0.25 0.09 Free funds flow(1) 8,249 2,356 17,493 5,316 Net income (loss) 4,131 (3,594) 8,749 (1,826) Per share, basic and diluted ($/share) 0.04 (0.04) 0.09 (0.02) Capital expenditures(1) 5,782 1,874 7,577 2,956 Net debt(1) 3,662 18,529 3,662 18,529 Net debt to annualized AFF(1) 0.1 1.1 0.1 1.1 Bank Debt 3,529 - 3,529 - Gross term loan(2) $ - $ 21,999 $ - $ 21,999 Average daily production 2,856 2,741 Heavy oil (bbl/d) 1,758 1,698 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 165 169 153 131 Combined (boe/d) 2,883 1,786 2,766 1,720 Oil weighting 99% 98% 99% 99% Average sales prices $ 117.37 $ 107.45 Heavy oil ($/bbl) $ 62.78 $ 58.25 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 6.93 2.93 5.81 2.90 Combined ($/boe) $ 116.65 $ 62.06 $ 106.78 $ 57.73 Operating netback ($/boe) $ 116.65 $ 106.78 Petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 62.06 $ 57.73 Royalties (34.14) (10.73) (27.31) (8.58) Operating costs (8.88) (9.46) (8.91) (8.85) Transportation costs (2.39) (2.65) (2.33) (2.49) Operating field netback(1) 71.25 39.22 68.22 37.81 Realized commodity hedging gain loss (9.71) (4.90) (12.01) (2.88) Operating netback(2) $ 61.54 $ 34.32 $ 56.21 $ 34.93 Adjusted funds flow from operations(1) ($/boe) $ 53.47 $ 26.03 $ 50.07 $ 26.57 Notes: Non-IFRS financial measure that is not a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of the MD&A. Gross term loan is calculated as the total USD draws on the term loan translated to Canadian Dollars at the period end exchange rate. Six months ended June 30 2022 2021 SHARE CAPITAL 102,458,939 Common shares outstanding 87,914,802 Stock options outstanding 4,045,000 6,759,000 Warrants outstanding - 13,750,000 Fully Diluted 106,503,939 108,423,802 Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 95,991,789 87,782,752 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 98,487,278 87,782,752

Q2 2022 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 3 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Dated as at August 17, 2022 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is a review of the operations and current financial position for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 for Hemisphere Energy Corporation ("Hemisphere" or the "Company") and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed financial statements and related notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and the audited annual financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2021. These documents and additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's Annual Information Form, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comor the Company's website at www.hemisphereenergy.ca. The information in this MD&A is based on the unaudited interim condensed financial statements which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of unaudited interim condensed financial statements including IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). This MD&A contains non-IFRS measures, additional IFRS measures and forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that this document should be read in conjunction with Hemisphere's disclosure under "Non-IFRS and additional IFRS Measures" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included at the end of this MD&A. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Business Overview Hemisphere produces oil and natural gas from its Atlee Buffalo and Jenner properties in southeast Alberta. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HME" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "HMENF". Atlee Buffalo, Alberta The Company owns and operates all of its wells in the Atlee Buffalo area. The property is accessible year- round and is located north of Medicine Hat in southeastern Alberta. Hemisphere has a 100% working interest in 9,480 net acres. Jenner, Alberta Hemisphere owns and operates all of its wells and has a land position of 6,560 net acres in the Jenner area. The property is accessible year-round and is located 25 kilometers west of the Company's Atlee Buffalo property in southeastern Alberta. Operating Results The Company generated adjusted funds flow from operations1 (AFF) of $14.0 million ($0.14/share) during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $4.2 million ($0.05/share) during the second quarter of 2021. AFF for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased to $25.1 million ($0.25/diluted share) from $8.3 1 Non-IFRS and other financial measure. Refer to "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of the MD&A. Hemisphere Energy Corporation

4 Q2 2022 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS million ($0.09/share) for the same period in 2021. The increase in AFF from operations for three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 is due primarily to a respective 88% and 85% increase in the combined average realized sales price, and a 61% increase in production, over the respective comparable periods in 2021. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $4.1 million ($0.04/share) and $8.7 million ($0.09/share), respectively, compared to net losses of $3.6 million ($0.04/share) and $1.8 million ($0.02/share) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. This increase of $10.6 million in the first half of 2022 is generally the result of an increase in operating field netback of $22.4 million, offset by an increase in depletion of $1.8 million, current and deferred tax expenses of $1.0 million and $3.8 million, and realized hedging losses of $5.1 million. Production Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 By product: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Oil (bbl/d) 2,856 1,758 2,741 1,698 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 165 169 153 131 Total (boe/d) 2,883 1,786 2,766 1,720 Oil weighting 99% 98% 99% 99% In the second quarter of 2022, the Company's average daily production was 2,883 boe/d (98% oil) representing a 61% increase from 1,786 boe/d (98% oil) over the comparable quarter in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's average daily production was 2,766 boe/d (99% oil), representing a 61% increase from 1,720 boe/d (99% oil) for the same period in 2021. This increase is mainly attributed to the success of its enhanced oil recovery projects, as well as the addition of three new wells in the Atlee G pool in the fourth quarter of 2021 and four new wells brought on production in the Atlee F pool during the first quarter of 2022. Average Benchmark and Realized Prices Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Benchmark prices $ 108.41 $ 101.35 WTI ($US/bbl)(1) $ 66.03 $ 61.94 Exchange rate (1 $US/$C) 1.2763 1.2276 1.2715 1.2466 WTI ($C/bbl) 138.37 81.06 128.86 77.21 WCS Diff ($C/bbl) 16.29 14.08 17.31 15.01 WCS ($C/bbl)(2) 122.08 66.98 111.56 62.20 AECO natural gas ($US/Mcf)(3) 7.26 3.09 6.01 3.11 Average realized prices 117.37 107.45 Crude oil ($C/bbl) 62.78 58.25 Natural gas ($C/Mcf) 6.93 2.93 5.81 2.90 Combined ($C/boe) $ 116.65 $ 62.06 $ 106.78 $ 57.73 Notes: Represents posting prices of West Texas Intermediate Oil. Represents posting prices of Western Canadian Select. Represents the Alberta 30 day spot AECO posting prices.