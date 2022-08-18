Log in
    HME   CA4236301020

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION

(HME)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:30 2022-08-18 pm EDT
1.630 CAD   +4.49%
01:54pHEMISPHERE ENERGY : Q2 - 2022 cfo
PU
01:54pHEMISPHERE ENERGY : Q2 - 2022
PU
07/06Hemisphere Energy Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 8,905,836 shares.
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hemisphere Energy : Q2 - 2022

08/18/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
OVERVIEW

During the second quarter of 2022, Hemisphere achieved record adjusted funds flow from operations (AFF)1 of $14 million and lowered net debt1 to $3.7 million. Hemisphere was also active in the field with five new wells drilled in the Atlee Buffalo area, which were brought onstream throughout July. The Company continues to optimize both production and injection operations at its polymer and water flood pools in the area and anticipates further production growth through the year. A second drilling program will take place in September with up to four additional wells planned.

QUARTERLY VARIABLE DIVIDEND

With significant free funds flow1 of over $8 million in the quarter, Hemisphere's board of directors has approved a quarterly variable dividend of $0.025 per share, to be paid on September 7, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2022. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

Q2 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Produced a record quarterly average of 2,883 boe/d, a 61% increase over the second quarter of 2021.
  • Attained record quarterly revenue of $30.6 million, a 203% increase over the second quarter of 2021.
  • Delivered an operating field netback1 of $71.25/boe, 82% higher than in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Realized record adjusted funds flow from operations (AFF)1 of $14.0 million ($0.14 per diluted share), a 232% increase over the comparable period in 2021.
  • Achieved free funds flow1 of $8.2 million, ($0.08 per diluted share), representing a 250% increase over the comparable period in 2021.
  • Lowered net debt1 at the end of the quarter to $3.7 million from $18.5 million at the end of June 2021, representing an 80% reduction year-over-year.
  • Exited the quarter with a net debt to annualized AFF ratio1 of 0.07.
  • Paid Hemisphere's inaugural quarterly variable dividend of $0.025 per share.
  • Acquired 656,500 Hemisphere shares as part of the corporate NCIB at an average price of $1.62.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Since the second quarter of 2021, Hemisphere has organically grown production by approximately 75% to an average of 3,150 boe/d in July 2022 (99% heavy crude oil). Over the same period, Hemisphere reduced its net debt to annualized AFF ratio1 to less than 0.1. In June, Hemisphere commenced a variable dividend program targeting approximately 30% of annual free cash flow to be paid to shareholders quarterly. Additionally, over a million total shares have been purchased under Hemisphere's Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) to date in 2022.

1 See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures".

2 Q2 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

($000s except per unit and share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021

FINANCIAL

$

30,608

$

53,463

Petroleum and natural gas revenue

$

10,087

$

17,976

Operating field netback(1)

18,695

6,375

34,156

11,773

Operating netback(1)

16,148

5,579

28,145

10,877

Cash flow provided by operating activities

14,926

4,741

23,136

7,944

Adjusted funds flow from operations (AFF)(1)

14,031

4,230

25,070

8,272

Per share, basic(1)

0.14

0.05

0.26

0.09

Per share, diluted(1)

0.14

0.05

0.25

0.09

Free funds flow(1)

8,249

2,356

17,493

5,316

Net income (loss)

4,131

(3,594)

8,749

(1,826)

Per share, basic and diluted ($/share)

0.04

(0.04)

0.09

(0.02)

Capital expenditures(1)

5,782

1,874

7,577

2,956

Net debt(1)

3,662

18,529

3,662

18,529

Net debt to annualized AFF(1)

0.1

1.1

0.1

1.1

Bank Debt

3,529

-

3,529

-

Gross term loan(2)

$

-

$

21,999

$

-

$

21,999

Average daily production

2,856

2,741

Heavy oil (bbl/d)

1,758

1,698

Natural gas (Mcf/d)

165

169

153

131

Combined (boe/d)

2,883

1,786

2,766

1,720

Oil weighting

99%

98%

99%

99%

Average sales prices

$

117.37

$

107.45

Heavy oil ($/bbl)

$

62.78

$

58.25

Natural gas ($/Mcf)

6.93

2.93

5.81

2.90

Combined ($/boe)

$

116.65

$

62.06

$

106.78

$

57.73

Operating netback ($/boe)

$

116.65

$

106.78

Petroleum and natural gas revenue

$

62.06

$

57.73

Royalties

(34.14)

(10.73)

(27.31)

(8.58)

Operating costs

(8.88)

(9.46)

(8.91)

(8.85)

Transportation costs

(2.39)

(2.65)

(2.33)

(2.49)

Operating field netback(1)

71.25

39.22

68.22

37.81

Realized commodity hedging gain loss

(9.71)

(4.90)

(12.01)

(2.88)

Operating netback(2)

$

61.54

$

34.32

$

56.21

$

34.93

Adjusted funds flow from operations(1)

($/boe)

$

53.47

$

26.03

$

50.07

$

26.57

Notes:

  1. Non-IFRSfinancial measure that is not a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of the MD&A.
  2. Gross term loan is calculated as the total USD draws on the term loan translated to Canadian Dollars at the period end exchange rate.

Six months ended June 30

2022

2021

SHARE CAPITAL

102,458,939

Common shares outstanding

87,914,802

Stock options outstanding

4,045,000

6,759,000

Warrants outstanding

-

13,750,000

Fully Diluted

106,503,939

108,423,802

Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

95,991,789

87,782,752

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

98,487,278

87,782,752

Q2 2022 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

3

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Dated as at August 17, 2022

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is a review of the operations and current financial position for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 for Hemisphere Energy Corporation ("Hemisphere" or the "Company") and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed financial statements and related notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and the audited annual financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2021. These documents and additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's Annual Information Form, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comor the Company's website at www.hemisphereenergy.ca.

The information in this MD&A is based on the unaudited interim condensed financial statements which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of unaudited interim condensed financial statements including IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

This MD&A contains non-IFRS measures, additional IFRS measures and forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that this document should be read in conjunction with Hemisphere's disclosure under "Non-IFRS and additional IFRS Measures" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included at the end of this MD&A. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Business Overview

Hemisphere produces oil and natural gas from its Atlee Buffalo and Jenner properties in southeast Alberta. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HME" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "HMENF".

Atlee Buffalo, Alberta

The Company owns and operates all of its wells in the Atlee Buffalo area. The property is accessible year- round and is located north of Medicine Hat in southeastern Alberta. Hemisphere has a 100% working interest in 9,480 net acres.

Jenner, Alberta

Hemisphere owns and operates all of its wells and has a land position of 6,560 net acres in the Jenner area. The property is accessible year-round and is located 25 kilometers west of the Company's Atlee Buffalo property in southeastern Alberta.

Operating Results

The Company generated adjusted funds flow from operations1 (AFF) of $14.0 million ($0.14/share) during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $4.2 million ($0.05/share) during the second quarter of 2021. AFF for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased to $25.1 million ($0.25/diluted share) from $8.3

1 Non-IFRS and other financial measure. Refer to "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of the MD&A.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation

4 Q2 2022 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

million ($0.09/share) for the same period in 2021. The increase in AFF from operations for three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 is due primarily to a respective 88% and 85% increase in the combined average realized sales price, and a 61% increase in production, over the respective comparable periods in 2021.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $4.1 million ($0.04/share) and $8.7 million ($0.09/share), respectively, compared to net losses of $3.6 million

($0.04/share) and $1.8 million ($0.02/share) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. This increase of $10.6 million in the first half of 2022 is generally the result of an increase in operating field netback of $22.4 million, offset by an increase in depletion of $1.8 million, current and deferred tax expenses of $1.0 million and $3.8 million, and realized hedging losses of $5.1 million.

Production

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

By product:

2022

2021

2022

2021

Oil (bbl/d)

2,856

1,758

2,741

1,698

Natural gas (Mcf/d)

165

169

153

131

Total (boe/d)

2,883

1,786

2,766

1,720

Oil weighting

99%

98%

99%

99%

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company's average daily production was 2,883 boe/d (98% oil) representing a 61% increase from 1,786 boe/d (98% oil) over the comparable quarter in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's average daily production was 2,766 boe/d (99% oil), representing a 61% increase from 1,720 boe/d (99% oil) for the same period in 2021. This increase is mainly attributed to the success of its enhanced oil recovery projects, as well as the addition of three new wells in the Atlee G pool in the fourth quarter of 2021 and four new wells brought on production in the Atlee F pool during the first quarter of 2022.

Average Benchmark and Realized Prices

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Benchmark prices

$

108.41

$

101.35

WTI ($US/bbl)(1)

$

66.03

$

61.94

Exchange rate (1 $US/$C)

1.2763

1.2276

1.2715

1.2466

WTI ($C/bbl)

138.37

81.06

128.86

77.21

WCS Diff ($C/bbl)

16.29

14.08

17.31

15.01

WCS ($C/bbl)(2)

122.08

66.98

111.56

62.20

AECO natural gas ($US/Mcf)(3)

7.26

3.09

6.01

3.11

Average realized prices

117.37

107.45

Crude oil ($C/bbl)

62.78

58.25

Natural gas ($C/Mcf)

6.93

2.93

5.81

2.90

Combined ($C/boe)

$

116.65

$

62.06

$

106.78

$

57.73

Notes:

  1. Represents posting prices of West Texas Intermediate Oil.
  2. Represents posting prices of Western Canadian Select.
  3. Represents the Alberta 30 day spot AECO posting prices.

Q2 2022 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

5

The Company's oil and natural gas sales and financial results are significantly influenced by changes in commodity prices. The West Texas Intermediate pricing ("WTI") at Cushing, Oklahoma is the benchmark reference price for North American crude oil prices. Canadian oil prices, including Hemisphere's heavy crude oil, are based on price postings, which is WTI-adjusted for transportation, quality and the currency conversion rates from United States dollar ("USD") to Canadian dollar.

The Company's combined average realized price increased by 88% to $116.65 from $62.06/boe during the comparable three months ended June 30, 2021. The Company's combined average realized price increased by 85% from $57.73/boe to $106.78/boe during the six months ended June 30, 2022. This increase is the result of a higher realized WTI price, offset by increases of $2.21/bbl and $2.30/bbl respectively in the differential between the WCS and WTI pricing for the three and six month ended June 30, 2022 over the comparable periods in 2021.

As at the date of this MD&A, the Company held derivative commodity contracts as follows:

Product

Type

Volume

Price

Index

Term

Crude oil

Put Spread

725 bbl/d

US$30.00(put sell)/US$40.00(put

WTI-NYMEX

Apr. 1, 2022 - Aug. 31, 2022

buy), net cost US$1.65/bbl

Crude oil

Sold Call

200 bbl/d

US$78.25(call sell), net premium

WTI-NYMEX

Apr. 1, 2022 - Aug. 31, 2022

US$1.65/bbl

Crude oil

Sold Call

100 bbl/d

US$78.70(call sell), net premium

WTI-NYMEX

Apr. 1, 2022 - Aug. 31, 2022

US$1.65/bbl

Crude oil

Sold Call

200 bbl/d

US$82.10(call sell), net premium

WTI-NYMEX

Apr. 1, 2022 - Aug. 31, 2022

US$1.65/bbl

Crude oil

Sold Call

100 bbl/d

US$86.50(call sell), net premium

WTI-NYMEX

Apr. 1, 2022 - Aug. 31, 2022

US$1.65/bbl

Crude oil

Sold Call

125 bbl/d

US$88.40(call sell), net premium

WTI-NYMEX

Apr. 1, 2022 - Aug. 31, 2022

US$1.65/bbl

Crude oil

Put Spread

575 bbl/d

US$50.00(put sell)/US$60.00(put

WTI-NYMEX

Sep. 1, 2022 - Sep. 30, 2022

buy), net cost US$3.55/bbl

Crude oil

Swap

200 bbl/d

US$13.80

WCS Differential

Jun. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022

Crude oil

Swap

200 bbl/d

US$21.00

WCS Differential

Aug. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022

Crude oil

Swap

200 bbl/d

US$21.00

WCS Differential

Aug. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022

Crude oil

Put Spread

125 bbl/d

US$50.00(put sell)/US$60.00(put

WTI-NYMEX

Sep. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022

buy), net cost US$2.15/bbl

Crude oil

Put Spread

275 bbl/d

US$50.00(put sell)/US$60.00(put

WTI-NYMEX

Oct. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022

buy), net cost US$3.75/bbl

Crude oil

Sold Call

275 bbl/d

US$100.00(call sell), net premium

WTI-NYMEX

Oct. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022

US$3.75/bbl

Crude oil

3-Way

300 bbl/d

US$50.00(put)/US$60.00(put)/US

WTI-NYMEX

Oct. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022

$85(call)

Crude oil

Put Spread

750 bbl/d

US$50.00(put sell)/US$60.00(put

WTI-NYMEX

Jan. 1, 2023 - Mar. 31, 2023

buy), net cost US$2.50/bbl

Crude oil

Put Spread

500 bbl/d

US$50.00(put sell)/US$60.00(put

WTI-NYMEX

Apr. 1, 2023 - Jun. 30, 2023

buy), net cost US$2.95/bbl

At June 30, 2022, the commodity contracts were fair valued as a liability of $3.1 million recorded on the balance sheet, and an unrealized gain of $0.4 million for the three month period and an unrealized loss of $1.7 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2022, respectively (June 30, 2021 - loss of $3.2 million and $3.3 million respectively).

Hemisphere Energy Corporation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hemisphere Energy Corporation published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 17:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
