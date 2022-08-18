Hemisphere Energy : Q2 - 2022

To the Shareholders of Hemisphere Energy Corporation:
Management is responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and the consistent presentation of all other financial information that is publicly disclosed. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies detailed in the notes to the financial statements and in accordance with IFRS and include estimates and assumptions based on management's best judgment. Management maintains a system of internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and that relevant and reliable financial information is produced in a timely manner.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
The Audit Committee, consisting of independent members of the Board of Directors, has reviewed financial statements with management. The Board of Directors has approved the financial statements on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.
Vancouver, British Columbia
August 17, 2022
(signed) "Don Simmons"
(signed) "Dorlyn Evancic"
Don Simmons, President & CEO
Dorlyn Evancic, Chief Financial Officer
Q2 2022 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FIANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Note
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
($000s)
Assets
Current assets
$
88
Cash and cash equivalents
$
-
Accounts receivable
3(a)
7,904
4,221
Prepaid expenses
914
592
Fair value of financial instruments
3(c)
-
433
Non-current assets
8,906
5,246
116
Reclamation deposits
8
116
Exploration and evaluation assets
6
1,088
568
Property and equipment
7
64,604
61,189
Total assets
$
74,714
$
67,119
Liabilities
Current liabilities
$
8,067
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
7,223
Current tax provision
972
-
Current portion of lease liabilities
12
109
403
Warrant liability
11
-
5,145
Fair value of financial instruments
3(c)
3,110
1,782
Non-current liabilities
12,258
14,553
3,529
Bank debt
10
15,505
Lease liabilities
12
4,129
2,182
Deferred tax liability
3,807
-
Decommissioning obligations
8
7,005
9,070
30,728
41,310
Shareholders' Equity
68,248
Share capital
13
56,500
Contributed surplus
2,870
2,634
Deficit
(27,132)
(33,325)
Total shareholders' equity
43,986
25,809
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
74,714
$
67,119
Commitments
Note 14
Subsequent events
Note 16
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors
(signed) "Bruce McIntyre"
(signed) "Don Simmons"
Bruce McIntyre, Director
Don Simmons, Director
Hemisphere Energy Corporation
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
($000s, except per share amounts)
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
30,608
$
53,463
Oil and natural gas revenue
5
$
10,087
$
17,976
Royalties
(8,957)
(1,745)
(13,676)
(2,672)
21,651
8,342
39,787
15,304
Realized loss on financial instruments
(2,548)
(795)
(6,010)
(896)
Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
3(c)
425
(3,246)
(1,762)
(3,266)
Net revenue
19,528
4,301
32,015
11,142
Expenses
2,956
5,631
Production and operating
1,967
3,531
Exploration and evaluation
6
20
13
43
30
Depletion and depreciation
7
1,995
1,077
3,785
2,024
General and administrative
867
789
1,525
1,466
Share-based payments
13(b)
-
-
64
-
5,838
3,846
11,048
7,050
Results from operating activities
13,690
455
20,967
4,092
Finance expense
9
(4,755)
(4,347)
(7,402)
(6,519)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(25)
298
(37)
601
Net income (loss) before tax
8,910
(3,594)
13,528
(1,826)
Current income tax provision
(972)
-
(972)
-
Deferred income tax expense
(3,807)
-
(3,807)
-
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income
$
4,131
$
(3,594)
$
8,749
$
(1,826)
(loss) for the period
Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted
13(c)
$
0.04
$
(0.04)
$
0.09
$
(0.02)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
Q2 2022 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Number
Share
Contributed
common
($000s, except share amounts)
Note
shares
Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Total Equity
Balance, December 31, 2021
91,289,653
$
56,500
$
2,634
$
(33,325)
$
25,809
Stock option exercise
13(b)
3,579,000
902
-
-
902
Share-based compensation
13(b)
-
-
236
-
236
Shares repurchased under NCIB
13(a)
(712,400)
(1,082)
-
-
(1,082)
Warrant exercise - cashless
13
8,302,686
11,928
-
11,928
Dividends
13(d)
-
-
-
(2,556)
(2,556)
Net income for the period
-
-
-
8,749
8,749
Balance, June 30, 2022
102,458,939
$
68,248
$
2,870
$
(27,132)
$
43,986
Comparison with six months ended June 30, 2021:
Number
common
Share
Contributed
($000s, except share amounts)
Note
shares
Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Total Equity
Balance, December 31, 2020
86,782,302
$
54,342
$
1,209
$
(39,243)
$
16,308
Stock option exercise
13(b)
1,670,000
134
-
-
134
Shares repurchased under NCIB
13(a)
(537,500)
(164)
-
-
(164)
Net income for the period
-
-
-
(1,826)
(1,826)
Balance, June 30, 2021
87,914,802
$
54,312
$
1,209
$
(41,069)
$
14,452
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
($000s)
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating activities
$
4,131
$
8,749
Net income (loss) for the period
$
(3,594)
$
(1,826)
Items not affecting cash:
-
55
-
110
Accretion of debt issuance costs
9
Accretion of decommissioning costs
9
39
26
77
51
Amortization of deferred charges
9
-
49
-
98
Deferred tax expense
3,807
-
3,807
-
Change in fair value of warrant liability
9
4,464
3,694
6,783
5,181
Depletion and depreciation
7
1,995
1,077
3,785
2,024
Exploration and evaluation expense
6
20
12
43
30
Share-based payments
-
-
64
-
Unrealized loss (gain) on financial
(425)
3,246
1,762
3,266
Instruments
3(c)
-
-
Unrealized gain on foreign exchange
3(c)
(335)
(661)
14,031
4,230
25,070
8,272
Decommissioning obligation expenditures
8
(11)
(1)
(115)
(38)
Changes in non-cash working capital
15
906
512
(1,819)
(290)
Cash provided by operating activities
14,926
4,741
23,136
7,944
Investing activities
(115)
(594)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
6
(63)
(144)
Property and equipment expenditures
7
(5,667)
(1,811)
(6,983)
(2,812)
Changes in non-cash working capital
15
3,150
53
(371)
104
Cash used in investing activities
(2,632)
(1,821)
(7,948)
(2,851)
Financing activities
612
902
Shares issued for stock options, cash exercise
13(b)
-
134
Shares repurchased under NCIB
13(a)
(984)
(117)
(1,082)
(164)
Dividends
13(d)
(2,556)
-
(2,556)
-
Change in bank debt
10
(8,985)
-
(11,976)
-
Repayment of term loan
-
(1,826)
-
(3,405)
Payment of lease liabilities, net
(293)
(20)
(388)
(40)
Cash used in financing activities
(12,206)
(1,963)
(15,100)
(3,476)
Net change in cash
88
957
88
1,617
Cash, beginning of period
-
1,095
-
435
Cash, end of period
$
88
$
2,052
$
88
$
2,052
Supplemental cash flow information
(Note 15)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
