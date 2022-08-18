Hemisphere Energy : Q2 - 2022

22 MANAGEMENT'S REPORT

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Hemisphere Energy Corporation:

Management is responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and the consistent presentation of all other financial information that is publicly disclosed. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies detailed in the notes to the financial statements and in accordance with IFRS and include estimates and assumptions based on management's best judgment. Management maintains a system of internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and that relevant and reliable financial information is produced in a timely manner.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Audit Committee, consisting of independent members of the Board of Directors, has reviewed financial statements with management. The Board of Directors has approved the financial statements on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

Vancouver, British Columbia

August 17, 2022