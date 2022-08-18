Log in
    HME   CA4236301020

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION

(HME)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:30 2022-08-18 pm EDT
1.630 CAD   +4.49%
01:54pHEMISPHERE ENERGY : Q2 - 2022 cfo
PU
01:54pHEMISPHERE ENERGY : Q2 - 2022
PU
07/06Hemisphere Energy Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 8,905,836 shares.
CI
Hemisphere Energy : Q2 - 2022

08/18/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
22 MANAGEMENT'S REPORT

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Hemisphere Energy Corporation:

Management is responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and the consistent presentation of all other financial information that is publicly disclosed. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies detailed in the notes to the financial statements and in accordance with IFRS and include estimates and assumptions based on management's best judgment. Management maintains a system of internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and that relevant and reliable financial information is produced in a timely manner.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Audit Committee, consisting of independent members of the Board of Directors, has reviewed financial statements with management. The Board of Directors has approved the financial statements on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

Vancouver, British Columbia

August 17, 2022

(signed) "Don Simmons"

(signed) "Dorlyn Evancic"

Don Simmons, President & CEO

Dorlyn Evancic, Chief Financial Officer

Q2 2022 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

23

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FIANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Note

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

($000s)

Assets

Current assets

$

88

Cash and cash equivalents

$

-

Accounts receivable

3(a)

7,904

4,221

Prepaid expenses

914

592

Fair value of financial instruments

3(c)

-

433

Non-current assets

8,906

5,246

116

Reclamation deposits

8

116

Exploration and evaluation assets

6

1,088

568

Property and equipment

7

64,604

61,189

Total assets

$

74,714

$

67,119

Liabilities

Current liabilities

$

8,067

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

7,223

Current tax provision

972

-

Current portion of lease liabilities

12

109

403

Warrant liability

11

-

5,145

Fair value of financial instruments

3(c)

3,110

1,782

Non-current liabilities

12,258

14,553

3,529

Bank debt

10

15,505

Lease liabilities

12

4,129

2,182

Deferred tax liability

3,807

-

Decommissioning obligations

8

7,005

9,070

30,728

41,310

Shareholders' Equity

68,248

Share capital

13

56,500

Contributed surplus

2,870

2,634

Deficit

(27,132)

(33,325)

Total shareholders' equity

43,986

25,809

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

74,714

$

67,119

Commitments

Note 14

Subsequent events

Note 16

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors

(signed) "Bruce McIntyre"

(signed) "Don Simmons"

Bruce McIntyre, Director

Don Simmons, Director

Hemisphere Energy Corporation

24 Q2 2022 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

($000s, except per share amounts)

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

$

30,608

$

53,463

Oil and natural gas revenue

5

$

10,087

$

17,976

Royalties

(8,957)

(1,745)

(13,676)

(2,672)

21,651

8,342

39,787

15,304

Realized loss on financial instruments

(2,548)

(795)

(6,010)

(896)

Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments

3(c)

425

(3,246)

(1,762)

(3,266)

Net revenue

19,528

4,301

32,015

11,142

Expenses

2,956

5,631

Production and operating

1,967

3,531

Exploration and evaluation

6

20

13

43

30

Depletion and depreciation

7

1,995

1,077

3,785

2,024

General and administrative

867

789

1,525

1,466

Share-based payments

13(b)

-

-

64

-

5,838

3,846

11,048

7,050

Results from operating activities

13,690

455

20,967

4,092

Finance expense

9

(4,755)

(4,347)

(7,402)

(6,519)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(25)

298

(37)

601

Net income (loss) before tax

8,910

(3,594)

13,528

(1,826)

Current income tax provision

(972)

-

(972)

-

Deferred income tax expense

(3,807)

-

(3,807)

-

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income

$

4,131

$

(3,594)

$

8,749

$

(1,826)

(loss) for the period

Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted

13(c)

$

0.04

$

(0.04)

$

0.09

$

(0.02)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

Q2 2022 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

25

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Number

Share

Contributed

common

($000s, except share amounts)

Note

shares

Capital

Surplus

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance, December 31, 2021

91,289,653

$

56,500

$

2,634

$

(33,325)

$

25,809

Stock option exercise

13(b)

3,579,000

902

-

-

902

Share-based compensation

13(b)

-

-

236

-

236

Shares repurchased under NCIB

13(a)

(712,400)

(1,082)

-

-

(1,082)

Warrant exercise - cashless

13

8,302,686

11,928

-

11,928

Dividends

13(d)

-

-

-

(2,556)

(2,556)

Net income for the period

-

-

-

8,749

8,749

Balance, June 30, 2022

102,458,939

$

68,248

$

2,870

$

(27,132)

$

43,986

Comparison with six months ended June 30, 2021:

Number

common

Share

Contributed

($000s, except share amounts)

Note

shares

Capital

Surplus

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance, December 31, 2020

86,782,302

$

54,342

$

1,209

$

(39,243)

$

16,308

Stock option exercise

13(b)

1,670,000

134

-

-

134

Shares repurchased under NCIB

13(a)

(537,500)

(164)

-

-

(164)

Net income for the period

-

-

-

(1,826)

(1,826)

Balance, June 30, 2021

87,914,802

$

54,312

$

1,209

$

(41,069)

$

14,452

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation

26 Q2 2022 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

($000s)

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating activities

$

4,131

$

8,749

Net income (loss) for the period

$

(3,594)

$

(1,826)

Items not affecting cash:

-

55

-

110

Accretion of debt issuance costs

9

Accretion of decommissioning costs

9

39

26

77

51

Amortization of deferred charges

9

-

49

-

98

Deferred tax expense

3,807

-

3,807

-

Change in fair value of warrant liability

9

4,464

3,694

6,783

5,181

Depletion and depreciation

7

1,995

1,077

3,785

2,024

Exploration and evaluation expense

6

20

12

43

30

Share-based payments

-

-

64

-

Unrealized loss (gain) on financial

(425)

3,246

1,762

3,266

Instruments

3(c)

-

-

Unrealized gain on foreign exchange

3(c)

(335)

(661)

14,031

4,230

25,070

8,272

Decommissioning obligation expenditures

8

(11)

(1)

(115)

(38)

Changes in non-cash working capital

15

906

512

(1,819)

(290)

Cash provided by operating activities

14,926

4,741

23,136

7,944

Investing activities

(115)

(594)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

6

(63)

(144)

Property and equipment expenditures

7

(5,667)

(1,811)

(6,983)

(2,812)

Changes in non-cash working capital

15

3,150

53

(371)

104

Cash used in investing activities

(2,632)

(1,821)

(7,948)

(2,851)

Financing activities

612

902

Shares issued for stock options, cash exercise

13(b)

-

134

Shares repurchased under NCIB

13(a)

(984)

(117)

(1,082)

(164)

Dividends

13(d)

(2,556)

-

(2,556)

-

Change in bank debt

10

(8,985)

-

(11,976)

-

Repayment of term loan

-

(1,826)

-

(3,405)

Payment of lease liabilities, net

(293)

(20)

(388)

(40)

Cash used in financing activities

(12,206)

(1,963)

(15,100)

(3,476)

Net change in cash

88

957

88

1,617

Cash, beginning of period

-

1,095

-

435

Cash, end of period

$

88

$

2,052

$

88

$

2,052

Supplemental cash flow information

(Note 15)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hemisphere Energy Corporation published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 17:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
