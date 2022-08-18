Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Hemisphere Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HME   CA4236301020

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION

(HME)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:30 2022-08-18 pm EDT
1.630 CAD   +4.49%
01:54pHEMISPHERE ENERGY : Q2 - 2022 cfo
PU
01:54pHEMISPHERE ENERGY : Q2 - 2022
PU
07/06Hemisphere Energy Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 8,905,836 shares.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hemisphere Energy : Q2 - 2022 CEO

08/18/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM 52-109FV2

CERTIFICATION OF INTERIM FILINGS

VENTURE ISSUER BASIC CERTIFICATE

I, Don Simmons, the Chief Executive Officer of Hemisphere Energy Corporation, certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim Management's Discussion & Analysis (together, the "interim filings") of Hemisphere Energy Corporation (the "issuer") for the interim period ended June 30, 2022.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: August 17, 2022

(signed) "Don Simmons"_________

Don Simmons

Chief Executive Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Hemisphere Energy Corporation published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 17:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION
01:54pHEMISPHERE ENERGY : Q2 - 2022 cfo
PU
01:54pHEMISPHERE ENERGY : Q2 - 2022
PU
07/06Hemisphere Energy Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 8,905,836 shares.
CI
07/06Hemisphere Energy Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
06/14HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/10Hemisphere Energy Announces AGM Results
AQ
06/08Hemisphere Energy Announces Inaugural Variable Dividend, Renewed Credit Facility, Incre..
AQ
06/07Hemisphere Energy Up 4% after Updating Outlook, Declaring Dividend
MT
05/18Tranche Update on Hemisphere Energy Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on July..
CI
05/18Hemisphere Energy Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 35,3 M - -
Net income 2021 5,92 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 160 M 124 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hemisphere Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald J. Simmons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dorlyn Robert Evancic Chief Financial Officer
Charles Noel O'Sullivan President
Ian Duncan Chief Operating Officer
Bruce G. McIntyre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION57.58%124
CONOCOPHILLIPS40.43%129 035
EOG RESOURCES, INC.27.99%66 627
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED31.71%61 091
CNOOC LIMITED20.17%58 610
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION117.21%58 497