  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMTV   US42365Q1031

HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(HMTV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 12:03:05 pm EDT
6.755 USD   +79.18%
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Gato

05/09/2022 | 11:46am EDT
MILWAUKEE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Hemisphere (NASDAQ: HMTV) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Gato. 

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/hemisphere-media-group-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Hemisphere's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Hemisphere holders will receive only $7.00 per share in cash. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Hemisphere by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Hemisphere accepts a superior bid. Hemisphere insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Hemisphere's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Hemisphere.

If you own Hemisphere common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/hemisphere-media-group-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                          
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-hemisphere-media-group-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-gato-301542569.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
