Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMTV   US42365Q1031

HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(HMTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spanish-language Hemisphere Media Group explores sale -sources

07/22/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 22 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Media Group Inc, a U.S. streaming and broadcasting company focused on attracting Hispanic viewers, is exploring options that include a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sale deliberations come amid a wave of dealmaking in the Spanish-language TV industry. Hemisphere's bigger rival Univision Communications Inc agreed in April to merge with Grupo Televisa SAB's media assets in a $4.8 billion deal, amid competitive pressure from Comcast Corp's Telemundo.

Hemisphere is working with advisers on the potential sale, which could attract other companies and private equity firms, the sources said. There is no certainty that any deal will be reached, the sources added, requesting anonymity to discuss the confidential matter.

A spokesperson for Hemisphere declined to comment.

Programming targeting Spanish-speaking viewers has become a key battlefield in the war for eyeballs among media companies, including Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's prime service. The U.S. Hispanic population is expected to grow to 75 million by 2030 from 60.5 million in 2020.

Hemisphere became the sole owner of Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya earlier this year, after paying about $124 million for Lions Gate Entertainment’s 75% stake.

Pantaya currently boasts about 900,000 paying subscribers and expects the number to grow to 2.5 million to 3.0 million by the end of 2025.

Hemisphere Media also owns and operates five U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, and a broadcast television network in Puerto Rico. The Miami-based company has a market capitalization of about $460 million, and carried debt as of the end of March of about $250 million.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.32% 3630.655 Delayed Quote.10.08%
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.05% 57.775 Delayed Quote.8.93%
HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. 5.75% 12.695 Delayed Quote.15.64%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.76% 509.6 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
All news about HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC.
02:19pSpanish-language Hemisphere Media Group explores sale -sources
RE
02:19pHemisphere media group inc working with advisers to explore a sale -sources
RE
06/25HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC.(NASDAQG : HMTV) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/16HEMISPHERE MEDIA : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/26HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/10HEMISPHERE MEDIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
05/05HEMISPHERE MEDIA : Swings to Q1 Profit as Revenue Gains
MT
05/05HEMISPHERE MEDIA : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PU
05/05HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
05/05Tranche Update on Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announce..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 201 M - -
Net income 2021 32,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 481 M 481 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 314
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,98 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan J. Sokol President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig D. Fischer Chief Financial Officer
Peter M. Kern Chairman
Eric C. Neuman Independent Director
John Engelman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC.15.64%520
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION10.12%32 586
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION29.34%22 380
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC8.18%15 891
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.7.40%5 144
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.22.79%4 373