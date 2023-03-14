Hemnet Group AB (publ) (LEI code: 5493008VIU67J3HUAR07) ("Hemnet") has during 6 to 10 March 2023 repurchased in total 110,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN code: SE0015671995) as part of the share buy-back program initiated by the board of directors of Hemnet in order to adjust Hemnet 's capital structure.



The share buy-backs form part of the share buy-back program of maximum SEK 450,000,000 announced by Hemnet on 13 May 2022 . The share buy-back program is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust Hemnet 's capital structure by reducing its share capital.



Ordinary shares in Hemnet has been repurchased in accordance with the following:



Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 6-March-2023 25,000 167.1065 4,177,663 7-March-2023 25,000 166.9862 4,174,654 8-March-2023 25,000 164.5699 4,114,249 9-March-2023 20,000 163.7200 3,274,400 10-March-2023 15,000 155.3700 2,330,550



All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on behalf of Hemnet . Following the above listed repurchases, Hemnet 's holding of own shares as per 10 March 2023 amounts to 2,740,428 ordinary shares. The total number of shares in Hemnet is 101,131,478.



A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.



For more information, please contact:



Press enquiries



Staffan Tell , Head of PR

M: +46 733 67 66 85

E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se



IR enquiries

Jens Melin , Interim CFO

M: +46 709 99 33 59

E: jens.melin@hemnet.se



Nick Lundvall , IR Manager & Head of Corporate Development

M: +46 76 145 21 78

E: nick.lundvall@hemnet.se



About Hemnet

Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden . The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 20 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the Company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('HEM').



