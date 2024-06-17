Hemnet Group AB (publ) (LEI code: 5493008VIU67J3HUAR07) ("Hemnet") has during 10 to 14 June 2024 repurchased in total 26,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN code: SE0015671995) as part of the share buy-back program initiated by the board of directors of Hemnet in order to adjust Hemnet's capital structure.



The share buy-backs form part of the share buy-back program of maximum SEK 450,000,000 announced by Hemnet on 25 April 2024. The share buy-back program is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust Hemnet's capital structure by reducing its share capital.



Ordinary shares in Hemnet has been repurchased in accordance with the following:



Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 10-June-2024 5,000 291.3268 1,456,634 11-June-2024 5,000 294.3310 1,471,655 12-June-2024 3,500 293.5449 1,027,407 13-June-2024 5,000 301.8260 1,509,130 14-June-2024 7,500 293.6921 2,202,691