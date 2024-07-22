Hemnet : Buy back of shares in Hemnet during 15 19 July, 2024
July 22, 2024 at 01:04 pm EDT
Published: 2024-07-22 19:00:00 CEST
Hemnet Group AB
Changes in company's own shares
Buy-back of shares in Hemnet during 15 - 19 July, 2024
Hemnet Group AB (publ) (LEI code: 5493008VIU67J3HUAR07) ("Hemnet") has during 15 to 19 July 2024 repurchased in total 29,010 own ordinary shares (ISIN code: SE0015671995) as part of the share buy-back program initiated by the board of directors of Hemnet in order to adjust Hemnet's capital structure.
The share buy-backs form part of the share buy-back program of maximum SEK 450,000,000 announced by Hemnet on 25 April 2024. The share buy-back program is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust Hemnet's capital structure by reducing its share capital.
Ordinary shares in Hemnet has been repurchased in accordance with the following:
Date
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price per day (SEK)
Total daily transaction value (SEK)
15-July-2024
10,000
352.7800
3,527,800
16-July-2024
5,000
349.6000
1,748,000
17-July-2024
5,000
347.6400
1,738,200
18-July-2024
0
-
-
19-July-2024
9,010
392.8356
3,539,449
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on behalf of Hemnet. Following the above listed repurchases, Hemnet's holding of own shares as per 19 July 2024 amounts to 497,461 ordinary shares. The total number of shares in Hemnet is 96,571,749.
A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.
For more information, please contact: Press enquiries
Staffan Tell, Head of PR
M: +46 733 67 66 85
E:staffan.tell@hemnet.se
IR enquiries
Anders Örnulf, CFO
M: +46 72 732 10 12
E:anders.ornulf@hemnet.se
Nick Lundvall, IR Manager & Head of Corporate Development
M: +46 76 145 21 78
E:nick.lundvall@hemnet.se
About Hemnet
Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 20 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('HEM').
Hemnet Group AB (publ) is a Sweden-based company, that operates property platform in Sweden. The Companyâs business model is based on platforms, applications, and Internet Websites. By offering a combination of products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet develops lasting relationships with buyers, sellers and real estate agents. Hemnet Groupâs focus is on developing smart and intuitive tools that help visitors navigate virtually among all of Swedenâs available supply of housing for sale, while creating engagement through data, informative articles and individually tailored monitoring. The Company's network effect is based on housing sellers and real estate agents benefit from the fact that more home buyers are on Hemnet, at the same time as home buyers conversely benefit from more home sellers and real estate agents are available on the platform.