Hemnet Group AB (publ) (LEI code: 5493008VIU67J3HUAR07) ("Hemnet") has during 15 to 19 July 2024 repurchased in total 29,010 own ordinary shares (ISIN code: SE0015671995) as part of the share buy-back program initiated by the board of directors of Hemnet in order to adjust Hemnet's capital structure.



The share buy-backs form part of the share buy-back program of maximum SEK 450,000,000 announced by Hemnet on 25 April 2024. The share buy-back program is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust Hemnet's capital structure by reducing its share capital.



Ordinary shares in Hemnet has been repurchased in accordance with the following:



Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 15-July-2024 10,000 352.7800 3,527,800 16-July-2024 5,000 349.6000 1,748,000 17-July-2024 5,000 347.6400 1,738,200 18-July-2024 0 - - 19-July-2024 9,010 392.8356 3,539,449



All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on behalf of Hemnet. Following the above listed repurchases, Hemnet's holding of own shares as per 19 July 2024 amounts to 497,461 ordinary shares. The total number of shares in Hemnet is 96,571,749.



A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.



For more information, please contact:

Press enquiries

Staffan Tell, Head of PR

M: +46 733 67 66 85

E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se

