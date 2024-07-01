Hemnet Group AB (publ) (LEI code: 5493008VIU67J3HUAR07) ("Hemnet") has during 24 to 28 June 2024 repurchased in total 22,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN code: SE0015671995) as part of the share buy-back program initiated by the board of directors of Hemnet in order to adjust Hemnet's capital structure.



The share buy-backs form part of the share buy-back program of maximum SEK 450,000,000 announced by Hemnet on 25 April 2024. The share buy-back program is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust Hemnet's capital structure by reducing its share capital.



Ordinary shares in Hemnet has been repurchased in accordance with the following:



Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 24-June-2024 5,000 317.9400 1,589,700 25-June-2024 5,000 326.3200 1,631,600 26-June-2024 5,000 326.6786 1,633,393 27-June-2024 0 - - 28-June-2024 7,000 322.2000 2,255,400