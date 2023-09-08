Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments relating to bone marrow/hematopoietic (blood-forming) stem cell (BM/HSC) transplants for blood diseases, including leukemia, lymphoma and bone marrow failure and viral infections. It is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology. To obviate the use of chemotherapeutic agents for conditioning of patients undergoing BM/HSC transplantations, the Company developed a method of selective elimination of hematopoietic stem cells/hematopoietic progenitors (HSC/HP) in patients using highly specific CDX antibodies. It has developed postnatal human hemogenic endothelial cells (Hu-PHEC cells) to generate cancer-free hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) for use in transplants to treat blood cancers. It has developed HEMO-CAR-T, for the potential treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).