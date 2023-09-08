Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC - London-based biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases - Says its patent application number "WO2023168292 Chimeric Bait Receptors and Uses Thereof" was published by the World Intellectual Property Organization on Thursday. Says it remains to be reviewed and approved by national patent authorities.
Current stock price: 1.93 pence, up 31% on Friday
12-month change: up 33%
By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter
