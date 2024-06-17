Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC - biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for blood diseases - Updates on its ongoing activities and progress. Says an additional US medical centre has been added to its list of clinical trial sites for Hemo-Car T. This will enhance the scope and expedite the timeline for the implementation of clinical trials. Hemogenyx says it is looking to expand Hemo-Car T to include pediatric acute myeloid leukemia and a subset of pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. An amendment to the clinical protocol is currently under review by third party experts. If approved, the company will seek to implement the clinical trials for pediatric AML. Further, company says it is advancing studies for CDX, a bispecific antibody designed for treating relapsed and/or refractory AML, a subset of ALL, and for conditioning in bone marrow transplants.

Current stock price: 1.35 pence

12-month change: down 4.3%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.