  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SILF   GB00BYX3WZ24

HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(SILF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:17:26 2023-05-09 am EDT
2.100 GBX   +3.70%
10:18aHemogenyx submits FDA application for Hemo-Car-T treatment
AN
04/28DP Aircraft profit swing, Chesterfield loss widens
AN
04/28Earnings Flash (HEMO.L) HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS Reports FY22 Loss GBP-0.01
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hemogenyx submits FDA application for Hemo-Car-T treatment

05/09/2023 | 10:18am EDT
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC - London-based biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases - Submits investigational new drug application seeking authorisation from the US Food & Drug Administration to begin a phase 1 clinical trial of its lead product chemic antigen receptor T-cells, or Hemo-Car-T, for treating acute myeloid leukemia.

Says the application follows "successful work on manufacturability, quality, safety and other key parts" of developing Hemo-Car-T. Says it plans to initiate a phase 1 clinical trial of Hemo-Car-T, once the clinical investigation plan proposed in the IND submission has been cleared to proceed by the FDA.

Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer Vladislav Sandler says: "We are pleased to have reached this milestone with Hemo-Car-T. We are committed to advancing therapies for blood diseases, and our work to address [acute myeloid leukemia], which currently has poor survival rates, is an essential part of that commitment."

Current stock price: 2.10 pence, up 4.0%

12-month change: up 54%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

