    HEM   CA4236943060

HEMOSTEMIX INC.

(HEM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/06 03:58:49 pm EDT
0.3400 CAD   +11.48%
05:32pHEMOSTEMIX : Q1 2022 md&a
PU
05:32pHEMOSTEMIX : Q1 2022 fs
PU
05/30Hemostemix Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Hemostemix : Q1 2022 FS

06/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
HEMOSTEMIX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

Notice To Reader

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Hemostemix Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Hemostemix Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

$

965,556

Cash

$

219,445

Subscriptions receivable

225,000

226,000

HST/GST receivable

143,992

116,700

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

14,463

-

Total Current Assets

1,349,011

562,145

Non-current assets

778

Equipment (note 5)

901

Intangible assets (note 4)

1

1

Total Assets

$

1,349,790

$

563,047

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Current Liabilities

$

5,420,861

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 12)

$

4,365,035

Total current liabilities

5,420,861

4,365,035

Non-current liabilities

1,441,302

Debentures (note 6)

1,481,807

Total Liabilities

6,862,163

5,846,842

Shareholders' Deficiency

39,406,953

Share capital (note 7)

38,669,773

Warrants (note 8)

2,020,810

1,515,602

Contributed surplus

10,222,971

10,058,556

Deficit

(57,163,107)

(55,527,726)

Total Shareholders' Deficiency

(5,512,373)

(5,283,795)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency

$

1,349,790

$

563,047

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Incorporation, nature of business and going concern (note 1)

Commitments & contingencies (note 11)

Subsequent events (note 14)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Peter Lacey", Director, Chair ofAudit Committee

"Thomas Smeenk", Director

- 2 -

Hemostemix Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Three Months

Ended

Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

Operating expenses

$

74,099

Research and development

$

54,436

Consulting and salaries (note 12)

75,861

369,620

Stock-based compensation (note 12)

164,415

90,400

Marketing and office expenses (note 12)

58,695

42,034

Professional fees

960,802

107,437

Gain on settlement of debt through shares (note 7)

(2,214)

-

Travel (note 12)

-

-

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

259,990

16,967

Finance expense (note 6)

43,610

2,533

Depreciation and amortization (note 5)

123

276

Net loss and comprehensive loss

for the period

$

(1,635,381)

$

(683,703)

Basic and diluted net loss and

comprehensive loss per share

$

(0.026)

$

(0.012)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

62,525,308

56,193,257

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

- 3 -

Hemostemix Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Three Months

Ended

Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

Operating activities

$

(1,635,381)

Net loss for the period

$

(683,703)

Items not affecting cash:

164,415

Stock-based compensation

90,400

Finance expense (note 6)

41,396

-

Depreciation expense (note 5)

123

276

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

1,000

Subscriptions receivable

1,678,415

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

(14,463)

3,641

HST / GST receivable

(27,292)

(5,289)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,055,825

(76,118)

Net cash (used in) operating activities

(414,377)

1,007,622

Financing activities

1,204,850

Proceeds from private placement (note 7)

-

Finders fees paid (note 7)

(44,362)

-

Exercise of warrants (note 7(b)(i))

-

132,303

Repayment of loans (note 6)

-

(175,000)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,160,488

(42,697)

Net change in cash

746,111

964,925

Cash, beginning of period

219,445

257,951

Cash, end of period

$

965,556

$

1,222,876

Supplemental Information

Finders' warrants issued for services

$

-

$

212,525

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

- 4 -

Hemostemix Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Deficiency (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Share Capital

Contributed

Number

Amount

Warrants

Surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2020

55,535,652

$

37,893,756

$

1,537,421

$

8,712,132

$ (49,242,005)

$

(1,098,696)

Warrants issued upon exercise of broker warrants issued

(note 8b))

-

-

109,769

(109,769)

-

-

Exercise of broker warrants

661,516

234,276

(101,973)

-

-

132,303

Stock-based compensation (note 9)

-

-

-

90,400

-

90,400

Expiry of warrants

-

-

(1,418)

1,418

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for

the period

-

-

-

-

(683,703)

(683,703)

Balance, March 31, 2021

56,197,168

$

38,128,032

$

1,543,799

$

8,694,181

$ (49,925,708)

$

(1,559,696)

Balance, December 31, 2021

59,150,862

$

38,669,773

$

1,515,602

$

10,058,556

$ (55,527,726)

$

(5,283,795)

Issuance of common shares in private

placement, net of issuance costs (note 7)

8,606,071

1,129,603

30,884

-

-

1,160,487

Common shares issued for debt

442,708

81,901

-

-

-

81,901

Issuance of warrants

-

(474,324)

474,324

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation (note 9 and 12)

-

-

-

164,415

-

164,415

Net loss and comprehensive loss for

the period

-

-

-

-

(1,635,381)

(1,635,381)

Balance, March 31, 2022

68,199,641

$

39,406,953

$

2,020,810

$

10,222,971

$ (57,163,107)

$

(5,512,373)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

- 5 -



Disclaimer

Hemostemix Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 21:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
