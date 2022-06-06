Hemostemix : Q1 2022 FS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
Notice To Reader
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Hemostemix Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Hemostemix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
$
965,556
Cash
$
219,445
Subscriptions receivable
225,000
226,000
HST/GST receivable
143,992
116,700
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
14,463
-
Total Current Assets
1,349,011
562,145
Non-current assets
778
Equipment (note 5)
901
Intangible assets (note 4)
1
1
Total Assets
$
1,349,790
$
563,047
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Current Liabilities
$
5,420,861
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 12)
$
4,365,035
Total current liabilities
5,420,861
4,365,035
Non-current liabilities
1,441,302
Debentures (note 6)
1,481,807
Total Liabilities
6,862,163
5,846,842
Shareholders' Deficiency
39,406,953
Share capital (note 7)
38,669,773
Warrants (note 8)
2,020,810
1,515,602
Contributed surplus
10,222,971
10,058,556
Deficit
(57,163,107)
(55,527,726)
Total Shareholders' Deficiency
(5,512,373)
(5,283,795)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency
$
1,349,790
$
563,047
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Incorporation, nature of business and going concern (note 1)
Commitments & contingencies (note 11)
Subsequent events (note 14)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"Peter Lacey", Director, Chair ofAudit Committee
"Thomas Smeenk", Director
Hemostemix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Three Months
Ended
Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
Operating expenses
$
74,099
Research and development
$
54,436
Consulting and salaries (note 12)
75,861
369,620
Stock-based compensation (note 12)
164,415
90,400
Marketing and office expenses (note 12)
58,695
42,034
Professional fees
960,802
107,437
Gain on settlement of debt through shares (note 7)
(2,214)
-
Travel (note 12)
-
-
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
259,990
16,967
Finance expense (note 6)
43,610
2,533
Depreciation and amortization (note 5)
123
276
Net loss and comprehensive loss
for the period
$
(1,635,381)
$
(683,703)
Basic and diluted net loss and
comprehensive loss per share
$
(0.026)
$
(0.012)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
62,525,308
56,193,257
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Hemostemix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Three Months
Ended
Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities
$
(1,635,381)
Net loss for the period
$
(683,703)
Items not affecting cash:
164,415
Stock-based compensation
90,400
Finance expense (note 6)
41,396
-
Depreciation expense (note 5)
123
276
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
1,000
Subscriptions receivable
1,678,415
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
(14,463)
3,641
HST / GST receivable
(27,292)
(5,289)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,055,825
(76,118)
Net cash (used in) operating activities
(414,377)
1,007,622
Financing activities
1,204,850
Proceeds from private placement (note 7)
-
Finders fees paid (note 7)
(44,362)
-
Exercise of warrants (note 7(b)(i))
-
132,303
Repayment of loans (note 6)
-
(175,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,160,488
(42,697)
Net change in cash
746,111
964,925
Cash, beginning of period
219,445
257,951
Cash, end of period
$
965,556
$
1,222,876
Supplemental Information
Finders' warrants issued for services
$
-
$
212,525
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Hemostemix Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Deficiency (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Share Capital
Contributed
Number
Amount
Warrants
Surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance, December 31, 2020
55,535,652
$
37,893,756
$
1,537,421
$
8,712,132
$ (49,242,005)
$
(1,098,696)
Warrants issued upon exercise of broker warrants issued
(note 8b))
-
-
109,769
(109,769)
-
-
Exercise of broker warrants
661,516
234,276
(101,973)
-
-
132,303
Stock-based compensation (note 9)
-
-
-
90,400
-
90,400
Expiry of warrants
-
-
(1,418)
1,418
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for
the period
-
-
-
-
(683,703)
(683,703)
Balance, March 31, 2021
56,197,168
$
38,128,032
$
1,543,799
$
8,694,181
$ (49,925,708)
$
(1,559,696)
Balance, December 31, 2021
59,150,862
$
38,669,773
$
1,515,602
$
10,058,556
$ (55,527,726)
$
(5,283,795)
Issuance of common shares in private
placement, net of issuance costs (note 7)
8,606,071
1,129,603
30,884
-
-
1,160,487
Common shares issued for debt
442,708
81,901
-
-
-
81,901
Issuance of warrants
-
(474,324)
474,324
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation (note 9 and 12)
-
-
-
164,415
-
164,415
Net loss and comprehensive loss for
the period
-
-
-
-
(1,635,381)
(1,635,381)
Balance, March 31, 2022
68,199,641
$
39,406,953
$
2,020,810
$
10,222,971
$ (57,163,107)
$
(5,512,373)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
