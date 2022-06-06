Hemostemix : Q1 2022 FS

Hemostemix Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at As at March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets $ 965,556 Cash $ 219,445 Subscriptions receivable 225,000 226,000 HST/GST receivable 143,992 116,700 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 14,463 - Total Current Assets 1,349,011 562,145 Non-current assets 778 Equipment (note 5) 901 Intangible assets (note 4) 1 1 Total Assets $ 1,349,790 $ 563,047 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities $ 5,420,861 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 12) $ 4,365,035 Total current liabilities 5,420,861 4,365,035 Non-current liabilities 1,441,302 Debentures (note 6) 1,481,807 Total Liabilities 6,862,163 5,846,842 Shareholders' Deficiency 39,406,953 Share capital (note 7) 38,669,773 Warrants (note 8) 2,020,810 1,515,602 Contributed surplus 10,222,971 10,058,556 Deficit (57,163,107) (55,527,726) Total Shareholders' Deficiency (5,512,373) (5,283,795) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency $ 1,349,790 $ 563,047

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Incorporation, nature of business and going concern (note 1)

Commitments & contingencies (note 11)

Subsequent events (note 14)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Peter Lacey", Director, Chair ofAudit Committee

"Thomas Smeenk", Director