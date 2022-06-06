Hemostemix : Q1 2022 MD&A 06/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hemostemix Inc. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 as at May 30, 2022 BASIS OF PRESENTATION The following interim Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") covers the operations, financial position and operating results of Hemostemix Inc. (the "Company", "Hemostemix", "we", "us" or "our") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. It is intended to help readers better understand the operations and key financial results, as they are, in our opinion, at the date of this report and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the accompanying notes which have been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company and have been approved by its Board of Directors on May 30, 2022. Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at as well as the Company's website at www.hemostemix.com. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. Specifically, this MD&A includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking statements regarding: belief that the Company will be successful in raising additional capital to continue as a going concern;

belief that its products and research and development efforts are targeting diseases and conditions with significant unmet medical treatment needs;

the Company's goal of creating shareholder value;

its ability to meet its operating costs for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023;

belief that the results of ACP-01 research, trials and studies being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials, or studies, as well as management's expectations of positive anticipated results regarding future clinical trials for ACP-01 for other indications;

ACP-01 research, trials and studies being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials, or studies, as well as management's expectations of positive anticipated results regarding future clinical trials for ACP-01 for other indications; the Company's belief that the ACP-01 technology process can be commercialized as effectively or more effectively than other technologies;

ACP-01 technology process can be commercialized as effectively or more effectively than other technologies; our expectations regarding our ability to arrange for and scale up manufacturing of our products and technologies;

the plans, costs, and timing for future research and development of the Company's stem cell technologies, including the costs and potential impact of complying with existing and proposed laws and regulations and clinical trials; -1- belief that the Company's prior ACP-01 trial data will be sufficient to support regulatory submissions and approvals for additional indications such as congestive heart failure and angina pectoris;

ACP-01 trial data will be sufficient to support regulatory submissions and approvals for additional indications such as congestive heart failure and angina pectoris; management's outlook regarding future trends;

expectations regarding the completion of its current clinical trial for critical limb ischemia ("CLI"), including the patient completion numbers, anticipated number of trial sites and timing of final analysis;

the level of activity, market acceptance and market trends in the healthcare sector;

expectations regarding the performance of critical suppliers and service providers, including its clinical research organization ("CRO");

expectations for additional commercialization partners;

expectations for our ability to secure commercialization partners to develop our other technologies (NCP-01);

(NCP-01); expectations with respect to existing and future corporate alliances and licensing transactions with third parties, and the receipt and timing of any payments to be made by us or to us pursuant to such arrangements;

expectations regarding the outcome of litigation;

plans and objectives of management for future operations;

our strategy with respect to the protection of our intellectual property ;

final financial performance; and

general business and economic conditions and outlook. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources. In some instances, material assumptions and factors are presented or discussed elsewhere in this MD&A in connection with the statements or disclosure containing the forward-looking information. You are cautioned that the following list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that there may be no: unforeseen changes in the legislative and operating framework for the business of the Company;

unstable competitive environment; and

significant events occurring outside the ordinary course of business such as a natural disaster or other calamity. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including the risks set out in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" below, which may cause the Company's or its industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance and achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following risks: the successful and timely completion of research and development initiatives;

negative results from the Company's clinical trial;

the ability of the Company to complete its current CLI clinical trial and complete a satisfactory futility analysis and the results of such and future clinical trials;

negative results of current litigation and potential litigation that the Company may face;

risks associated with general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties;

general capital market conditions and market prices for securities;

delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals;

risks associated with future developments in the Company's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete;

lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; -2- the viability and marketability of the Company's technologies;

the effects of government regulation on the Company's business;

the development of superior technology by the Company's competitors;

the failure of consumers and the medical community to accept the Company's technology as safe and effective;

risks associated with the performance of commercial partners and critical suppliers and service providers;

risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain and protect rights to its intellectual property;

risks associated with the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support operations;

reliance on third parties to plan, conduct and monitor our clinical trials;

risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non- essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations,shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession;

COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non- essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations,shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on the Company may include a decreased demand for the services it offers and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit the Company's ability to obtain external financing; and

COVID-19 pandemic may have on the Company may include a decreased demand for the services it offers and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit the Company's ability to obtain external financing; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. THE COMPANY Hemostemix is a biotechnology Company whose principal business is to develop, manufacture and commercialize blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions not adequately addressed by current treatments. Hemostemix, an entity under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) was formed in November 2014. On November 27, 2014, shares of the Company began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "HEM". In October 2018, the Company was approved for listing its common shares for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. Our shares now trade on the OTC under the symbol "HMTXF". In April 2021, the Company was approved for listing its common shares for trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2VFO". The Company's head office is located at suite 1150, 707-7th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 3H6. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company comprise the accounts of Hemostemix, Hemostemix Ltd, and Kwalata Trading Limited, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries. Kwalata Trading Limited ("Kwalata"), incorporated under the laws of Cyprus, was established to own our intellectual property ("IP"). On October 1, 2018 management structured an arrangement to sell the IP from Kwalata to Hemostemix Inc. and planned the process to wind up Kwalata. However, this transaction was not completed (see "Wholly-Owned Subsidiary") Hemostemix Ltd., another wholly-owned subsidiary, was incorporated under the laws of Israel to conduct manufacturing and perform research and development. Effective October 1, 2017, Hemostemix Ltd. ceased operations (see "Wholly-Owned Subsidiary"). -3- BUSINESS OVERVIEW We are a clinical stage biotechnology Company with a patented stem cell technology platform whose principal business is to develop, manufacture and commercialize blood-derived stem cell therapies to treat various diseases not adequately addressed by current therapeutics. The Company's lead product, ACP-01 is the subject of a randomized, placebo-controlled, double blind Phase II clinical trial of its safety and efficacy in patients with advanced CLI who have exhausted all other options to save their limb from amputation. Hemostemix owns 91 patents related to its products and manufacturing processes. The intellectual property of the Company broadly covers synergetic cell populations that can be differentiated into angiogenic cell precursors ("ACPs", including the lead cell product ACP-01) and neural cell precursors ("NCPs"). CORPORATE, PRODUCT, CLINICAL TRIAL AND FINANCING UPDATE The following items highlight the Company's activities during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and any subsequent development up until the date hereof. Corporate Update On January 11, 2022, the Company announced that it has signed a contract with Dr. James Shapiro, University of Alberta, Edmonton and will complete a transfer ACP-01 to Dr. Shapiro's laboratory. The combination of ACP-01, an autologous angiogenic cell precursor that has demonstrated improvement of angiogenesis in the heart and limbs of individuals who suffer from ischemia, and cell transplants from human islets or stem cells, hold huge promise in the treatment of diabetes. On January 21, 2022, the Company announced it has signed a Global Master Services Agreement with My Next Health ("MNH"), and has, subject to TSXV approval, obtained a subscription from My Next Health in the amount of USD $150,000. On February 14, 2022, the Company announced "Your Fountain of Youth" has been trademarked by the Company's intellectual property holding company, Kwalata Trading Limited. Hemostemix has been granted International Trademark Registration No. 1624069 for Your Fountain of Youth, a registration that is valid for a period of 10 years. On April 12, 2022, the Company announced that it has completed the audit of ACP-01 clinical trial data and intellectual property held by Aspire and Accudata and that they are complete and appear to be free of manipulation in any way. On April 25, 2022, the Company announced that it has closed a $2,750,000 non-brokered secured convertible debenture unit offering pursuant to which the Company issued 2,750 debenture units at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit. Each Debenture Unit consists of a $1,000 principal amount secured convertible debenture and 5,714 common share purchase warrants of the Company. The principal amount of the Debentures may be convertible at the option of the holder into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.175 per common share. At the election of the company, any accrued and unpaid interest may be converted into Common shares of the company at a conversion price equal to the market price, but not less than the conversion price of the Debenture. Each Debenture Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of 60 months from the closing of the debenture offering, The Debenture will mature five years from the closing date and will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears in cash or common shares in the capital of the Company at the option of the Company. On May 10, 2022, the Company announced that it has settled all litigation with, and closed the settlement agreement with Aspire Health Science, LLC., AJIA Global, LLC and Alan Jacobs, Jed Wood, Randi Wood, Blake Wood, Kyle Makofka, Reginald Cooper, and Kingsman Scientific Management. Hemostemix is now in possession of all of its intellectual property, including all HS 12-01 Phase II clinical trial data, all historical data from -4- Hemostemix Israel, and the randomization tables that are required to analyse the North American and South African ACP-01 clinical trial data. On May 16, 2022, the Company announced that Mr. Richard Groome has joined the Company as a special advisor to the CEO, focused on completing a series of financing transactions. Over the last three decades Mr. Groome was instrumental in creating and building two securities firms, Marleau Lemire and Groome Capital, which funded many successful biotechnology companies. Management leadership On May 19, 2022, the Company announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Pavlin, P.Eng. to the position of Vice President Operations. Product Update Angiogenic Cellular Precursor (ACP-01) Our main product, ACP-01, is created from a process we discovered, developed and patented. From blood a synergetic cell population is isolated, cultured (expanded), differentiated into our products, then reinjected into the patient's ischemic tissue or organ(s). Our process for harvesting stem cells is less invasive, as the stem cells are taken from a patient's blood, which is a simplified process as compared to taking stem cells from fatty tissue or bone marrow. Hemostemix's proprietary technology is a personalized regenerative therapy that is administered to a patient within 7 days of the initial blood draw. Currently ACP-01 is the subject of our Phase II Clinical Trial for CLI. In addition, based on four open label studies and the compassionate care treatment of greater than 300 patients for end stage heart failure, we believe that ACP-01 has applications in the treatment of other vascular diseases such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease ("PAD"), angina pectoris, acute myocardial infraction and other diseases of ischemia. Regulatory Update for ACP-01 In the first quarter of 2019, the Company submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Orphan Drug Designation ("ODD") for ACP-01 for the treatment of patients with CLI. The Orphan Drug Act provides for granting special status to a drug or biological product to treat a rare disease or condition upon request of a sponsor. The FDA defines rare diseases as those affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States at any given time. Our application sought ODD for the treatment of end-stage CLI patients. The FDA responded to the Company's application stating that based on the information and data they reviewed ACP-01 had the potential to treat all patients suffering from CLI, not just those with end-stage CLI. Based on the potential to treat such a large patient population, ACP-01 did not qualify for Orphan Drug Status. Neural Cellular Precursor (NCP-01) Aspire Health Science, LLC ("Aspire") may have initiated an R&D program for generation of NCP-01 (Neural Cellular Precursors) from peripheral blood. The Company will review these results and determine its next steps in the development of NCP-01.NCP-01 may be a product candidate as a treatment of ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. No pre-clinical or clinical trials have been initiated using NCP-01. Bone Cellular Precursor (BCP-01) Aspire may have begun preliminary R&D work to generate BCP-01 (Bone Cellular Precursors) from peripheral blood. The Company will review these results and determine its next steps in its development. BCP-01 is a product candidate that has the potential to treat indications such as bone fractures, skeletal breaks, and surgical procedures. No pre-clinical or clinical trials have been initiated using BCP-01. -5- This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Hemostemix Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 21:31:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about HEMOSTEMIX INC. 05:32p HEMOSTEMIX : Q1 2022 md&a PU 05:32p HEMOSTEMIX : Q1 2022 fs PU 05/30 Hemostemix Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 CI 05/20 Hemostemix Reports Non-Brokered Private Placement; Down 8.6% MT 05/19 HEMOSTEMIX : Announces Financing PU 05/19 Hemostemix Inc. announced a financing transaction CI 05/03 Hemostemix Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 CI 05/03 Hemostemix Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI 04/25 Hemostemix Closes $2.75 Million Debenture Offering MT 04/25 Hemostemix Inc. announced that it has received CAD 2.75 million in funding CI