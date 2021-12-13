Hemp, Inc. Adds Florida Retailer, Circle K (Pompano Valero), to its Expanding List of Stores to Carry its King of Hemp Brand

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), one of the global leaders on the forefront of the industrial hemp industry, is pleased to announce Florida retailer, Circle K (Pompano Valero), now carries the full King of Hemp® product line. Located in Pompano Beach, Florida, Circle K (Pompano Valero) is one of the area’s most widely recognized convenience store brands, known for quality products and excellent customer service. The high traffic convenience store is now stocked with Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® products making it the area’s leading source of quality hemp products for locals and tourists.



After displaying their first allotment of King of Hemp® products, the store’s manager said they sold out in about a month. The Circle K (Pompano Valero) customers use the CBG/CBD products to relieve chronic and sometimes debilitating symptoms so a high-quality product line, in close proximity, was needed. The store sells products from hemp flower, CBD pre-rolls, CBD fortified pre-rolls, CBG pre-rolls, hemp wraps, to CBD gummies and tinctures. It didn’t take long for Circle K to reap the benefits and seize the lucrative opportunity in the hemp market by adding hemp-derived products to their inventory, for their loyal customer base.

According to the store owner, “After displaying the first allotment of King of Hemp® products, we almost sold out in less than a month. Customers were impressed with the quality of the King of Hemp® organic grown hemp, all of which are made from the highest quality Bubba Kush hemp flower grown in Oregon.” Circle K (Pompano Valero) receives foot traffic from thousands of locals and even more tourists. Pompano Beach is a city in Broward County, Florida, along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, just north of Fort Lauderdale. The nearby Hillsboro Inlet forms part of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. As of the 2020 census, the city's population was 112,046. Located 35 miles north of Miami, it is a principal city in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, which was home to an estimated 6,158,824 residents.

According to Jim Hancock, President of Hemp, Inc., “This long-term partnership will marry Circle K’s customer reach with the prestigious King of Hemp® brand’s product selection and exceptional quality. Both Circle K and Hemp, Inc. share a passion for innovation, integrity and a pioneering customer experience. With a shared commitment to serving and celebrating their customers, this powerful partnership is yet another long-term lucrative business relationship.”

The King of Hemp® product line includes:

King of Hemp® Gummies - These CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors and potencies of 25 gm, 20 gm and 10 gm. Flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, guava, tropical, apple, citrus, berry tang and more. CBD Fruit Rings (20 gm and 10 gm) are available in apple, peach and watermelon. King of Hemp® Sour Bears in assorted flavors (10 gm) are in stock, too.

King of Hemp® Caviar (previously called Moon Rocks) offers high CBD potency and a rich taste. The Caviar is made from high-quality Bubba Kush hemp flower, coated in a THC-free distillate and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. While Caviar can be smoked in a pipe or vaped, it should not be rolled into a cigarette.

King of Hemp® Diamonds contain over 95% CBD and are derived from terpene-infused THC-free distillate. Diamonds are consumed by dabbing.

The robustly flavored King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls are made from organic, pesticide-free Bubba Kush hemp wrapped in RAW Natural Rolling Paper. The unique wrapper is made from 100% plants with no added chalk or dyes. Pre-Rolls are sold online as singles and in a six-pack.

Fortified Pre-Rolls utilize the King of Hemp® Pre-Roll and cover it with a high-CBD distillate and help kief. These highly potent, flavorful pre-rolls are recommended for experienced smokers.

Midnight Express, a high CBG Pre-Roll, is made from premium hemp flowers, named in honor of the 1977 book by Billy Hayes ‘Midnight Express’, which was also an award-winning feature film, written by Oliver Stone. Hemp, Inc. uses a proprietary process for its Pre-Rolls, which includes blending the best flower from numerous hemp crops. King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls offer smokers a unique, consistent profile every time.

King of Hemp® Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulation tinctures will be available at the King of Hemp® online store and at retail locations very soon.

Circle K (Pompano Valero) is located at 1 N. Federal Highway at the busy intersection of Federal Highway and Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach, Florida and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including all holidays. All products have a satisfaction guarantee and King of Hemp® Certificates of Analysis (COA) for each King of Hemp® product on site showing the high quality and total amount of CBD and/or CBG in each product. Circle K (Pompano Valero) can be reached by calling 954-210-8816.

If you’re not in the Pompano Beach area to shop at Circle K, conveniently shop online 24/7 at www.kingofhempusa.com for all King of Hemp® CBG/CBD products. Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® product line is also available at retail locations in Arizona, California, Michigan and Nevada. While Hemp, Inc. is expanding the geographical footprint of its King of Hemp® brand to retailers across the country, the Company is also on a mission to be a powerhouse of social change and economic revival and sustainability through strategic acquisitions.

Hemp, Inc.’s Recent Acquisitions

Hemp, Inc. just had its second major acquisition in less than three months. In the all-stock transaction, Hemp, Inc. acquired full ownership of American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC (ASR). This specific acquisition will enable Hemp, Inc. to leverage ASR’s proprietary intellectual property to improve its hemp grows and harvesting. The first acquisition was acquiring Ferris Holding, Inc., a leading co-packer and manufacturer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. To read more on how these strategic acquisitions are positioning the Company for long-term profitable growth, click here.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

HEMP, INC.’S TEN DIVISIONS

It has been Hemp, Inc.’s intent to continually invest in building its hemp infrastructure, especially since none existed previously. In fact, the Company has instinctively been following the same path as Amazon… reinvesting profits and operating capital back into building the infrastructure. This is a business strategy that has been proven and works well.

All the years leading up to this point were building and finishing the largest hemp infrastructure in America and now the Company is focusing 90% of its efforts on marketing and generating revenues.

Hemp, Inc.’s ten divisions are as follows:

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

Division Two – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

Division Three – The Hemp Pre-Roll Blending Infrastructure

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

Division Six – Accessories, Products and Services

Division Seven – Research and Development

Division Eight – Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures

Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting

Division Ten – Educational Entertainment

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure division consists of two hemp processing facilities. The largest of the two is its multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in Spring Hope, North Carolina. It’s the largest “industrial hemp processing center” in the western hemisphere and has grown to become one of the pre-eminent centers of the industrial hemp industry. The 85,000 square foot facility sits on 9-acres. It is environmentally sustainable and was built from the ground up in hopes of “Making America Hemp Again.”

The facility currently has approximately 769,794 pounds of raw kenaf bales, 363,225 pounds of DrillWall®; and 449,552 pounds of Spill-B-Gone™. That’s a total of approximately 1,582,571 pounds of product.

In addition to the company’s two industrial hemp processing facilities, Hemp, Inc also acquired a significant manufacturer and co-packer, Ferris Holding Inc. (“Ferris”), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hemp Inc.’s all stock acquisition of Ferris will provide cost savings and increased revenue of products developed, manufactured and co-packed by Ferris. As a leading co-packer and manufacturer, Ferris will expand Hemp, Inc.’s launching of new products in the hemp market that can be distributed and sold worldwide by Hemp, Inc.

Hemp, Inc. and their associates also have land in Golden Valley, Arizona (100 miles from Las Vegas, 20 miles north of Kingman, AZ). A good portion, of this land, is designated for the Veteran’s Village Kins Community (VVKC) for Arizona and acres are being prepped for industrial hemp cultivation. The company aims to boost the economies of these small towns by offering affordable hemp processing services, which incentivizes local growers to add hemp to their crop rotation.

Division One Products:

DrillWall® (a loss circulation material)

Spill-Be-Gone® (an oil spill cleanup product)

Division Two – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

The Hemp Farming Infrastructure (Division Two) consists of farm equipment, cloning rooms, clones and seeds, grow rooms, greenhouses, hemp drying facilities and a huge amount of peripheral farming tools and equipment. The progress Hemp, Inc. has made in its agricultural endeavors, over the course of seven years, has been amazing. (Visit https://www.hempincpresents.com/ to see the videos of Hemp, Inc.’s grows in multiple locations.)

Hemp, Inc. also has three “Small Family Hemp Farm” models. The “Small Family Hemp Farm” in North Carolina is situated on 12 acres and consists of a cloning room, a greenhouse, and enough land to grow 2,000-3,000 high CBD or CBG hemp plants. The model shows farmers how to grow high CBD and CBG hemp plants, operate a greenhouse and turn a barn into a cloning room to earn up to $100,000+ a year. This shows an example of how the “Small Family Hemp Farm” can be duplicated and reappear on the American landscape. After all, the original small family farms in America were able to survive economically by growing hemp as their main cash crop and the first five presidents of the United States were all hemp farmers.

The other two “Small Family Hemp Farm” models are located in Dolan Springs, Arizona. One of which is referred to as “The Orchard” because it has a sizable organic orchard. There are 2 acres on which CBG hemp will be grown; a cloning room; cold storage; and a greenhouse that is planned to be installed.

Division Two Products include:

Hemp, Inc. began shipping its King of Hemp® product line to stores across the country in late 2020.

Division Three – The Hemp Pre-Roll Blending Infrastructure

Hemp, Inc. acquired a significant manufacturer and co-packer, Ferris Holding Inc. (“Ferris”), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hemp, Inc.’s all stock acquisition of Ferris will provide cost savings and increased revenue of products developed, manufactured and co-packed by Ferris. As a leading co-packer and manufacturer, Ferris will expand Hemp, Inc.’s launching of new products in the hemp market that can be distributed and sold worldwide by Hemp, Inc.

Ferris was founded and began operations in 2005 and has been the manufacturer of the King of Hemp® smokable product line for Hemp, Inc. With consistent stellar health department ratings and innovative manufacturing processes that increase quality while decreasing loss, Ferris is a highly respected manufacturer. The ownership of Ferris has agreed to allow their management team to stay on for at least one year, assuring a smooth transition to the management team at Hemp, Inc.

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

The Hemp Educational Infrastructure division includes Hemp, Inc.’s Hemp University which focuses on educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure and support. The educational seminars, through the Hemp University, are held as needed. These seminars teach farmers and landowners how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing the per-acre crop revenue. Through this division, Hemp, Inc. has trained well over 500 farmers in its first two years by doing a total of nine Hemp University seminars in North Carolina and Oregon, which included:

· The New Leaf Symposium and Golden Grow Awards Gala – January 26, 2020 (Jacksonville, Oregon). This symposium celebrated optimism and resilience in the industry, the power of the plant, and faith in the hemp-producing community. The event sold out with over 180 attendees and concluded with the “Golden Grow Awards Gala”. The Golden Grow Awards Gala honored Oregon’s top cultivars and put Oregon’s best farmers head-to-head for some of the most prestigious hemp-industry accolades. There were four categories judged in the awards: Top CBD, Top Terpenes, Judge’s Favorite, and Peoples’ Choice.

· The Pre-Harvest Symposium – September 8, 2019 (Oregon). Held at Southern Oregon University, the symposium was expertly designed for both farmers and entrepreneurs of all experience levels and focused on harvesting, processing and profit channels within the hemp industry. The third edition of the Southern Oregon Hemp University brought an abundance of insight into innovations within the realm of harvesting and processing to the forefront. Additionally, the symposium touched on traditional practices in agriculture.

· Pre-Plant Support Workshop – May 4, 2019 (Oregon). The Pre-Plant Support Workshop was an incredible success that filled the entire venue to capacity with attendees. In total, there were close to 200 attendees, including 20 vendors in attendance. The workshop was designed to help hemp farmers or those interested in the hemp industry learn the best pre-planting practices prior to the planting season. The Hemp University Pre-Planting Support Workshop was an interactive and informative workshop that covered the various details hemp farmers should know prior to planting.

· The Hemp University Educational Seminar – March 23, 2019 (Oregon). This was the first Hemp University held on the West Coast. The seminar provided attendees with a full day of networking, education, and support. The seminar helped others in the area who were interested in the hemp industry learn more about the “Industrial Hemp Revolution” and how this movement can not only transform Southern Oregon’s economy, but also revive family farms and small businesses in the surrounding areas.

· Growing Hemp for Profit – March 10, 2018 – (North Carolina). The Hemp University’s first educational symposium event of 2018 entitled “Growing Hemp for Profit” took place on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Attendees learned from the University’s industrial hemp experts as they shared their lessons from their experiences in growing industrial hemp.

· Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018 – December 2, 2017 – (North Carolina). This was the fifth most vital and anticipated educational symposium of the year. Attendees learned the economics of growing industrial hemp for fiber, seeds, and CBD. They also learned about other master POD growers’ experiences and lessons; and, learned how to prepare for the 2018 industrial hemp growing season with a well-defined blueprint for success.

· The Hemp Oil Event: The Art and Science of CBD Oil – September 30, 2017 (North Carolina). This was the Hemp University’s fourth symposium in North Carolina, held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 8:30am to 5:00pm at the Peachtree Hills Country Club, 3512 Peachtree Hills Road, Spring Hope, NC 27882. The symposium brought attendees up to speed on all business and scientific aspects of Industrial Hemp CBD cannabinoids by disseminating current, reliable information that continues to shape the revolutionary CBD market. Attendees also got a chance to go to Hemp, Inc.’s, then, 70,000 square foot multipurpose industrial hemp decortication facility for the first live public demonstration of its Supercritical CO2 Extraction System using North Carolina-grown CBD industrial hemp. Representatives from NuAxon Bioscience were also on-site to allow those interested in purchasing their own CBD extraction system.

· The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing – June 24, 2017 (North Carolina). The 3rd Hemp University educational symposium held on June 24, 2017 focused on The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing. The educational symposium was held at Louisburg College in Louisburg, North Carolina. A team of experts engaged attendees through the greenhouse and indoor growing process from cultivation to harvest and from processing to distribution. Dr. Robert Bruck, Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science at Louisburg College, was The Hemp University’s special guest who lectured on soil microbiology during the symposium. Attendees were able to spend half of the course at Hemp, Inc.’s, then, 70,000 square-foot Industrial Hemp Hub, in a 3,000 square-foot cloning room. There, attendees had the opportunity to experience a more hands-on learning approach.

· Farming Hemp for Profit™ – April 29, 2017 (North Carolina). Hemp, Inc.’s second, sold out, educational symposium (Farming HEMP for Profit™), through its Hemp University, was a phenomenal success. The symposium took place on Saturday, April 29, 2017, from 8:30am – 5:00pm, at the Hampton Inn & Suites located at 3920 Arrow Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612 and drew over 100 attendees. The one-day educational symposium and tour of Hemp, Inc.’s, then, 70,000 square-foot multipurpose industrial hemp facility was an opportunity for landowners and farmers to learn how to apply real business building tactics with a “specific step-by-step blueprint” on how to grow, sell and profit from farming industrial hemp. This event accomplished its mission to help landowners and farmers add a new viable and profitable income stream by maximizing the per-acre crop revenue.

· Farming Hemp for Profit™ – March 18, 2017 (North Carolina). This was Hemp, Inc.’s first Hemp University symposium. The symposium was a sold-out event and was a huge success with 100 attendees who rated the quality of information presented as excellent. The symposium took place on Saturday, March 18, 2017, from 8:00am – 5:00pm, at Hemp, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, located at 1436 Highway 581 North, Spring Hope, North Carolina, 27882. The one-day educational symposium was an opportunity for landowners and farmers to receive a “specific step-by-step blueprint” on how to grow, sell and profit from farming industrial hemp by using real business tactics and principles, presented by industry experts.

To listen to past Hemp University workshops, please visit hemp-university.teachable.com. Also visit https://www.hempincpresents.com to see highlights from Hemp, Inc.’s inaugural Hemp University held in North Carolina, which sold out in two weeks.

The Hemp University’s twelve online educational masterclasses are $10 each and each masterclass is under an hour in length. The online courses include lectures from industry leaders who have educated attendees at the Hemp University workshops in Oregon. These online masterclasses provide farmers who were either not able to attend the first Hemp University or who would like to revisit certain topics presented by the event speakers.

Those interested in Hemp, Inc.’s online courses, including experts in any aspect of the industrial hemp industry, should contact Chris Tinney on (855) 554-6834 or via email at (ctinney@hempinc.com).

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

While marketing is a critical facet of any business operation for increasing revenues, Hemp, Inc. believes there must be a keen focus on the infrastructure. The demand for CBD, CBG and other hemp products is massive, some even say the demand is insatiable. In order to supply that type of volume/demand, there must be a strong foundation or infrastructure in place. Hemp, Inc. will continue to grow a rock-solid Hemp Marketing Infrastructure.

Division Six – Accessories, Products and Services

The Accessories, Products and Services division focuses on the sale of hemp industry accessories such as the sale of extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; the drying, trimming, curing, storing and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp; and ultimately anything else a hemp farmer may need to be successful.

Hemp, Inc. plans on greatly expanding this division.

Division Seven – Research and Development

Hemp, Inc. is proud to have been a pioneer and leader in the early stages of the hemp industry in America. The Research and Development division has been an integral part of the company since day one. A formal research and development project is in the works and the company plans on expanding this division in the future.

Division Eight – Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures

Since the passing of the 2018 hemp bill, Hemp, Inc. has been flooded with inquiries of people who want to invest in the hemp industry but don’t know where to start. As the avant-guard of the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has put together numerous joint venture investment opportunities for the medium to large-scale investor. Those who are interested should email ir@hempinc.com.

Millionaire investors, and in some cases billionaires and billion-dollar hedge fund managers, are aggressively trying to get into the hemp industry since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill. A joint venture agreement with Hemp, Inc. has been very appealing to investors because of the company’s vast network of experts and resources.

Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting

Hemp, Inc.’s Industrial Hemp and Medical Marijuana Consulting Company (IHMMCC) was restructured as its ninth division and is now “Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting”. With an influx of public companies wanting to expand into the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has been inundated with potential consulting agreements. To keep up, Hemp, Inc. revamped its consulting division to work hands-on with each company to provide its years of expertise.

Typically, companies seeking in depth consulting services from Hemp, Inc. pay mostly in stock since cash flow is oftentimes tight during the developmental stage of start-up companies in this industry. Through Hemp, Inc.’s Industrial Hemp Consulting division, a wide range of services are forged from the experiences of creating the first publicly traded company in the cannabis sector (Medical Marijuana, Inc.) and having over a decade of experience in the industrial hemp industry’s public sector.

Division Ten – Educational Entertainment

Hemp, Inc.’s Entertainment division will cover everything from investing in the movie “The Adventures of the King of Pot” (https://www.kingofpotthemovie.com/) and other historical movies, books and documentaries representing our industry up to the current docuseries being made on “The Modern Day History of Hemp”. Those interested in investing in any one of these ventures should contact the division’s Project Manager, Chris Tinney, at 855-554-6834 or via email, ctinney@hempinc.com.

VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES

To see the livestream feed for the Veteran’s Village Kins Community Arizona, visit https://www.hempinc.com/arizona and click on “View Live Feed” or visit www.kinscommunity.com and click on the “Livestream Video” tab.

The Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona has completed its final site plan blueprints for its 36 of the 500-acre site in Golden Valley, Arizona (20 miles north of Kingman, AZ and 90 minutes from Las Vegas, NV). The Company is also in the final stages of completing the necessary infrastructure to support an off-grid, renewable, energy system.

Live streaming video can be accessed on www.kinscommunity.com by clicking the “Livestream Video” tab. Viewers are able to actually see the way the Veteran’s Village Kins Community is designed and watch it being built. The basic framework or overall plan of the Veteran’s Village Kins Communities is to create a holistic healing and learning center that is designed to educate and heal veterans with PTSD, alcoholism, meth addiction, opioid addiction, and other psychological conditions while at the same time training them on the numerous aspects of being part of the emerging multi-billion-dollar hemp industry.

The Company will also build hemp-growing communities for other groups such as “Abused” Women & Children Village Kins Communities; the “Orphans” Village Kins Communities; “Homeless” Village Kins Communities, the “Healers” Village Kins Communities (the healers are professionals who are knowledgeable in the modalities to treat these traumatized groups); and a community to “Heal the Healers” called Heal the Healers Village Kins Community Arizona. These particular communities are all synergistically aligned to work simultaneously supporting each other.

For example, the “Healers” heal the traumatized veterans and women & children; the women support orphaned children, and orphaned children want to see people living in homes and not homeless. Thus, a portion of the hemp grown in each community goes to create and support another community, giving everybody a sense of giving back and helping others as they help themselves. This circles back to the healers who also work to heal the veterans and the other traumatized groups. This is the economic foundation on how the sale of the hemp products operates as a “quantum economic matrix” or an example of “symbiotic economics” which is way more complex than this brief description allows.

The VVKC will include a 100,000-square foot GMP compliant, central processing plant and various health and wellness centers to support veterans who may have psychological, emotional or health issues. It will also give veterans and other Americans a place to learn new skills and take part in this multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD market. It’s a big part of the company’s mission to give back. They have also expanded the Kins Community concept internationally focusing on, but not limited to, Israel, New Zealand, Canada, Africa, Australia and Jamaica.

