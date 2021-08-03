Hemp, Inc.'s King of Hemp Products Now Available at the Natural Blum CBD and CBG Store

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, announces that NaturalBlüm, a new retail shop in Boulder City, Nevada, will now be stocking the entire King of Hemp® product line.



King of Hemp® products include Caviar, Diamonds, Pre-Rolls, Fortified Pre-Rolls and high-CBG Pre-Rolls under the Midnight Express moniker. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp® product is accessible online.

According to Bruce Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.'s Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), "Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results. We've done just that with the King of Hemp® line." Check out a few videos by Bruce Perlowin and Hemp Inc: “King of Pot, the Movie” and “Farming Hemp for Profit” and “Could Hemp Save the Planet”

King of Hemp® Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulation tinctures will be available at the King of Hemp® online store and at retail locations very soon. King of Hemp® Gummies are expected to be ready for distribution shortly, too.

King of Hemp® Caviar (previously called Moon Rocks) offers high CBD potency and a rich taste. The Caviar is made from high-quality Bubba Kush hemp flower, coated in a THC-free distillate and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. While Caviar can be smoked in a pipe or vaped, it should not be rolled into a cigarette.

King of Hemp® Diamonds contain over 95% CBD and are derived from terpene-infused THC-free distillate. Diamonds are consumed by dabbing.

The robustly flavored King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls are made from organic, pesticide-free Bubba Kush hemp wrapped in RAW Natural Rolling Paper. The unique wrapper is made from 100% plants with no added chalk or dyes. Pre-Rolls are sold online as singles and in a six-pack.

Fortified Pre-Rolls utilize the King of Hemp® Pre-Roll and cover it with a high-CBD distillate and help kief. These highly potent, flavorful pre-rolls are recommended for experienced smokers.

Midnight Express, a high CBG Pre-Roll, is made from premium hemp flowers, named in honor of the 1977 book by Billy Hayes ‘Midnight Express’, which was also an award-winning feature film, written by Oliver Stone. This product is the most recent addition to the King of Hemp® online store. Hemp, Inc. uses a proprietary process for its Pre-Rolls, which includes blending the best flower from numerous hemp crops. King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls offer smokers a unique, consistent profile every time.

Hemp, Inc. began shipping its King of Hemp® product line to stores across the country in late 2020.

NaturalBlüm's health and wellness store, owned by award winning cultivator Curt Gebers, opened July 2, 2021. Since its inception, NaturalBlüm's farms have consistently proven their place in the crowded hemp market as an up-and-coming CBD and CBG source leader, and all the while doing it naturally and organically. Their tenacious efforts have not gone unnoticed. The superior products produced by Gebers and his team are of such high-quality, NaturalBlüm has been nominated for and won a number of the most highly sought after and prestigious awards in CBD. These include Hemp Inc’s: “The Best Seed to Sale CBD Entrepreneur in 2019” and “The Best Seed to Sale CBG Entrepreneur in 2020”, “The Biggest Little Hemp Farm Year One for the Rogue Valley, Oregon in 2019” and “The Biggest Little Hemp Farm’ Year Two, for the Rogue Valley, Oregon for 2020’, “The Nevada Hemp Associations Best CBD Topical 2020, and “The Best Smokable Flower 2020”.

In addition to highly potent Smokables, NaturalBlüm offers their exclusive line of CBD Gummies, CBD/CBG Balms, Salves and Tinctures for internal and external applications. Residents of the small Nevada town and surrounding areas have already become loyal patrons, spreading the word about the high-quality products. They’ve even taken to inviting their neighbors to find relief from chronic and sometimes debilitating symptoms in the many benefits offered by the powerful compounds contained in each product on this store’s shelves.

Currently featuring thirty-one flavors of CBD gummies, including formulas including melatonin or caffeine, are available. NaturalBlüm offers one free sample per person, in-depth knowledge, and assistance in finding products ideal for each individual that walks through their doors. The products are organic and vegan, grown on Geber's award-winning Oregon farm, manufactured under his idealist eye, and distributed by his closed end network. Together this has created a recipe for measured growth and success, without sacrificing quality at any point of the process.

NaturalBlüm's retail location, at 501 Nevada Way #5 in Boulder City, Nevada, is currently open Thursday through Sunday with extended days and hours coming soon. All products have a satisfaction guarantee and are safe for all ages. Any questions call (702) 328-3183 and email at sales@naturalblum.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Hemp, Inc. investors can further support the company’s mission by making the King of Hemp® product purchases—a win/win scenario, because it generates revenue for the company and the King of Hemp® offers only the highest quality CBD and CBG products.

Investors can support their investment in Hemp, Inc. by purchasing King of Hemp® CBD products. Jim Hancock, newly announced President of Hemp, Inc., stated, "This now provides an opportunity for tens of thousands of Hemp Inc.’s shareholders and potential shareholders to purchase the company’s products online and see for themselves the results of their investment. We also expect to generate significant revenues from our website and are planning massive marketing campaigns to lock this in."

