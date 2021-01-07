Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Hemp, Inc    HEMP

HEMP, INC

(HEMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hemp, Inc. Reports South Carolina Now Accepting Hemp Farming Applications for the 2021 Growing Season

01/07/2021 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, reported today that South Carolina’s Department of Agriculture (SCDA) is accepting hemp farming applications for the 2021 growing season through February 28, 2021. With federal government approval, the state’s Hemp Farming Program entered a “new period of regulatory stability” making hemp more attractive to farmers in the state.

Hemp, Inc. has relationships with farmers in South Carolina so the company is looking forward to expanding its reach there and seeing more business opportunities created.  Many states across the country are seeing an increase in hemp farming. With the vision of a thriving industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has built a massive infrastructure over the past 12 years to support this robust industry.  One market analysis report stated the global industrial hemp market size was 5.33 billion for 2020 and expects it to reach 15.26 billion by year 2027. (Read the Grand View Research report here.)

According to SCDA, the state’s “Hemp Farming Program has grown from 20 farmers in 2018 to 265 farmers in 2020 – and each year, the program has changed as state and federal laws changed. When the federal government approved South Carolina’s State Hemp Plan in April 2020, the program entered a new period of regulatory stability, one that SCDA expects to continue in 2021. The agency now has six full-time staffers devoted to hemp regulation.”

Application specifics include proof of South Carolina residency and passing of a criminal background check. Applicants are also required to submit GPS coordinates of exactly where they will grow the hemp.  There is also a $100 nonrefundable application fee and $1,000 permit fee. All farmers must apply through SCDA’s online portal at agriculture.sc.gov/hemp. Applications, along with all required materials, must be received by the deadline, February 28, 2021.

Anyone with a 2020 permit must apply for a new 2021 permit.  For information about the South Carolina Hemp Farming Program, visit agriculture.sc.gov/hemp or email hempstaff@scda.sc.gov.

Visit Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® product line on www.kingofhempusa.com for CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regards to industrial hemp. The tinctures contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.  To learn more, go to the King of Hemp® website, here.

Those interested in King of Hemp® pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; should visit www.kingofhempusa.com or email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information” and Hemp, Inc. does… using the SEC’s Alternative Reporting Standard to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials.  All current information can be found on www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.    

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HEMP, INC
03:19pHemp, Inc. Reports South Carolina Now Accepting Hemp Farming Applications for..
GL
07:01aDog the Bounty Hunter New Website Launches Selling CBD Infused Products Provi..
DJ
01/06New York Governor Proposes Legalization Plan for Cannabis
MT
01/06HempFusion shares jump 50% in TSX debut
RE
2020Hemp, Inc. Reports Global Industrial Hemp Market One of the Fastest Growing I..
GL
2020Hemp, Inc. Reports Commercial Hemp Growing Has Been Approved in Indiana
GL
2020FluroTech Explores Options for Cannabis Testing Business to Focus on Pandemic..
MT
2020ELIXINOL GLOBAL : Shares Fall 12% on Termination of Supply Agreement With Pet Re..
MT
2020Creso Pharma Shares Soar 25% on Regulatory Approval for Animal Health Product..
MT
2020Hemp, Inc. Clarifies Previous Press Releases Regarding King of Hemp Stores
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,35 M - -
Net income 2019 -26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2019 22,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,41x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 46,1 M 46,1 M -
EV / Sales 2018 83,2x
EV / Sales 2019 26,6x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float -
Chart HEMP, INC
Duration : Period :
Hemp, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEMP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce Perlowin Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEMP, INC33.33%46
CORTEVA, INC.6.07%30 598
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.7.35%19 308
QL RESOURCES2.76%3 613
GENTING PLANTATIONS-0.10%2 199
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-0.11%1 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ