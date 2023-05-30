Hempacco : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

hpco_8k.htm

FORM 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 23, 2023

Hempacco Co., Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On May 23, 2023, Hempacco Co., Inc. (the "Company") received a written notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the "Quarterly Report").

The Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Rule, the Company's securities will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq. Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice or until July 24, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until November 20, 2023, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

The Company is working diligently to complete and file the Quarterly Report and regain compliance with the Rule. However, if the Company's common stock ultimately were to be delisted for any reason, it could negatively impact the Company by (i) reducing the liquidity and market price of the Company's common stock; (ii) reducing the number of investors willing to hold or acquire the Company's common stock, which could negatively impact the Company's ability to raise equity financing; (iii) limiting the Company's ability to use a registration statement to offer and sell freely tradable securities, thereby preventing the Company from accessing the public capital markets; and (iv) impairing the Company's ability to provide equity incentives to its employees.

