Hempacco : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

05/30/2023 | 06:11am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C.

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 23, 2023

Hempacco Co., Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

001-41487

83-4231457

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification Number)

9925 Airway Road, San Diego, CA

92154

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

(619) 779-0715

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered

Common Stock, par value $0.001

HPCO

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On May 23, 2023, Hempacco Co., Inc. (the "Company") received a written notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the "Quarterly Report").

The Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Rule, the Company's securities will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq. Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice or until July 24, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until November 20, 2023, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

The Company is working diligently to complete and file the Quarterly Report and regain compliance with the Rule. However, if the Company's common stock ultimately were to be delisted for any reason, it could negatively impact the Company by (i) reducing the liquidity and market price of the Company's common stock; (ii) reducing the number of investors willing to hold or acquire the Company's common stock, which could negatively impact the Company's ability to raise equity financing; (iii) limiting the Company's ability to use a registration statement to offer and sell freely tradable securities, thereby preventing the Company from accessing the public capital markets; and (iv) impairing the Company's ability to provide equity incentives to its employees.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunder duly authorized.

HEMPACCO CO., INC.

Dated: May 26, 2023

By:

/s/ Sandro Piancone

Sandro Piancone

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Hempacco Co. Inc. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
