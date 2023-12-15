Official HEMPACCO CO., INC. press release

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, is proud to announce that its CEO, Sandro Piancone, along with the CEO of CBDAY Global ("CBDAY"), Siddharth Shivkumar, will be featured on the acclaimed television show "New to The Street." Two episodes, airing on Bloomberg TV and Fox Business, will delve into the evolving landscape of the hemp industry in India and Thailand.

Details of the Interviews:

Bloomberg TV - Saturday, December 16, 2023 - 6:30 PM EST Fox Business - Monday, December 18, 2023 - 10:30 PM PST New to the Street Show Host - Jane King Interviewees - Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco, and Siddharth Shivkumar, CEO of CBDAY Topics discussed - the current state, challenges, and prospects of the hemp industry in Asia





HPCO CBDAY Interview Bloomberg TV and Fox Business

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/191080_hpco_cbday_interview_bloomerg_tv_and_fox_business.jpg

These special segments on "New to The Street" offer a rare opportunity for viewers to gain insights into India and Thailand's rapidly growing hemp markets. The CEOs of Hempacco and CBDAY will discuss their new partnership and the current state, challenges, and prospects of the hemp industry in Asia.

"Our appearance on "New to The Street" is a significant moment for Hempacco as we share our perspective on the global hemp industry. The show provides a fantastic platform to highlight the growth and potential of hemp markets in India and Thailand," said Mr. Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco.

"We invite everyone to tune in to Bloomberg TV and Fox Business to catch this enlightening discussion. It's an invaluable chance to understand the dynamics of the hemp industry in some of the most promising markets in Asia," encouraged Siddharth Shivkumar, CEO of CBDAY.

Hempacco recently entered into a Master Distribution Agreement with CBDAY, a trailblazer in Asia's import, export, distribution, and sales of hemp-based products. CBDAY will exclusively sell Hempacco's line of hemp and CBD products in India and Thailand, first introducing Cheech & Chong and Rick Ross hemp products.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand. Hempacco is a majority-owned subsidiary of Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII), a fast-moving consumer goods incubating company.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com.

Learn more at www.ggiigroup.com.

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com.

About CBDAY Global Private Limited

CBDAY Global stands as a pioneer in the import, export, distribution, and sales of hemp and cannabis products in Asia, aligning with global market trends to establish expansive international networks. The company's mission focuses on identifying and forging strategic partnerships across the globe, thereby enhancing the distribution and manufacturing capabilities of the exclusive brands in its portfolio. CBDAY's flagship online store offers a complete range of Hemp and Cannabis-based products, including Tinctures, Oils, Gummies, Pet Treats, Pet Oils, Smokables, Skincare, Edibles, Beverages, Rolling papers and more.



Learn more at www.cbdayglobal.com.



Discover products at www.cbday.in.

For more information about the upcoming episode or investment inquiries, contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715



For further information on CBDAY, contact:

Siddharth Shivkumar, CEO

CBDAY Global Private Limited: hello@cbday.in

+91-9810676617

