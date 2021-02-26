Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Hempfusion Wellness Inc.    CBD.U   CA4238211078

HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.

(CBD.U)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HempFusion Wellness : Announces Broadening of Share Liquidity With DTC Full-Service Eligibility

02/26/2021 | 07:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for DTC full-service eligibility in the United States by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and can now be both traded and serviced through DTC's electronic book-entry system.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. ("DTCC") that provides clearing and settlement services for the financial markets and settles the majority of securities transactions in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

"By offering electronic settlement, DTC eligibility provides us with a larger platform to attract investors," commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "From online trading platforms to banks to brokerage firms, the full spectrum of investors can now access our Company resulting in more liquidity," continued Dr. Mitchell.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

Follow HempFusion on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and Probulin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.
02/11HEMPFUSION WELLNESS : OTC Markets Group Welcomes HempFusion Wellness Inc. to OTC..
PR
02/05TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - January 2021
AQ
02/02HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC. : Becomes Exclusive CBD and Probiotics Sponsor of Loenb..
BU
01/28HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC. : Launches Probulin Total Care Immune Probiotic for Nat..
BU
01/22HEMN WELL : HempFusion Virtually Opens The Market
AQ
01/21HEMPFUSION : Announces Large-Scale Distribution Agreement with Fullscript.com to..
BU
01/19HEMN WELL : HempFusion's Wholly Owned Subsidiary Probulin Probiotics Launches Am..
BU
01/14HEMN WELL : HempFusion Expands Global Footprint to Europe Through Ireland
BU
01/12HEMN WELL : HempFusion Announces USDA Organic Certification for Its CBD Tincture..
BU
01/11Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Deman..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3,02 M - -
Net income 2019 -12,2 M - -
Net cash 2019 26,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 353 M 353 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float -
Chart HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hempfusion Wellness Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Mitchell Chief Executive Officer
G. Scott Greenburg Director
Lessard Ola Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.0.00%353
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-2.04%8 149
H&R BLOCK, INC.20.11%3 494
UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LIMITED30.91%1 094
G8 EDUCATION LIMITED-8.05%732
AA3.26%307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ