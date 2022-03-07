HempFusion Wellness : CDN Share Range Report - Feb 23, 2021
HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.
SUMMARY BY RANGE
This confidential report provides a breakdown of the concentration of your
( ANALYTICAL )
investors and the number of securities held by range, based on data files
provided to Broadridge by financial intermediaries that hold your securities.
Report Date:
FEBRUARY 28, 2022
CUSIP:
423821107
SECURITY DESCRIPTION:
COMMON***HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.
RECORD DATE:
FEBRUARY 23, 2022
JOB #:
S42431
TOTAL OF SECURITYHOLDERS REPORTED:
4,859
TOTAL OF SECURITIES REPORTED:
75,030,790
SECURITIES HELD
FROM
TO
ACCOUNTS
SECURITIES
CUMULATIVE
PERCENTAGE
1
24
785
6,985
6,985
0.009%
25
49
252
8,484
15,469
0.011%
50
74
218
12,140
27,609
0.016%
75
99
97
7,988
35,597
0.011%
100
499
827
174,431
210,028
0.232%
500
749
226
126,205
336,233
0.168%
750
999
86
72,132
408,365
0.096%
1,000
1,999
385
476,969
885,334
0.636%
2,000
2,999
226
510,330
1,395,664
0.680%
3,000
3,999
127
410,939
1,806,603
0.548%
4,000
4,999
106
450,479
2,257,082
0.600%
5,000
9,999
309
1,997,655
4,254,737
2.662%
10,000
24,999
899
13,842,346
18,097,083
18.449%
25,000
49,999
142
4,593,082
22,690,165
6.122%
50,000
74,999
69
4,012,875
26,703,040
5.348%
75,000
99,999
23
1,922,872
28,625,912
2.563%
100,000
249,999
53
8,383,927
37,009,839
11.174%
250,000
499,999
15
4,873,628
41,883,467
6.496%
500,000
999,999
7
4,481,805
46,365,272
5.973%
1,000,000
999,999,999
7
28,665,518
75,030,790
38.205%
TOP 10 SECURITY RANGES BY ACCOUNT
SUM OF ACCOUNTS
RANGE
TOTAL ACCOUNTS
10,000 - 24,999
899
100 - 499
827
1 - 24
785
1,000 - 1,999
385
5,000 - 9,999
309
25 - 49
252
500 - 749
226
2,000 - 2,999
226
50 - 74
218
25,000 - 49,999
142
TOP 10 SECURITY RANGES BY SECURITIES
SUM OF SECURITIES
RANGE
TOTAL SECURITIES
1,000,000 - 999,999,999
28,665,518
10,000 - 24,999
13,842,346
100,000 - 249,999
8,383,927
250,000 - 499,999
4,873,628
25,000 - 49,999
4,593,082
500,000 - 999,999
4,481,805
50,000 - 74,999
4,012,875
5,000 - 9,999
1,997,655
75,000 - 99,999
1,922,872
2,000 - 2,999
510,330
Accounts
SECURITIES
1,000
32,000,000
28,000,000
800
24,000,000
600
20,000,000
16,000,000
400
12,000,000
8,000,000
200
4,000,000
0
0
1
24
-
49
-
74
-
99
-499
-749
-999
1,999
2,999
3,999
4,999
9,999
-24,999
-49,999
-74,999
-99,999
249,999
499,999
999,999,999
25
50
75
-
100
500
750
-
-
-
-
-
1,000
2,000
3,000
4,000
5,000
10,000
25,000
50,000
75,000
100,000
-
250,000
-
500,000
-
-
1,000,000
Range
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.