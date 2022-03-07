Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Hempfusion Wellness Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CBD.U   CA4238211078

HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.

(CBD.U)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/22 02:44:09 pm
0.09 USD   -10.00%
0.09 USD   -10.00%
HEMPFUSION WELLNESS : US Share Range Report - Feb 23, 2021
PU
HEMPFUSION WELLNESS : CDN Share Range Report - Feb 23, 2021
PU
HEMPFUSION WELLNESS : Capital Control Report March 4, 2022
PU
HempFusion Wellness : CDN Share Range Report - Feb 23, 2021

03/07/2022 | 03:10pm EST
1 of 2

HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.

SUMMARY BY RANGE

This confidential report provides a breakdown of the concentration of your

( ANALYTICAL )

investors and the number of securities held by range, based on data files

provided to Broadridge by financial intermediaries that hold your securities.

Report Date:

FEBRUARY 28, 2022

CUSIP:

423821107

SECURITY DESCRIPTION:

COMMON***HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.

RECORD DATE:

FEBRUARY 23, 2022

JOB #:

S42431

TOTAL OF SECURITYHOLDERS REPORTED:

4,859

TOTAL OF SECURITIES REPORTED:

75,030,790

SECURITIES HELD

FROM

TO

ACCOUNTS

SECURITIES

CUMULATIVE

PERCENTAGE

1

24

785

6,985

6,985

0.009%

25

49

252

8,484

15,469

0.011%

50

74

218

12,140

27,609

0.016%

75

99

97

7,988

35,597

0.011%

100

499

827

174,431

210,028

0.232%

500

749

226

126,205

336,233

0.168%

750

999

86

72,132

408,365

0.096%

1,000

1,999

385

476,969

885,334

0.636%

2,000

2,999

226

510,330

1,395,664

0.680%

3,000

3,999

127

410,939

1,806,603

0.548%

4,000

4,999

106

450,479

2,257,082

0.600%

5,000

9,999

309

1,997,655

4,254,737

2.662%

10,000

24,999

899

13,842,346

18,097,083

18.449%

25,000

49,999

142

4,593,082

22,690,165

6.122%

50,000

74,999

69

4,012,875

26,703,040

5.348%

75,000

99,999

23

1,922,872

28,625,912

2.563%

100,000

249,999

53

8,383,927

37,009,839

11.174%

250,000

499,999

15

4,873,628

41,883,467

6.496%

500,000

999,999

7

4,481,805

46,365,272

5.973%

1,000,000

999,999,999

7

28,665,518

75,030,790

38.205%

www.broadridge.com

2 of 2

HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.

SUMMARY BY RANGE

This confidential report provides a breakdown of the concentration of your

( ANALYTICAL )

investors and the number of securities held by range, based on data files

provided to Broadridge by financial intermediaries that hold your securities.

Report Date:

FEBRUARY 28, 2022

CUSIP:

423821107

SECURITY DESCRIPTION:

COMMON***HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.

RECORD DATE:

FEBRUARY 23, 2022

JOB #:

S42431

TOP 10 SECURITY RANGES BY ACCOUNT

SUM OF ACCOUNTS

RANGE

TOTAL ACCOUNTS

10,000 - 24,999

899

100 - 499

827

1 - 24

785

1,000 - 1,999

385

5,000 - 9,999

309

25 - 49

252

500 - 749

226

2,000 - 2,999

226

50 - 74

218

25,000 - 49,999

142

TOP 10 SECURITY RANGES BY SECURITIES

SUM OF SECURITIES

RANGE

TOTAL SECURITIES

1,000,000 - 999,999,999

28,665,518

10,000 - 24,999

13,842,346

100,000 - 249,999

8,383,927

250,000 - 499,999

4,873,628

25,000 - 49,999

4,593,082

500,000 - 999,999

4,481,805

50,000 - 74,999

4,012,875

5,000 - 9,999

1,997,655

75,000 - 99,999

1,922,872

2,000 - 2,999

510,330

ACCOUNTS

Accounts

SECURITIES

1,000

32,000,000

28,000,000

800

24,000,000

600

20,000,000

16,000,000

400

12,000,000

8,000,000

200

4,000,000

0

0

1

24

-

49

-

74

-

99

-499

-749

-999

1,999

2,999

3,999

4,999

9,999

-24,999

-49,999

-74,999

-99,999

249,999

499,999

999,999,999

25

50

75

-

100

500

750

-

-

-

-

-

1,000

2,000

3,000

4,000

5,000

10,000

25,000

50,000

75,000

100,000

-

250,000

-

500,000

-

-

1,000,000

Range

SECURITIES

www.broadridge.com

Disclaimer

HempFusion Wellness Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 20:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
